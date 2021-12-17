Domino Pizza : Reporting Document 12/17/2021 | 11:59am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Domino's Pizza Group Resolution with Franchisees Thursday, 16 December 2021 Classification: Public Domino's Pizza Group Resolution with Franchisees Thursday, 16 December Dominic Paul:Hello and good morning, everybody. I hope you can hear me. I hope you can hear me okay. Thank you very much for taking the time to join us this morning at very short notice to hear about Domino's Pizza Group's resolution with our franchisees to accelerate growth. I'm joined here this morning by David Surdeau, who is our interim CFO. David is a highly experienced CFO, and we're delighted to have him on board. You can't see him. He's out of camera, but he is here. I'm also joined by Will MacLaren, our head of investor relations, who is also with me. What I'm going to do today is give you an overview of the resolution which we have just announced, and then we will take any questions. If you've questions, please do enter them into the appropriate section on the webcast and Will will read them out. So, let's turn to the first slide. Today, we have announced that we have reached a resolution with our franchisees which heralds a new era of collaboration and accelerated growth. This is a great outcome for all stakeholders: Both Domino's and franchisees' long-term growth and profitability stand to improve with increased system sales and more new store openings. Our customers will benefit from further strengthened innovation and service. Employees in the system will benefit from further recruitment, and a more collaborative and growth- oriented environment, and shareholders will benefit from enhanced value creation. Despite our recent strong performance, we recognise that in recent years we have lagged comparable Domino's businesses around the world. This resolution unlocks an issue which has held the company back and means we and our franchisees can begin a new era in which the system can truly realise its full potential. The resolution runs for an initial period of three years from the third of January 2022, and received overwhelming support, with from franchisees representing over 99% of UK stores voting in favour of the resolution. Now, before I go into the details of the resolution, I'd like to remind you of our strategy, and the progress that we have made this year. So, let's turn to slide three. Back in March, we launched our strategic growth plan under our five strategic pillars, underpinning our purpose to deliver a better future through food people love. We've made really significant progress this year, and I'd like to talk you through the pillars. Pillar one, nobody delivers like Domino's. We are a market leader and can build from a position of strength. We own the process from beginning to end, and consistently deliver piping hot pizza quickly. We strive for continuous improvement and have made some excellent progress on digital engagement through our new app and ordering functionality, group ordering, deal wizard, a new CRM platform, and a website reskin. Pillar two, we will turbo-charge our collection business, where we believe there is a significant opportunity to grow market share. Rolling out in-car collection and raising awareness of the great value that collect offers is a fantastic opportunity for us. Pillar three, we will amplify our product quality and value through continued innovation and marketing effectiveness. Under new marketing leadership and with great input from our franchisee partners, we launched our new media campaign at the end of May to demonstrate that nobody delivers like Domino's, through a strong creative and digital campaign. And pillar four, we will uphold our industry-leading economics by maintaining the world-class profitability of our system. The unique, vertically integrated model that we operate combined with world-class franchisees creates an enviable system that gives us confidence about strong future growth. It's worth noting that we have now opened 31 stores this year compared to 19 in the prior year. And finally, pillar five, we will model excellence as a franchisor through increasing our capability and attracting the best franchisees. We have reached resolution with our franchisees, and now we are well placed to accelerate the growth of the system. Now, let me go into some of the details of the resolution. Under the resolution, and consistent with our strategic growth plan, we will make strategic investments in the system to improve capabilities and drive system sales growth primarily through order count. So, let me explain what our commitments are. First, we have committed to a one-time capital investment of approximately £20 million, spread over three years. This will be focused on digital acceleration, personalisation, ecommerce app development, and in-store innovation to enhance a customer experience, drive top-line growth, and improve franchisee efficiency. Secondly, there will be increased marketing investment to support new national campaigns and promotions, and we will be able to start these from the third of January next year. Thirdly, we will put in place an enhanced food rebate mechanism for franchisees, to encourage order growth. This rebate is conditional on franchisees meeting new store opening targets 2 Classification: Public Domino's Pizza Group Resolution with Franchisees Thursday, 16 December and order count thresholds. And finally, we will continue with the improved new store opening incentive scheme, introduced earlier this year, to reward, encourage, and accelerate new store openings. So, let's turn to the next slide to explain what commitments our Franchisees have made. In return for DPG's investments, our world-class franchisees, and they are world-class franchisees, have agreed to the following important commitments, which also aim to drive system sales growth through increased order count and customer growth. First, they have committed to an enhanced schedule of new store openings, equating to at least 45 new stores to be opened per annum over the next three years, significantly ahead of levels achieved in previous years. Secondly, there is a commitment to participate in new national promotional deals focused on both delivery and collection, in contrast to a lack of national advertising and promotions in recent years. Thirdly, our franchisees have agreed to prioritise, test, and roll- out new technology and product innovation, such as GPS tracking, and to test new store formats with us, which would bring the DPG system in-line with peer companies. And finally, our franchisees will support our changes aimed at driving efficiency across the system such as the further roll out of supply chain efficiencies, which make the whole system stronger. So, let's turn to the next slide, on the financial implications of the resolution. The first thing to say is that we expect full-year '21 results to be in line with our expectations with regards to full-year '22 we expect an acceleration in system sales growth, excluding the benefit of the reduced rate of VAT, largely driven by increased store openings, and an acceleration in like-for-like growth due to the operating and capital investments associated with the resolution. Despite the investments associated with the resolution, we expect full-year '22 underlying EBITDA and EPS to be in line with current market expectations. Furthermore, both DPG and our franchisees are now positioned to drive high system sales and profitability through the medium and longer-term. And today, we are increasing our medium-term expectations, and now expect to achieve at least the upper end of the previously announced targets of £1.6 billion to £1.9 billion of system sales and exceed the medium-term target of 200 new stores. We can now drive growth by capitalising on deeper collaboration, with significant opportunities such as increasing collection, leveraging national advertising campaigns, increasing menu innovation, reducing delivery times, improving digital innovation, and enhancing our value orientation. The operating environment does remain challenging. However, we have shown that throughout the pandemic, the strength of our delivery business, our brand, a vertically integrated business model, and the quality and capability of our franchisees can operate successfully and deliver strong results. And finally, DPG's one-time capital expenditure related to the resolution will equate to approximately £20 million over three years, which will result in a temporary increase in depreciation over the next few years but will normalise thereafter. In full year '22, we anticipate investments in the business to be weighted towards the first half of the year. Now let's turn to the next slide, and a highly cash generative business model. We have a highly cash-generative,asset-light business model, which is underpinned by a clear capital allocation framework which we unveiled in March this year, and we are making no changes to this framework. As a reminder, our first priority is to invest in the business to drive long-term organic growth. We will continue to maximise shareholder returns through a sustainable and progressive dividend and distributing an annual allocation of surplus cash through share buybacks. In full-year '21, we've returned £136 million of surplus capital to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks, and we will update the market with guidance for the full-year '22 dividend and buyback programme at the full year results in March '22. So, let's turn to our final slide. We have made significant strategic progress this year. A new strategy was launched in March, which is already delivering outstanding results. We've made excellent digital progress with our new app now responsible for over 42% of our system sales, with over 90% of our sales coming through digital channels. We launched our integrated media campaign in the summer and followed it with our first Christmas TV advert. Our third UK supply chain centre opened in Cambuslang, Scotland, and is already delivering efficiencies. We've completed our international exit from Iceland, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland, stopping the cash drain, and allowing us to focus on the core UK and Ireland markets. We've continued to recruit top talent to the company, driving innovation, and closer collaboration with our franchisees. And we finish the year with a resolution with our franchisees which will accelerate the growth of the system. And all this is being done whilst continuing to deliver strong results through a challenging operating environment. 3 Classification: Public Domino's Pizza Group Resolution with Franchisees Thursday, 16 December So, now we have reached resolution with our franchisees, it is time to unleash the power of the Domino's brand, and enable us to deliver long-term, sustainable growth which will benefit all of our stakeholders. This is a phenomenal system, and I'm truly excited about what we can do together with our franchisees. With that, I'd like to turn the call over the Q&A. As a reminder, if you want to ask a question, please type it in the box, and we'll read them out. I'm going to actually ask David Surdeau, our CFO, to come up and join me. And I think we have both taken a COVID test today, so we're both COVID free, we're okay to not socially distance. Welcome David. Q&A David Surdeau: Morning. Dominic Paul:And if we can go to the first question, Will? Will MacLaren:Sure. Your first question is from Ross Broadfoot at Investec, and it's three parts to it. The first one is, how does today's announcement change your view on the long-term store count possible for the UK? The second part is, I'd appreciate some colour on the quantum of the changes to the new store incentives, extra marketing spend, and how the food rebates will work. And the final piece is, to what extent is the extra spend for these new stores recurring on an annual basis? Dominic Paul:Okay. Thank you Ross. Good questions. So - I mean, I think in terms of the sales opportunity and the new store opportunities as we've said here, we're guiding now to at least the upper end of the sales. The sales are going to be put out in March, so that was 1.6 to 1.9, and we've said that in the medium term, we have opportunity to open over two - in excess of 200 stores. In terms of what the longer-term potential is there, I'm really excited about that. I think that there is - there is significantly more opportunities to open stores over the medium and longer term. We still have some wide space in the UK. Would you believe, with the Dominos brand, despite the amazing work that the franchisees have done over the last 30 years and opening stores. We're also seeing a population growing, we're seeing towns get bigger, and we're seeing stores get busier. So, you'll also see more stores being split. So that's when you have an already successful store, we then open another store nearby. The benefit of doing that is it not just enables us to sell more to the local population, it draws more customers in, so that grows the overall sales number as well. So, I think in the past we've talked about a potential for an excess of 1,600 stores, we certainly still think that's possible. And as we trial new formats over the coming years, we've - I think we feel confident that there is strong potential for store growth in the long term. In terms of the actual details behind it, I mean, we've set the £20 million as the resolution. We talked about the 20 minimum capital investment. We haven't called out a specific amount of marketing spend. There are two elements of that. There is a higher investment in marketing, which will help drive that sales growth, which will help really cement the value message, which I think is coming at a critical time for customers next year. I think the timing is really important, and really good. It's also about increasing marketing, and improving marketing effectiveness, which is something that the new marketing team is working exceptionally hard on. In terms of the store incentives, the store incentive is in place now - is actually the one that we announced earlier in the year, so that is £100,000 per virgin store, and £150,000 per split store, paid in three equal instalments over three years. We think that's the best-in-class store incentive. It's motivating for our franchisees, it's an investment that works for them, and works for us. It helps them to improve the payback on their stores, and drive profitability, which is really important. So, we're continuing with that store incentive as part of this - as part of this resolution. And in terms of the food rebate, we haven't gone into the specific details. We've done that effectively by covering the guidance that we've given for full-year '22, but it's a food rebate that works for our franchisees. It enables them to get confidence in supporting these national value-orientated messages, and us getting the system back to firing on all cylinders. 4 Classification: Public Domino's Pizza Group Resolution with Franchisees Thursday, 16 December Will MacLaren:Thank you. Next, we've got some questions from Owen Shirley. I'm just grooming a couple of these out. The first one is, what happens after three years, and what stops franchisees coming back for more? How are the franchisees able to promise how many stores they will open as a group? And the final piece is, have they each agreed a certain number per year in relation to their relative size? Dominic Paul:So, I guess the first thing to say is there is already a long-term agreement in place with our franchisees. It's a standard franchisee agreement. This is an accelerator of growth. It's designed to be a longer-term - a long- term framework for how we work together. I think we've learnt a lot over the last, you know, I've been in the business now for a year and a half. I've had the privilege of seeing how the franchisees have operated through the pandemic, and it's been exceptional. I also think that we've worked shoulder-to-shoulder together during that pandemic, and we have genuinely shown that when we work together, we win together. I think one of the elements I'm most proud of over the last 12 months is how we've pulled together as a group and as a system, but also how we've solved common problems together, so whether that's within the operating protocols during COVID, with the operations working group we have, or it's things like the new marketing campaign that we've developed with Franchisees. My point is there are multiple proof points over the last 18 months. So, us working together has actually been very successful overall for the entire system, and I think that's a mindset shift that has taken place. I have huge respect for the franchisees. I think we are unbeatable as a system when we pull together, and that's, you know, that's why this is part of a longer-term reset, and a new way of working, moving forward. In terms of your question about the store numbers, we sat down with our franchisees, and we talked about where we saw wide space opportunity, and I think we all feel confident that there is a significant opportunity to open profitable new stores. What we do in parallel to this number is we work up opening plans with individual franchisees, in the way that we have historically done, and I think that's totally appropriate, and the right way of doing it. So, we will have agreed opening plans in place with franchisees to support these annual aspirations that we've got, and then we work together. We work together to find the site, we work together to get the plan information, and we work together to open the store. So, it's very much a team effort. Will MacLaren:Great. The next couple of questions from Doug Jack at Peel Hunt, and there's actually quite a few on this theme. And that is, is there much risk that you'll be back to square one when this three-year agreement ends? So that's the first question. The second question is, can you say to what extent the costs of this resolution are above and beyond what you would have likely spent anyway? And then finally, a particular question on the NAF. To what extent is the NAF underutilised at present? Will this carry through to next year? Dominic Paul:Yeah. I mean - look. I think that there's - within a franchise business, there are always points of tension between a franchisor and franchisees. I think what we're talking about in this resolution is a new way of working moving forward. The system pulling together. Also, an understanding that we've got, that franchisee profitability is important. Franchisees have got to understand that they have got line of sight to how they can increase their profitability, and that is very symbiotic with us as DPG's Dominos. So, as a system, we work together to drive a top line system sales growth, to bring new customers in that results in greater profits for our franchisees, and actually greater profits for DPG as well. So together, we work together to drive system sales growth to drive overall profitability. Utilising the core inherent business model advantages, we've got here with the vertical integration that is in the business. I think what has really been shown over the last year and a half is a protracted dispute does not help a system. It results in giving oxygen to competitors. What we've learnt during the pandemic is we've pulled together, we've gone back to really taking the fight to the competition, and this is what this next chapter is about. So, I guess your question is could you be back to square one? The system doesn't - this system doesn't win out. It doesn't win from a long-protracted dispute. And, you know, our focus has been we've listened very carefully to some of the frustrations that franchises have had. I think a number of the frustrations have been absolutely fair, and the franchisees have helped us improve our own capabilities as a franchisor. As we've done that, and the proof

