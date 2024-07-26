The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Domino’s announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on July 18, 2024. According to the Company, it "expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ('DPE'), one of its master franchisees." Based on this shortfall, "the Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725237230/en/