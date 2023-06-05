Domino Pizza : Amended Draft Rules of the 2022 LTIP

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC THE DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2022 SHARE PLAN Adopted by the Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company on 28 February 2022 and amended on [ June] 2023 Approved by shareholders of the Company on 5 May 2022 with changes approved on [ June] 2023 The Plan is a discretionary plan operated by the Company for selected employees. Its main purpose is to increase the interest of the employees in the Company's long-term business goals and performance through share ownership. Shares purchased or received under the Plan, any cash received under the Plan and any gains obtained under the Plan are not part of salary for any purpose except to any extent required by statute. The remuneration committee of the board of the Company shall have the right to decide, in its sole discretion, whether or not awards will be granted and to which employees those awards will be granted. The detailed rules of the Plan are set out overleaf.

CONTENTS Rule Page 1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1 2. ELIGIBILITY 5 3. GRANT OF AWARDS 5 4. LIMITS 9 5. VESTING OF AWARDS 11 6. CONSEQUENCES OF VESTING 13 7. EXERCISE OF OPTIONS AND SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS 14 8. HOLDING PERIOD 15 9. CASH ALTERNATIVE 17 10. LAPSE OF AWARDS 17 11. LEAVERS 18 12. TAKEOVERS AND OTHER CORPORATE EVENTS 19 13. ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS 21 14. CLAWBACK 22 15. ALTERATIONS 23 16. MISCELLANEOUS 24 APPENDIX I: CASH CONDITIONAL AWARDS 27

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1.1 In the Plan, unless the context otherwise requires: "Applicable Laws" means the Listing Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, UK MAR or any other relevant UK or overseas regulation or enactment; "Award" means an Option, a Conditional Award or a Share Appreciation Right; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of that board or a duly authorised person and for these purposes the Committee is deemed to be a duly authorised committee; "Buy-outAward" means an Award granted to an individual who becomes employed by a Participating Company which is granted to that individual on joining a Participating Company to compensate them, in part or in full, for the loss of an award from their previous employment; "Cessation" means a Participant ceasing to be an employee of a Group Member, except where: the Participant remains an employee of any other Group Member; or the Participant retains a statutory right to return to work. "Clawback" means a reduction of, or an obligation to repay, elements of remuneration as referred to in Rule 14.4 (Satisfaction of the Clawback); "Committee" means: the remuneration committee of the Board; or a duly authorised person and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company is deemed to be a duly authorised person: for the purposes of Rule 3 ( Grant of Awards ) except that references to "Committee" in Rules 3.9 ( Grant of Awards by Chief Executive Officer ); shall mean the remuneration committee of the Board; and for the purposes of Rule 11 ( Leavers ) in respect of Awards granted by the Chief Executive Officer; or where the Committee has delegated authority to the Chief Executive Officer to exercise a power or discretion under the Rules; and provided that after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 12 (Takeovers and other corporate events), it shall mean the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before that event; "Company" means Domino's Pizza Group plc (registered in England and Wales with registered number 03853545); "Conditional Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan which is designated as a conditional award by the Committee under Rule 3.2(b) (Committee determinations); "Control" means control within the meaning of section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Dealing Day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business; 1

"Deferred Bonus Award" means an Award, the principal purpose of which is to defer receipt of a bonus that reflects performance before its grant; "Directors' Remuneration Policy" means the Company's directors' remuneration policy within the meaning of section 421(2A) of the Companies Act 2006; "Dividend Equivalent" means a benefit calculated by reference to dividends paid on Shares as described in Rule 3.4 (Treatment of Dividends); "Early Vesting Date" means either: the later of: the date of Cessation of a Participant in circumstances referred to in Rule 11.1 ( Good leavers before the Normal Vesting Date ); and early determination of any Performance Condition by reason of that Cessation; or the date of the relevant event in Rule 12.1 ( General offers ) or Rule 12.2 ( Schemes of arrangement and winding up ) or the date of Vesting referred to in Rule 12.3 ( Demergers and other events ); "Employees' Share Scheme" has the meaning given by section 1166 of the Companies Act 2006; "Executive Director" means an executive director of the Company; "Exercise Period" means, subject to it not being extended in accordance with Rule 6.1(b): in relation to an Option, the period commencing on the date on which it Vests and ending on the date determined under Rule 3.2(d) ( Committee determinations ); and in relation to a Share Appreciation Right, the period commencing on the date on which it Vests and ending on the last day of the period of 6 months beginning with that date being, in each case, the period during which the Award may normally be exercised, subject to it not lapsing earlier under the Plan; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted; "Group Member" means: a Participating Company or a body corporate which is the Company's holding company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) or a Subsidiary of the Company's holding company; a body corporate which is a subsidiary undertaking (within the meaning of section 1162 of the Companies Act 2006) of a body corporate within paragraph (a) above and has been designated by the Board for this purpose; and any other body corporate in relation to which a body corporate within paragraph (a) or (b) above is able (whether directly or indirectly) to exercise 20% or more of its equity voting rights and has been designated by the Board for this purpose; "Holding Period" means the period starting on the date on which an Award Vests and ending on the earliest of the dates specified in Rule 8.3 (Expiry of the Holding Period) during which a Participant is required not to sell, transfer, assign or dispose of their Net Vested Shares in accordance with Rule 8 (Holding Period); 2