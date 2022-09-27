Domino Pizza : Appointment of Elias Diaz Sese as Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis

Domino's Pizza Group ("DPG" or "the Group") today announces that Elias Diaz Sese, currently a non- executive director of DPG, will become Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), on an interim basis. This change will be effective from 10th October 2022. Elias will work closely with outgoing CEO Dominic Paul to facilitate a smooth transition.

Elias, who is based in the UK, brings over 20 years' experience in leadership roles in global consumer food brands and franchise businesses. His career includes 15 years in various leadership roles with Restaurant Brands International, including Chief Executive Officer of Tim Hortons and President Asia Pacific for Burger King. Most recently, as President Northern Europe, he led the Kraft Heinz turnaround in the UK. He also has experience of being a Franchisee with Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

Elias has been a non-executive director of DPG since October 2019 so is already familiar with the direction of the Group, its franchisees and its management team. Under his leadership, DPG will continue to execute its successful strategy at pace, in partnership with the Group's world-class franchisees.

Matt Shattock, Chairman, said:

"I am delighted that Elias has agreed to take up the role of CEO on an interim basis. Elias is very familiar with our sector given that he has held leadership roles in a number of major consumer food brands and has experience of being a franchisee himself.

"Elias has a deep understanding of the Domino's business, has built strong relationships with the management team and franchisees and holds a significant personal shareholding in the Group. He is committed and will focus on the continued effective and rapid execution of Domino's strategy while giving the Board time to ensure we find the right permanent CEO. Working alongside our new CFO Edward Jamieson, Elias is uniquely positioned to step into this role as we look to capitalise on the opportunities in today's challenging market."

Elias Diaz Sese said:

"Domino's is a great business with a superb brand and world-class franchisees. For the past three years I've worked closely with the Board and management team to create the current strategy, which I firmly believe is the right one to drive Domino's future growth, and which I'm committed to executing at pace. I'm really excited to get started and to work with our franchisees and colleagues to continue to accelerate the delivery of the strategic plan to deliver sustainable growth and returns."

Domino's will release its third quarter trading update on 10th November 2022.

Edward Jamieson will join the DPG Board as Chief Financial Officer on 17th October 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (together, "MAR").

The person responsible for making this notification is Adrian Bushnell, Company Secretary.

Remuneration Arrangements

As CEO of DPG, Elias will receive a salary of £765,000 per annum

He will be eligible to participate in the Company's existing annual bonus plan

He will receive an initial LTIP grant equal to 200% of salary for the three-year performance period 2022-2024

All remuneration arrangements are consistent with the terms of the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the AGM in May 2022

Further detail will be set out in the 2022 Directors' Remuneration Report

As at 27 September 2022, Elias owns 691,000 DPG ordinary shares

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and have associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.