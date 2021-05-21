Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “AIM Italia Conference 2021”

Milan, 21 May 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on the 4th edition of 'AIM Italia Conference 2021 - Virtual Edition', organized by Borsa Italiana from Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 May.

The event is dedicated to the dynamic and competitive SMEs, which are looking for capital in order to finance their growth.

Giandomenico Sica, Executive President of DHH, on 27 May, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the economic and financial results for 2020 and the strategic development of the company through one-to-one and group virtual meetings.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international.

