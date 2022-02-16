Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Domino's Pizza Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
02/16 04:00:02 pm
433.34 USD   +0.31%
04:44pDOMINO PIZZA : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
04:43pDOMINO PIZZA : Q2 2021 Financial Results
PU
04:43pDOMINO PIZZA : Q3 2021 Financial Results
PU
Domino Pizza : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

02/16/2022 | 04:44pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2020-02-19 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DOMINOS PIZZA INC [DPZ]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
DOMINO'S PIZZA , 30 FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2020-02-28
(Street)
ANN ARBOR MI 48105
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT
DOMINO'S PIZZA
30 FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT DRIVE
ANN ARBOR, MI48105

EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary
Signatures
/s/ Joseph W. Clementz, attorney-in-fact 2022-02-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes 279 shares of common stock representing the final tranche of an original grant of performance-based restricted stock that shall vest on January 3, 2021 if applicable performance conditions are achieved.
(2) Includes 516 shares of common stock representing the final two tranches of an original grant of performance-based restricted stock that shall vest one-half on each of July 19, 2020 and July 19, 2021 if applicable performance conditions are achieved.
(3) Includes 615 shares of common stock representing the final three tranches of an original grant of performance-based restricted stock that shall vest one-third on each of July 18, 2020, July 18, 2021 and July 18, 2022 if applicable performance conditions are achieved.
(4) Includes 890 shares of common stock representing a grant of performance-based restricted stock that shall vest one-fourth on each of July 10, 2020, July 10, 2021, July 10, 2022 and July 10, 2023 if applicable performance conditions are achieved.
(5) This Form 3/A is being filed to correct the number of securities beneficially owned by the reporting person, which was overstated by 94 shares in his original Form 3 filing due to a clerical error and was carried forward in his subsequent Form 4 filings. This amendment to Form 3 reflects the correct amount of securities beneficially owned by the reporting person as of the time of filing of the original Form 3.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:39:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
