EU Investor Visits - Day 2 (May 28, 2024 - Paris)

On May 27/28th 2024, Management hosted investors and analysts at Domino's offices in Hamburg and Paris, in addition to store tours.
A copy of the presentations are available here [PDF]

","url":"https://vimeo.com/954252995/676c03c641?share=copy","width":426,"height":240,"providerName":"Vimeo","thumbnailUrl":"https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/1865011643-6d7db4c82f4767c4c3c2adc3b7599644decab4e4650c71d8d922362e744e1bdd-d_295x166","resolvedBy":"vimeo"}" data-block-type="32" id="block-yui_3_17_2_1_1718255597687_32172">
Nathan Scholz13 June 2024
