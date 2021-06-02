Log in
Domino Pizza : DELIVERS 5,000 JOBS ACROSS THE UK

06/02/2021 | 05:11am EDT
DOMINO'S DELIVERS 5,000 JOBS ACROSS THE UK

Tuesday 1sJune 2021: Domino's, the nation's best loved pizza company, is hiring 5,000 pizza chefs and delivery drivers to bolster its 1,100 UK stores as customer demand for freshly baked pizzas remains strong.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Domino's remained open andcontinued to deliver food safely to people at home. As demand grew, the company recruited thousands of people from event managers and hairdressers, to taxi drivers and university students, unable to work or attend classes. Whilst many have chosen to stay and build management careers, as businesses reopen and normal life starts to resume, others are returning to their pre-Covid roles.

Nicola Frampton, Operations Director, Domino's Pizza Group said: 'We were privileged to be able to to keep our doors open during the last 18 months supporting the nation to stay safe at home during lockdown. Throughout our recruitment drive last year, we were overwhelmed by the response from people of all walks of life.

'I'm proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough. But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we're now looking for 5,000 new recruits.'

Domino's is also proud to support the UK Government's Kickstart scheme, with over 1,400 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Kickstarters are due to start this month and will experience on the job training and have access to new e-learning modules on employability skills, such as timekeeping and teamwork. Domino's will pay Kickstarters in line with current store pay levels and ambitious individuals will have the opportunity to apply for permanent roles at the end of the six-month placement.

Becoming a Domino's team member not only offers a fun role in a friendly environment, but opens up so many opportunities for long-term career development. Eighty per cent of store managers and many franchisees who now operate multiple stores, have progressed through the business having started their Domino's career in entry level roles such as customer service representatives or delivery drivers.

Jennie Hill, Domino's Alverstoke Store Manager (Gosport), is a prime example, fighting off tough competition to beat a thousand others to be crowned 'Manager of the Year' at Domino's annual awards last week.As the face of the pizza giant's latest recruitment drive she commented: 'I joined Domino's eight years ago as a trainee manager.

Attending our company Awardsand being recognised as Manager of the year makes me so incredibly proud. I have had so much support from the business to get where I am today and I love being able to do the same for my team, enabling them to develop and grow into more senior roles. .

'It's brilliant to be recruiting when many people are still looking for jobs and future careers. These 5,000 roles will help Domino's continue to deliver in neighbourhoods across the country as people reunite over a Domino's pizza this summer.'

These new roles offer a great opportunity for others to follow in their footsteps.The wellbeing of Domino's colleagues and customers will always be paramount, with all team members being trained in Domino's rigorous food safety and hygiene procedures.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can search for nearby jobs at www.dominosrecruitment.co.ukor contact their local store: https://www.dominos.co.uk/storefinder

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
