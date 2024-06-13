Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the operation of retail food outlets and the operation of franchise services. The Company operates through three segments: Australia/New Zealand (ANZ), Europe and Asia. The Company's menu consists of Domino's Pizzas, including Premium Pizzas, Traditional Pizzas, Value Max Range, Value Range, Value Range Pizzas, Vegan Range, Make Your Own, Meltzz, Loaded fries, Pizza Pasta, Sides, Chicken, drinks, and Desserts. Its Sides include Savoury Sides and Chicken Sides. Its Loaded Fries include BBQ Meatlovers Loaded Fries, Firebreather Loaded Fries, Bacon & Cheese Loaded Fries, And Cheesy Loaded Fries. Its Pizza Pasta include Smokehouse Pork Belly Pasta, The Lot Pasta, Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Pasta, Simply Mac & Cheese Pasta, Simply Bacon Mac & Cheese Pasta. The Company Drinks include Malted Vanilla Thickshake, Chocolate Malt Thickshake, and Chocolate Malt Thickshake With Cream.