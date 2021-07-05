Log in
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital

07/05/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Milan, 5 July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the variation of the share capital relating the exercise of warrants for June 2021 (see announcement of July 1, 2021) was deposited with the Companies' Register of Milan Monza-Brianza Lodi.

As a result of the exercise period no. 6.066 warrants were exercised and consequently issued no. 1.401 regular new DHH shares with no indication of nominal value, for a total value of Euro 140,10.

The share capital of DHH is now equal to Euro 484.212,10, represented by no. 4.842.121 ordinary shares without par value:

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital
Euro No. of shares Unit Par Value Euro No. of shares Unit Par Value
TOTAL 484.212,10 4.842.121 Shares with no par value 484.072,00 4.840.720 Shares with no par value
of which
ordinary shares 		484.212,10 4.842.121 Shares with no par value 484.072,00 4.840.720 Shares with no par value
No. warrants exercised No. residual warrants
Warrants (ISIN IT0005203689) 6.066 198.961

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
