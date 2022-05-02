Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Dominion Water Reserves Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWR   CA25755H1064

DOMINION WATER RESERVES CORP.

(DWR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 03:32:46 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD   +7.14%
07:31aDominion Water Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units
GL
2021DOMINION WATER RESERVES : Reports Investment to Develop Esker Water Reserve
MT
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp Announces N Investment of $250,000 Toward the Development of Its Esker Water Reserve
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Water Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

05/02/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:DWR), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which it will issue up to 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Share") and one fourth (0.25) Share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date (the “Warrant Expiry Date”) at an exercise price of $0.15. Insiders may participate in the Private Placement.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Corporation for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in respect of the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day from closing of the Private Placement in accordance with securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water.  The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

For further information please contact
Jean Gosselin
Phone: 514-707-0223
Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


All news about DOMINION WATER RESERVES CORP.
07:31aDominion Water Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units
GL
2021DOMINION WATER RESERVES : Reports Investment to Develop Esker Water Reserve
MT
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp Announces N Investment of $250,000 Toward the Development ..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. entered into a letter of Intent to acquire Source Véo Inc..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. acquired Société Alto 2000 Inc. for CAD 0.33 million.
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. completed the acquisition of 3932095 Canada Inc. and Sour..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire 3932095 Canada Inc. ..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. Announces Appointment of Michael Pesner as Director of th..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.175 million in fundi..
CI
2021Dominion Water Reserves Corp. Announces Resignation of Andrew Lindzon from Board of Dir..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,43 M -4,23 M -4,23 M
Net cash 2020 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,19 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart DOMINION WATER RESERVES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Water Reserves Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Germain Turpin Chairman, Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Robert J. Dunn Independent Director
Alexandre Côté Director
Michael Pesner Director
Alexandra Frank Vice President-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION WATER RESERVES CORP.25.00%6
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-18.42%28 004
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED1.92%8 415
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.51%3 980
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-15.51%3 307
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-22.54%1 801