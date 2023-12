Domino's Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Company operates through its UK & Ireland segment. The Company's main facility is located in West Ashland, Milton Keynes. Its pizzas are made with sourced ingredients, such as cream mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and its signature dough. The Company sells its pizza dough, as well as other food and non-food items. The Company operates approximately 1,243 stores in the United Kingdom and Republic Of Ireland. Its subsidiaries include DP Capital Limited, DP Cyco Limited, DP Cyco Switzerland Limited, DP Group Developments Limited and others.