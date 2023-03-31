Domino Pizza : Proxy Form

ANNUALGENERALMEETING ATTENDANCECARD

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at etc.venues, St. Pauls, 200 Aldersgate, London, EC1A 4HD, at 10:00 am on Thursday 4 May 2023.

Any shareholder that wishes to raise a question in connection with business to be conducted at the meeting, can do so in advance of the AGM by sending it by email tocompany.secretary@dominos.co.uk.

RESOLUTIONS (SEE NOTE 5)

1. To receive and adopt the Company's audited accounts and financial statements for the 52 weeks ended 25 December 2022

2. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company

3. To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Company's auditor

4. To declare payable the recommended final dividend for the 52 weeks ended 25 December 2022

5. To re-elect Matt Shattock as a Director of the Company ShareholderReference BARCODE

6. To re-elect Ian Bull as a Director of the Company

7. To re-elect Elias Diaz Sese as a Director of the Company

8. To re-elect Usman Nabi as a Director of the Company

9. To re-elect Lynn Fordham as a Director of the Company

10. To re-elect Natalia Barsegiyan as a Director of the Company

For

Against

Vote Withheld

11. To re-elect Stella David as a Director of the Company

12. To elect Tracy Corrigan as a Director of the Company

13. To elect Edward Jamieson as a Director of the Company

14. To approve the Directors' remuneration report

15. Authority to allot shares

16. Political donations

17. Disapplication of pre-emption rights*

18. Disapplication of pre-emption rights (additional authority)*

19. Company's authority to purchase its own shares*

20. Reduced notice of general meetings (other than an Annual General Meeting)*

For

Against

Vote Withheld

*Special resolution

Explanatory notes

for completing your Proxy Form

1. As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a general meeting of the Company. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes.

2. Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person.

3. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. To appoint as your proxy a person other than the Chair of the Meeting, insert their full name in the box. If you sign and return this Proxy Form with no name inserted in the box, the Chair of the Meeting will be deemed to be your proxy. Where you appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chair, you are responsible for ensuring that they attend the Meeting and are aware of your voting intentions. If you wish your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the Chair and give them the relevant instructions directly.

4. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, (an) additional Proxy Form(s) may be obtained by contacting the registrars' helpline on +44 (0)371 384 2895 or you may photocopy this form. Lines are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday to Friday. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together.

5. To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an "X". To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "Vote withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.

6. To appoint a proxy using this form, the form must be: - completed and signed; - sent or delivered to Equiniti at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA; and - received by Equiniti no later than 10:00 am on Tuesday 2 May 2023.



7. In the case of a member which is a company, this Proxy

Form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company.