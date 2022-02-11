Domino Pizza : Q2 2021 Financial Results

For Immediate Release Contact: Jenny Fouracre Investor Relations (734) 930-3620 Domino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 17.1% U.S. same store sales growth of 3.5% International same store sales growth of 13.9% Global net store growth of 238 Diluted EPS up 2.3% to $3.06 Completed $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction in July 2021 ANN ARBOR, Michigan, July 22, 2021: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the second quarter. Global retail sales increased 21.6% in the second quarter, or 17.1% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales grew 3.5% during the quarter versus the year-agoperiod, continuing the positive sales momentum in the Company's U.S. stores business. The international business also posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 13.9% during the quarter. The second quarter marked the 110th consecutive quarter of international same store sales growth and the 41st consecutive quarter of U.S. same store sales growth. The Company had second quarter global net store growth of 238 stores, comprised of 35 net U.S. store openings and 203 net international store openings. "I am very pleased with our strong global retail sales and store growth momentum during the second quarter, which demonstrated the power of our investments in innovation, our focus on food quality and superior service, and our dynamic franchisees who are dedicated to serving their local neighborhoods," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "Given our current operating environment, we are watching our two-year sales trends anchored to pre-Covid fiscal 2019 results. I am pleased that in the second quarter our cumulative two-year same stores sales were up 19.6% domestically and 15.2% internationally, signifying meaningful and sustained growth." Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $3.06, an increase of 2.3% over the prior year quarter. Second quarter diluted EPS, as adjusted, was $3.12, an increase of 4.3% over the prior year quarter. Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information. In connection with the Company's recapitalization transaction, as further discussed below, the Company borrowed $1.85 billion, and used a portion of the proceeds to repay its remaining debt under its 2017 five-year fixed rate and 2017 five-year floating rate notes. The Company also entered into a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with a counterparty, which was completed subsequent to the end of the second quarter. In connection with the ASR Agreement, the Company received and retired a total of 2,250,786 shares of its common stock at an average price of $444.29, including 2,012,596 shares of its common stock received and retired during the second quarter. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. This repurchase program replaces the Company's previously approved $1.0 billion share repurchase program, which was fully utilized in connection with the ASR Agreement. Also on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 to be paid on September 30, 2021. Second Quarter Highlights (Unaudited): Second Second Two Fiscal Two Fiscal Quarter of Quarter of Quarters of Quarters of (dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 116.6 $ 118.7 $ 234.4 $ 240.3 Weighted average diluted shares 38,122,515 39,746,479 38,665,325 39,688,663 Diluted EPS $ 3.06 $ 2.99 $ 6.06 $ 6.05 Items affecting comparability (1) 0.06 - 0.06 - Diluted EPS, as adjusted (1) $ 3.12 $ 2.99 $ 6.12 $ 6.05 (1) Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information.

Revenues increased $112.4 million, or 12.2%, in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to international and U.S. same store sales growth and increases in global store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. stores and international franchise revenues.

increased $112.4 million, or 12.2%, in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to international and U.S. same store sales growth and increases in global store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. stores and international franchise revenues. Net Income decreased $2.0 million, or 1.7%, in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a significantly higher provision for income taxes resulting from lower tax benefits from equity-based compensation due to fewer stock option exercises in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Income before provision for income taxes increased $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to higher income from operations resulting from the increases in revenues described above.

decreased $2.0 million, or 1.7%, in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a significantly higher provision for income taxes resulting from lower tax benefits from equity-based compensation due to fewer stock option exercises in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Income before provision for income taxes increased $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to higher income from operations resulting from the increases in revenues described above. Diluted EPS was $3.06 for the second quarter of 2021 versus $2.99 in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a $0.07, or 2.3%, increase over the prior year quarter. Diluted EPS, as adjusted, was $3.12 for the second quarter of 2021. This represents a $0.13, or 4.3%, increase over the prior year quarter. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by a lower weighted average diluted share count resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters, partially offset by lower net income. Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information. The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details. Second Second Quarter of Quarter of 2021 2020 Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. Company-owned stores (2.6)% + 16.9% U.S. franchise stores + 3.9 % + 16.0 % U.S. stores + 3.5% + 16.1% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) + 13.9 % + 1.3 % Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. stores + 7.4% + 19.9% International stores + 39.7 % (8.1 )% Total + 21.6% + 5.7% Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact) U.S. stores + 7.4 % + 19.9 % International stores + 29.5% (3.4)% Total + 17.1 % + 8.1 % U.S. U.S. Company- Franchise Total International owned Stores Stores U.S. Stores Stores Total Store counts: Store count at March 28, 2021 364 6,027 6,391 11,428 17,819 Openings 2 37 39 217 256 Closings (1) - (4) (4) (14) (18 ) Store count at June 20, 2021 366 6,060 6,426 11,631 18,057 Second quarter 2021 net store growth 2 33 35 203 238 Trailing four quarters net store growth 20 211 231 653 884 Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of June 20, 2021, there were fewer than 175 international stores temporarily closed.

2021 Recapitalization During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed a previously announced $1.85 billion recapitalization transaction (the "2021 Recapitalization"), including the issuance by certain of its subsidiaries of $850.0 million of 2.662% fixed rate senior secured notes with an anticipated term of 7.5 years and $1.0 billion of 3.151% fixed rate senior secured notes with an anticipated term of 10 years (collectively, the "2021 Notes"). The Company also entered into a new $200.0 million variable funding note facility, which was undrawn on the closing date, and the Company's previous variable funding note facility was canceled. A portion of proceeds from the 2021 Recapitalization was used to repay the remaining $291.0 million in outstanding principal under the Company's then-outstanding 2017 five-year floating rate notes and $582.0 million in outstanding principal under the Company's 2017 five-year fixed rate notes. The proceeds were also used to pre-fund a portion of the interest payable on the 2021 Notes and pay transaction fees and expenses. The remaining proceeds were used for general corporate purposes, which primarily included entering into the $1.0 billion ASR Agreement, which was completed subsequent to the end of the second quarter. In connection with the ASR Agreement, the Company received and retired a total of 2,250,786 shares of its common stock at an average price of $444.29, including 2,012,596 shares of its common stock received and retired during the second quarter. In connection with the 2021 Recapitalization, the Company incurred certain expenses that are outlined in the Financial Results Comparability section below. Additionally, the Company capitalized $14.9 million of debt issuance costs, which are being amortized into interest expense over the expected terms of the 2021 Notes. Financial Results Comparability Financial results for the Company can be significantly affected by changes in its capital structure, its effective tax rate, adoption of new accounting pronouncements, store portfolio changes, calendar timing and other factors. The Company's recapitalization transactions have historically resulted in higher net interest expense due primarily to higher net debt levels, as well as the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with the repayment of certain of the Company's notes. Additionally, repurchases and retirements of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to its share repurchase programs have historically reduced its weighted average diluted shares outstanding. In addition to the above factors impacting comparability, the table below presents certain other items that affect comparability between the Company's 2021 and 2020 financial results (unaudited). Management believes that including such information is critical to an understanding of the Company's financial results for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020. Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details. Fiscal Quarter Ended June 20, 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 20, 2021 Diluted EPS Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax After-tax Impact Pre-tax After-tax Impact 2021 items affecting comparability: Recapitalization expenses: General and administrative expenses (1) $ (509 ) $ (397 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (509 ) $ (397 ) $ (0.01 ) Interest expense (2) (309) (241) (0.01) (309) (241) (0.01) Debt issuance cost write-off (3) (2,024 ) (1,581 ) (0.04 ) (2,024 ) (1,581 ) (0.04 ) Total of 2021 items $ (2,842) $ (2,219) $ (0.06) $ (2,842) $ (2,219) $ (0.06) Represents legal, professional and administrative fees incurred in connection with the 2021 Recapitalization. Represents interest expense the Company incurred on its 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes subsequent to the closing of the 2021 Recapitalization, but prior to the repayment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes, resulting in the payment of interest on both the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes and the 2021 Notes for a short period of time. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs related to the extinguishment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes in connection with the 2021 Recapitalization.

Conference Call Information The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its second quarter 2021 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing 470-5929 (U.S./Canada) or (409) 217-8311 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call, ID 4764356. The call will also be webcast, and will be archived for one year, on biz.dominos.com . Share Repurchases During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 2,012,596 shares of its common stock as part of the ASR Agreement, described in additional detail above. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. This repurchase program replaces the Company's previously approved $1.0 billion share repurchase program which was fully utilized in connection with the ASR Agreement. Liquidity As of June 20, 2021, the Company had approximately: $292.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

$5.08 billion in total debt; and

$157.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its 2021 variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $42.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $295.4 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The Company invested $33.2 million in capital expenditures during the two fiscal quarters of 2021. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $262.3 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2021 (refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details). Two Fiscal Quarters of (in thousands) 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 295,415 Capital expenditures (33,163) Free cash flow $ 262,252 Comments on Regulation G In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics and measures related to items affecting comparability between fiscal quarters and other fiscal periods such as diluted EPS, as adjusted. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance. The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales.