Domino Pizza : DELIVERS 5,000 NEW JOBS ACROSS THE UK & CONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO THE KICKSTART SCHEME

Domino's, the nation's best loved pizza, is serving up 5,000 new jobs and over 1,000 Kickstart placements in an employment boost to the UK, as it gears up for its busiest time of year.

The 5,000 new roles include pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers. These positions are on top of the 6,000 jobs Domino's created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Domino's is also proud to support the UK Government's Kickstart scheme, committing over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Kickstarters will experience on the job training and have access to new e-learning modules on employability skills, such as timekeeping and teamwork. Domino's will pay Kickstarters in line with current store pay levels and ambitious individuals will have the opportunity to apply for permanent roles at the end of the six-month placement.

Becoming a Domino's team member not only offers a fun role in a friendly environment, but opens up interesting opportunities for long-term career development. Eighty per cent of store managers were able to develop their skills into management, having started their Domino's career as a delivery driver or pizza chef. These new roles offer a fantastic opportunity for others to follow in their footsteps.

Dominic Paul, Domino's Pizza Group, CEO said:'It was a privilege to keep our stores open duringCovid-19 and to now be in a position to offer thousands more people the opportunity to become a Domino's team member. We're also delighted to have applied to support the Government's Kickstart scheme, offering young people the chance to get back into work and to build lifelong skills through our training programmes. Together, these over 6,000 new roles will help Domino's continue to safely serve our local communities as we head towards the busy festive period.'

The wellbeing of team members and customers is paramount for Domino's, even more so in the current environment. The business has introduced measures such as Contact Free Delivery and simplified its menu. All team members are trained in Domino's rigorous food safety and hygiene procedures to ensure hungry customers receive their freshly made, hot pizzas as safely as possible.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can search for nearby jobs at www.dominosrecruitment.co.ukor contact their local store.

For more information on the Kickstart scheme please visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, employing over 35,000 people. As at 31 December 2019, we had 1,184 stores, including 1,130 stores in the UK and 54 in the Republic of Ireland.