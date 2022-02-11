Domino Pizza : Q1 2020 Financial Results

For Immediate Release Contact: Tim McIntyre, Executive Vice President, Communication, Investor Relations and Legislative Affairs (734) 930-3563 Domino's Pizza® Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 5.9% U.S. same store sales growth of 1.6% International same store sales growth of 1.5% Global net store growth of 69 Diluted EPS up 39.5% to $3.07 ANN ARBOR, Michigan, April 23, 2020: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the first quarter. Global retail sales increased 4.4% in the first quarter, or 5.9% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales grew 1.6% during the quarter versus the year-agoperiod, continuing the positive sales momentum in the Company's U.S. stores business. The international business also posted positive results, with same store sales growth of 1.5% during the quarter. The first quarter marked the 105th consecutive quarter of international same store sales growth and the 36th consecutive quarter of U.S. same store sales growth. During the quarter, the Company opened 178 gross new stores and 69 net new stores, comprised of 30 net new U.S. stores and 39 net new international stores. The Company's net store growth includes the closure of its South Africa market, unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, comprising 71 stores in total. First quarter diluted EPS was $3.07, up 39.5% over the prior year quarter. On April 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.78 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020 to be paid on June 30, 2020. "In a time of unprecedented change in our industry, I am pleased to report that Domino's is in a very strong financial positio n, both at the brand and franchisee levels," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "We can't predict the full impact of COVID- 19 on the broader economy and we don't know how consumer behavior and restaurant purchasing patterns may evolve coming out of this crisis. What I do know is that our franchisees and teams in the U.S. and across the globe will remain focused on safely serving our customers and our communities in this time of need. I have great confidence in our people and our ability to manage through this crisis, and I remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Domino's brand." First Quarter Highlights (Unaudited): First First Quarter of Quarter of (dollars in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Net income $ 121.6 $ 92.7 Weighted average diluted shares 39,633,404 42,202,429 Diluted EPS $ 3.07 $ 2.20 Revenues increased $37.1 million, or 4.4%, in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in global store counts during the trailing four quarters as well as U.S. and international same store sales growth, resulting in higher supply chain and U.S. and international franchise revenues. The increases in revenues were partially offset by lower U.S. Company- owned store revenues resulting from the previously disclosed sale of 59 U.S. Company-owned stores to certain of the Company's existing U.S. franchisees during the second quarter of 2019.

The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section on page four for additional details. First First Quarter of Quarter of 2020 2019 Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. Company-owned stores + 3.9 % + 2.1% U.S. franchise stores + 1.5 % + 4.1 % U.S. stores + 1.6 % + 3.9% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) + 1.5 % + 1.8 % Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. stores + 4.9 % +7.9% International stores + 3.9 % +1.5 % Total + 4.4 % +4.6% Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact) U.S. stores + 4.9 % +7.9 % International stores + 6.8 % +9.1% Total + 5.9 % +8.5 % U.S. U.S. Company- Franchise Total International owned Stores Stores U.S. Stores Stores Total Store counts: Store count at December 29, 2019 342 5,784 6,126 10,894 17,020 Openings 4 31 35 143 178 Closings (1) (2) (1) (4) (5) (104) (109 ) Store count at March 22, 2020 345 5,811 6,156 10,933 17,089 First quarter 2020 net store growth 3 27 30 39 69 Trailing four quarters net store growth (3) 12 241 253 722 975 Temporary store closures due to COVID-19 are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the March 22, 2020 store count. Unrelated to COVID-19, the South Africa market, comprising 71 stores in total, closed in the first quarter. Trailing four quarters net store growth does not include the effect of transfers. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company sold a total of 59 U.S. Company-owned stores to certain of its existing U.S. franchisees. Conference Call Information The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its first quarter 2020 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 470-5929 (U.S./Canada) or (409) 217-8311 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call, ID 3263126. The call will also be webcast, and will be archived for one year, on biz.dominos.com. Company Withdraws Two- to Three-Year Outlook Due to the current uncertainty surrounding the global economy and the Company's business operations considering COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its two-tothree-year outlook for global retail sales growth, U.S. same store sales growth, international same store sales growth and global net unit growth. Share Repurchases During the first week of the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased and retired 271,064 shares of its common stock in open market repurchases under its Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for approximately $79.6 million. As of March 22, 2020, the Company's total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases under such program was approximately $326.6 million.

Liquidity As of March 22, 2020, the Company had approximately: $200.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

$4.10 billion in total debt; and

$158.6 million of available borrowings under its $200.0 million variable funding note facility, net of letters of credit issued of $41.4 million. As previously disclosed, subsequent to the first quarter, the Company borrowed $158.0 million under its variable funding note facility. Net cash provided by operating activities was $95.4 million during the first quarter of 2020. The Company invested $17.5 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2020. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $77.9 million during the first quarter of 2020 (refer to the Comments on Regulation G section on page four for additional details). First Quarter of (in thousands) 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,358 Capital expenditures (17,467) Free cash flow $ 77,891 Preliminary Estimated Business Update for the Available Periods of the Second Quarter of 2020 (Unaudited) Given the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and the restaurant industry, the Company has included the below preliminary estimates of retail sales growth and same store sales growth for the first four weeks of the second quarter of 2020 for its U.S. business. Weeks One - Four Second Quarter 2020 (March 23, 2020 to April 19, 2020) Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. Company-owned stores +10.6% U.S. franchise stores +6.9% U.S. stores +7.1% Retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. stores +10.7% The Company has included the below preliminary estimates of retail sales growth and same store sales growth for the first three weeks of the second quarter of 2020 for its international business. Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) Retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) International stores Retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact) International stores Weeks One - Three Second Quarter 2020 (March 23, 2020 to April 12, 2020) (3.2)% (18.9)% (13.2)% As of April 21, 2020, nearly all of the Company's U.S. stores remain open, with dining rooms closed and stores deploying contactless delivery and carryout solutions. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of April 21, 2020, there are approximately 1,750 international stores that are temporarily closed.

Comments on Regulation G In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance. The Company uses "Global retail sales" and "Retail sales" to refer to total retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" and "Retail sales growth" are calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" and "Retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" are calculated as the change of international local currency retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.