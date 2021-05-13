Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLCG   CA2574141024

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.

(DLCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Q1-2021 Earnings Release Date

05/13/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, after the market close.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca		Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca		Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.
02:45pDominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Q1-2021 Earnings Release Date
GL
05/03DOMINION LENDING CENTRES  : DLCG - DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win 20..
AQ
04/30Mortgage Centre Canada Franchisee Wins Brokerage of the Year (Fewer than 25 E..
GL
04/30DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards
GL
04/30DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.  : - True North Mortgage Selects DLC's Newton as C..
AQ
04/29True North Mortgage Selects DLC's Newton as Connectivity Provider
GL
04/22DOMINION LENDING CENTRES'  : Fourth-Quarter Profit Jumps on One-Time Gains
MT
04/22DLC Releases Annual Results; Achieves Record Annual Funded Volumes Over $51 b..
GL
04/15DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.  : - DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchis..
AQ
04/14DOMINION LENDING CENTRES  : DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchisee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 63,4 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 188 M 155 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,25 CAD
Last Close Price 4,03 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Mauris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Geral M. Bell Co-President & Director
Edward Cocciollo Co-President
Robin Burpee Co-Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Henry Hague Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.31.27%155
BLACKROCK, INC.16.99%125 605
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.15%67 908
UBS GROUP AG10.67%53 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.24%44 676
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.22.05%41 868