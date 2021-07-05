Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital

Milan, 5 July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the variation of the share capital relating the exercise of warrants for June 2021 (see announcement of July 1, 2021) was deposited with the Companies' Register of Milan Monza-Brianza Lodi.
As a result of the exercise period no. 6.066 warrants were exercised and consequently issued no. 1.401 regular new DHH shares with no indication of nominal value, for a total value of Euro 140,10.
The share capital of DHH is now equal to Euro 484.212,10, represented by no. 4.842.121 ordinary shares without par value:
|
|
Current Share Capital
|
Previous Share Capital
|
|
Euro
|
No. of shares
|
Unit Par Value
|
Euro
|
No. of shares
|
Unit Par Value
|
TOTAL
|
484.212,10
|
4.842.121
|
Shares with no par value
|
484.072,00
|
4.840.720
|
Shares with no par value
|
of which
ordinary shares
|
484.212,10
|
4.842.121
|
Shares with no par value
|
484.072,00
|
4.840.720
|
Shares with no par value
|
|
No. warrants exercised
|
No. residual warrants
|
Warrants (ISIN IT0005203689)
|
6.066
|
198.961
