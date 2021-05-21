Log in
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “AIM Italia Conference 2021”

05/21/2021 | 02:15am EDT
Milan, 21 May 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on the 4th edition of 'AIM Italia Conference 2021 - Virtual Edition', organized by Borsa Italiana from Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 May.

The event is dedicated to the dynamic and competitive SMEs, which are looking for capital in order to finance their growth.

Giandomenico Sica, Executive President of DHH, on 27 May, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the economic and financial results for 2020 and the strategic development of the company through one-to-one and group virtual meetings.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,8 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,6 M 83,8 M 83,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,62 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.33.95%84
CLARIVATE PLC-2.76%17 678
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED2.90%3 663
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION11.62%2 432
JMDC INC.-22.26%2 333
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-24.35%1 660