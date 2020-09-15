Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group plc    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC

(DOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domino Pizza : DELIVERS 5,000 NEW JOBS ACROSS THE UK & CONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO THE KICKSTART SCHEME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Domino's, the nation's best loved pizza, is serving up 5,000 new jobs and over 1,000 Kickstart placements in an employment boost to the UK, as it gears up for its busiest time of year.

The 5,000 new roles include pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers. These positions are on top of the 6,000 jobs Domino's created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Domino's is also proud to support the UK Government's Kickstart scheme, committing over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Kickstarters will experience on the job training and have access to new e-learning modules on employability skills, such as timekeeping and teamwork. Domino's will pay Kickstarters in line with current store pay levels and ambitious individuals will have the opportunity to apply for permanent roles at the end of the six-month placement.

Becoming a Domino's team member not only offers a fun role in a friendly environment, but opens up interesting opportunities for long-term career development. Eighty per cent of store managers were able to develop their skills into management, having started their Domino's career as a delivery driver or pizza chef. These new roles offer a fantastic opportunity for others to follow in their footsteps.

Dominic Paul, Domino's Pizza Group, CEO said:'It was a privilege to keep our stores open duringCovid-19 and to now be in a position to offer thousands more people the opportunity to become a Domino's team member. We're also delighted to have applied to support the Government's Kickstart scheme, offering young people the chance to get back into work and to build lifelong skills through our training programmes. Together, these over 6,000 new roles will help Domino's continue to safely serve our local communities as we head towards the busy festive period.'

The wellbeing of team members and customers is paramount for Domino's, even more so in the current environment. The business has introduced measures such as Contact Free Delivery and simplified its menu. All team members are trained in Domino's rigorous food safety and hygiene procedures to ensure hungry customers receive their freshly made, hot pizzas as safely as possible.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can search for nearby jobs at www.dominosrecruitment.co.ukor contact their local store.

For more information on the Kickstart scheme please visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme

- ENDS -

Keep up to date with the latest from Domino's at:

Twitter.com/dominosukinews

Twitter.com/Dominos_UK

Facebook.com/DominosPizza
Dominos.co.uk/blog/

For further information please contact the Domino's Communications Team:

T:01908 580 757 /E: communications@dominos.co.uk

For additional photography, please visit the media centre at http://corporate.dominos.co.uk/media-area

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, employing over 35,000 people. As at 31 December 2019, we had 1,184 stores, including 1,130 stores in the UK and 54 in the Republic of Ireland.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
12:55pDOMINO PIZZA : Delivers 5,000 new jobs across the uk & confirms its commitment t..
PU
03:31aDOMINO PIZZA : UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs
RE
09/02DOMINO PIZZA : UK's Domino's appoints Neil Smith as permanent CFO
RE
08/20DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/11DOMINO PIZZA : UK's Domino's Pizza profit slips as virus dents orders, adds cost..
RE
08/11DOMINO PIZZA : Interim Results for the 26 Weeks Ended 28 June 2020
PU
08/04Correction to UK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Article
DJ
08/04UK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Into Deliveroo
DJ
08/04UK clears Amazon's investment in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
06/24UK watchdog affirms provisional blessing for Amazon's Deliveroo deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 545 M 701 M 701 M
Net income 2020 53,0 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net Debt 2020 215 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 1 607 M 2 070 M 2 064 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 997
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 262,56 GBX
Last Close Price 348,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic James Paul Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Shattock Chairman
Scott Bush Operations Director
Neil Reynolds Smith Chief Financial Officer
Colin Halpern Non-Executive Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC8.93%2 070
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.61%164 119
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.51.38%35 440
YUM BRANDS-8.40%27 991
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.66%21 865
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.43%17 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group