Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group plc    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/09 07:32:20 am
336.8 GBX   +8.51%
07:13aDOMINO PIZZA  : Helps the uk through lockdown
PU
03:12aDOMINO PIZZA  : FY20 Profit Rises Amid Strong UK, Ireland Trading
MT
02:10aDOMINO PIZZA  : Earnings Flash (DOM.L) DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX8.8
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Domino Pizza : HELPS THE UK THROUGH LOCKDOWN

03/09/2021 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 March 2021

DOMINO'S HELPS THE UK THROUGH LOCKDOWN

Lockdown news from No 10 drove spikes in sales

Halloween surges ahead as one of the biggest treat nights

Customers shift from end of week to mid-week dining

Domino's, the nation's best loved pizza, helped boost morale through last year's lockdowns, as Government COVID-19 announcements and a strikingly different festive period drove the greatest ever spikes in pizza sales and brought in five million new customers.

The first full week of national lockdown in March was Domino's busiest week of 2020 for delivery in the UK. As supermarket shelves emptied and evening activities were limited, the nation leaned on Domino's for comfort, ordering over two million pizzas.

March also marked the beginning of Domino's recognition of key workers across the UK and Ireland with the first of its £4 million pizza giveaways, plus the launch of the Partners Foundation, which provides grants to Domino's colleagues in times of hardship.

As Boris Johnson concluded his address to the nation announcing England's second lockdown on 31 October 2020, Domino's deliveries made up for the lack of doorstep trick or treaters. People turned to pizza to take the edge off the lockdown news, making Halloween Domino's busiest day of the year for sales - selling 13 pizzas every second and processing 382 orders online per minute.

As 2020 came to an end, pizza fans turned to Domino's to celebrate Christmas a little differently as they prepared for a brighter 2021. Domino's had its biggest ever Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, selling 12 and 14 pizzas every second respectively. This helped drive a record sales week in the final few days of the year*.

Dominic Paul, CEO, Domino's Pizza Group, said:'It was a privilege to play our small part in keeping spirits up and helping the nation stay safe at home during the pandemic. I'm truly grateful to our hardworking teams across the country and our franchisees for making it possible. On behalf of Domino's, I also want to reiterate our gratitude to all the frontline workers who worked tirelessly to help keep the UK and Republic of Ireland safe. We hope our pizza giveaways went some way towards demonstrating our heartfelt appreciation.'The pandemic also triggered a change in ordering patterns with many households enjoying an early evening meal together, but fewer late-night orders. Mid-week orders rose, as opposed to the traditional Friday 7pm rush and variety was the spice of lockdown life with the successful launch of Domino's new Vegan range and Beef Doner pizza, its most popular new product launch ever.

Despite the lockdown ups and downs, today's annual results show Domino's has continued to perform well through 2020, with system sales up 11.4%. To view the results, please visit www.investors.dominos.co.uk/media/news/preliminary-results-52-weeks-ended-27-december-2020

- ENDS -

* 28 December 2020 - 3 January 2021

Keep up to date with the latest from Domino's at:

Twitter.com/dominosukinews

Twitter.com/Dominos_UK

Facebook.com/DominosPizza
Dominos.co.uk/blog/

For further information, please contact:

Tim Danaher, Samantha Chiene - 020 7404 5959

dominos@brunswickgroup.com

For additional photography, please visit the media centre at: http://corporate.dominos.co.uk/media-area

Notes to Editors

Keeping our communities safe

The wellbeing of team members and customers is paramount for Domino's, even more so in the current environment. The business has introduced measures such as Contact Free Delivery, In-Car Collection and simplified its menu. All team members are trained in Domino's rigorous food safety and hygiene procedures to ensure hungry customers receive their freshly made, hot pizzas as safely as possible.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Iceland. In addition, we have associate investments in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Germany and Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
07:13aDOMINO PIZZA  : Helps the uk through lockdown
PU
03:12aDOMINO PIZZA  : FY20 Profit Rises Amid Strong UK, Ireland Trading
MT
02:10aDOMINO PIZZA  : Earnings Flash (DOM.L) DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX8...
MT
02:09aDOMINO PIZZA  : Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks ended 27 December 2020
PU
02:09aDOMINO PIZZA  : Earnings Flash (DOM.L) DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue..
MT
03/08DOMINO PIZZA  : to Exit Swedish Operations
MT
02/15EXCLUSIVE : Norway wealth fund tells firms: put more women on your boards
RE
02/09DOMINO PIZZA  : Serves up plenty of sausage with the absolute banger
PU
02/04DOMINO PIZZA  : Peel Hunt Ups Domino's Pizza Group to Buy From Add
MT
01/16UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 520 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 213 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 1 451 M 2 004 M 2 013 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 997
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 311,43 GBX
Last Close Price 310,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominic James Paul Chief Executive Officer
Neil Reynolds Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew J. Shattock Chairman
Scott Bush Operations Director
Kevin Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC-1.77%2 004
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.55%155 907
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-3.73%37 572
YUM BRANDS-4.07%31 248
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.6.80%25 632
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.37%19 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ