    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH is a sponsor of the first ANIX Meeting

04/23/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Milan, 23 April 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, is one of the sponsors of the first ANIX Meeting to be held in virtual mode on 27 April 2021, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm CEST.

ANIX (Albanian Neutral Internet eXchange) is the first and only neutral and not-for-profit Internet Exchange Point in Albania. ANIX is hosted at RASH, the Academic Network of Albania, in its carrier-grade data center in the heart of Tirana. National and foreign ISPs come to ANIX to interconnect their networks, improving their speed, bandwidth and the security of their data.

The meeting is powered by Namex (Nautilus Mediterranean Exchange), a neutral, non-profit, member based Internet Exchange Point located in Rome, Italy. Its mission, for over 25 years, is to provide network interconnection services to members, ranging from physical L1 interconnection to public and private IP peering. As such, Namex works as a crucial node in the overall Internet infrastructure of Italy. Among Namex members are major national and international Network Carriers and Internet Service Providers, aggregated traffic for public peering established through the exchange reaches 12 Gbps.

Matija Jekovec (COO) will give a talk on the importance of local presence in small markets of the Balkans.
For registration and additional details, please visit: link

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,8 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net cash 2021 5,20 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,8 M 86,3 M 86,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 70,7%
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,40 €
Last Close Price 15,90 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uro Cimar MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.45.87%86
CLARIVATE PLC-14.81%15 390
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.78%3 611
JMDC INC.-11.47%2 674
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION5.66%2 302
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-25.95%1 611
