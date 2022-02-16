Domino Pizza : Q2 2020 Financial Results

Contact: Chris Brandon For Immediate ReleaseDirector of Investor Relations (734) 323-7932 Domino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 8.1% U.S. same store sales growth of 16.1% International same store sales growth of 1.3% Global net store growth of 84 Diluted EPS up 36.5% to $2.99 ANN ARBOR, Michigan, July 16, 2020: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the second quarter. Global retail sales increased 5.7% in the second quarter, or 8.1% excluding foreign currency impact. Global retail sales in the second quarter were positively impacted by U.S. same store sales, but were negatively impacted by temporary store closures in certain international markets. U.S. same store sales grew 16.1% during the quarter versus the year-agoperiod and were positively impacted by customer ordering behavior during the COVID-19pandemic, continuing the positive sales momentum in the Company's U.S. stores business. The international business also posted positive same store sales results, with growth of 1.3% during the quarter. The second quarter marked the 106th consecutive quarter of international same store sales growth and the 37th consecutive quarter of U.S. same store sales growth. The Company had second quarter net store growth of 84 stores, comprised of 39 net new U.S. stores and 45 net new international stores. The number of temporary store closures in certain of the Company's international markets has declined from its peak of approximately 2,400 temporary closures. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of July 8, 2020, there were fewer than 600 international stores temporarily closed. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $2.99, up 36.5% over the prior year quarter. On July 15, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.78 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020 to be paid on September 30, 2020. "Our focus as a global brand and the commitment of our local operators remains steadfast on serving our customers and our communities with a convenient, affordable and safe food and service experience," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "I have never been more proud of our system of franchisees, operators and corporate team members for their continued passion and innovative spirit, which was evident during the second quarter." Second Quarter Highlights (Unaudited): Second Second Two Fiscal Two Fiscal Quarter of Quarter of Quarters of Quarters of (dollars in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 118.7 $ 92.4 $ 240.3 $ 185.0 Weighted average diluted shares 39,746,479 42,236,507 39,688,663 42,219,649 Diluted EPS $ 2.99 $ 2.19 $ 6.05 $ 4.38 Revenues increased $108.4 million, or 13.4%, in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher global retail sales resulting from U.S. same store sales growth and an increase in U.S. store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. franchise and U.S. Company-owned stores revenues. These increases in revenues were partially offset by lower international franchise revenues resulting from temporary store closures in certain of the Company's international markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as pressure from the negative impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Diluted EPS was $2.99 for the second quarter of 2020 versus $2.19 in the prior year quarter. This represents a $0.80, or 36.5%, increase over the prior year quarter. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income, as well as lower diluted share count, primarily resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters. The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details. Second Second Quarter of Quarter of 2020 2019 Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. Company-owned stores + 16.9% + 2.1% U.S. franchise stores + 16.0 % + 3.1 % U.S. stores + 16.1% + 3.0% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) + 1.3 % + 2.4 % Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. stores + 19.9% + 6.8% International stores (8.1 )% + 3.5 % Total + 5.7% + 5.1% Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact) U.S. stores + 19.9 % + 6.8 % International stores (3.4)% + 9.8% Total + 8.1 % + 8.4 % U.S. U.S. Company- Franchise Total International owned Stores Stores U.S. Stores Stores Total Store counts: Store count at March 22, 2020 345 5,811 6,156 10,933 17,089 Openings 1 39 40 85 125 Closings (1) - (1) (1) (40) (41 ) Store count at June 14, 2020 346 5,849 6,195 10,978 17,173 Second quarter 2020 net store growth 1 38 39 45 84 Trailing four quarters net store growth 13 237 250 609 859 Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Conference Call Information The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its second quarter 2020 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing 470-5929 (U.S./Canada) or (409) 217-8311 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call, ID 1184103. The call will also be webcast, and will be archived for one year, on biz.dominos.com . Liquidity and Use of Cash Update As of June 14, 2020, the Company had approximately: $248.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

$4.17 billion in total debt; and

$102.0 million of available borrowings under its $200.0 million variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $40.0 million and borrowings outstanding of $58.0 million.

As previously disclosed, given the market uncertainty arising from COVID-19, the Company took a precautionary measure and borrowed $158.0 million under its variable funding notes during the second quarter of 2020. The Company repaid $100.0 million of these borrowings during the second quarter of 2020. Subsequent to the second quarter of 2020, the Company repaid an additional $15.0 million under its variable funding notes, and as of July 8, 2020, the Company had $117.0 million of available borrowings under its $200.0 million variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $40.0 million and borrowings outstanding of $43.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $211.8 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2020. The Company invested $33.7 million in capital expenditures during the two fiscal quarters of 2020. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $178.1 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2020 (refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details). Two Fiscal Quarters of (in thousands) 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,828 Capital expenditures (33,732) Free cash flow $ 178,096 Investment in Dash Brands Ltd. During the second quarter of 2020, a subsidiary of the Company acquired a non-controlling interest in Dash Brands Ltd., for $40.0 million. Dash Brands Ltd. is a privately-held company that, through its subsidiaries, serves as the Company's master franchisee in China that owns and operates Domino's Pizza stores in that market. The Company is contractually required to invest an additional $40.0 million in Dash Brands Ltd. in the first quarter of 2021, assuming certain performance conditions are satisfied. If such performance conditions are not satisfied, the Company has the option to make such investment in its discretion. Comments on Regulation G In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance. The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter - as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino's furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino's opened the Domino's Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation - while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a brand new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino's Carside DeliveryTM, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order. Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.