Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Dominion Lending Centres Inc.    DLCG   CA2574141024

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.

(DLCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Lending Centres : DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchisee

04/14/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) ('DLCG' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a franchise agreement with Mortgage Connection Ltd. ('Mortgage Connection'). Mortgage Connection has over 50 mortgage professionals throughout the Province of Alberta. In fiscal 2020, Mortgage Connection originated ~$850 million in funded mortgages. Mortgage Connection is led Josh Higgelke, Robby Aurora and Joe Jacobs, each of whom are well known and well respected in the industry.

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: 'We are delighted to welcome the entire Mortgage Connection team to the DLC family. Josh, Robby and Joe are tremendous operators and have built an impressive team of Alberta based mortgage professionals. We have known the Mortgage Connection team for many years and are thrilled that they have decided to join DLC.'

Josh Higgelke, Co-President of Mortgage Connection, noted: 'We are excited to join DLC and believe that DLC's market leading platform, industry intelligence and technology will help grow our business'.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group's extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 21:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.
05:25pDOMINION LENDING CENTRES  : DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchisee
PU
04/09DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchisee
GL
02/15DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.  : - DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win Mo..
AQ
02/12DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win Mortgage Awards of Excellence for ..
GL
01/13DOMINION LENDING CENTRES  : Launches Share Buyback Program
MT
01/13Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Implements Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
01/13FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES NAME CH : DLCG); Launches New Corporate Website
PU
01/04DOMINION LENDING CENTRES  : Founders Advantage Capital on Investments By KayMaur..
MT
01/04FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL  : Early Warning News Release Regarding Further Inves..
AQ
01/01KayMaur Holdings Ltd. acquires Class “A” Common Shares of Founder..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85,5 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 76,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 177 M 141 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,75 CAD
Last Close Price 3,80 CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Mauris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Geral M. Bell Co-President & Director
Edward Cocciollo Co-President
Robin Burpee Co-Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Henry Hague Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.23.78%141
BLACKROCK, INC.11.98%122 492
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.40%68 823
UBS GROUP AG15.60%55 489
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION13.90%42 478
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.20.54%40 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ