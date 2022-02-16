Domino Pizza : Q2 2021 Financial Results

Domino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 17.1%
U.S. same store sales growth of 3.5%
International same store sales growth of 13.9%
Global net store growth of 238
Diluted EPS up 2.3% to $3.06
Completed $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction in July 2021
ANN ARBOR, Michigan, July 22, 2021: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the second quarter. Global retail sales increased 21.6% in the second quarter, or 17.1% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales grew 3.5% during the quarter versus theyear-agoperiod, continuing the positive sales momentum in the Company's U.S. stores business. The international business also posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 13.9% during the quarter. The second quarter marked the 110thconsecutive quarter of international same store sales growth and the 41stconsecutive quarter of U.S. same store sales growth. The Company had second quarter global net store growth of 238 stores, comprised of 35 net U.S. store openings and 203 net international store openings.
"I am very pleased with our strong global retail sales and store growth momentum during the second quarter, which demonstrated the power of our investments in innovation, our focus on food quality and superior service, and our dynamic franchisees who are dedicated to serving their local neighborhoods," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "Given our current operating environment, we are watching our two-year sales trends anchored to pre-Covid fiscal 2019 results. I am pleased that in the second quarter our cumulative two-year same stores sales were up 19.6% domestically and 15.2% internationally, signifying meaningful and sustained growth."
Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $3.06, an increase of 2.3% over the prior year quarter. Second quarter diluted EPS, as adjusted, was $3.12, an increase of 4.3% over the prior year quarter. Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information.
In connection with the Company's recapitalization transaction, as further discussed below, the Company borrowed $1.85 billion, and used a portion of the proceeds to repay its remaining debt under its 2017 five-year fixed rate and 2017 five-year floating rate notes. The Company also entered into a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with a counterparty, which was completed subsequent to the end of the second quarter. In connection with the ASR Agreement, the Company received and retired a total of 2,250,786 shares of its common stock at an average price of $444.29, including 2,012,596 shares of its common stock received and retired during the second quarter.
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. This repurchase program replaces the Company's previously approved $1.0 billion share repurchase program, which was fully utilized in connection with the ASR Agreement.
Also on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 to be paid on September 30, 2021.
Second Quarter Highlights (Unaudited):
Second
Second
Two Fiscal
Two Fiscal
Quarter of
Quarter of
Quarters of
Quarters of
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
116.6
$
118.7
$
234.4
$
240.3
Weighted average diluted shares
38,122,515
39,746,479
38,665,325
39,688,663
Diluted EPS
$
3.06
$
2.99
$
6.06
$
6.05
Items affecting comparability (1)
0.06
-
0.06
-
Diluted EPS, as adjusted (1)
$
3.12
$
2.99
$
6.12
$
6.05
(1) Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information.
Revenues increased $112.4 million, or 12.2%, in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to international and U.S. same store sales growth and increases in global store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. stores and international franchise revenues.
Net Income decreased $2.0 million, or 1.7%, in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a significantly higher provision for income taxes resulting from lower tax benefits from equity-based compensation due to fewer stock option exercises in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Income before provision for income taxes increased $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to higher income from operations resulting from the increases in revenues described above.
Diluted EPS was $3.06 for the second quarter of 2021 versus $2.99 in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a $0.07, or 2.3%, increase over the prior year quarter. Diluted EPS, as adjusted, was $3.12 for the second quarter of 2021. This represents a $0.13, or 4.3%, increase over the prior year quarter. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by a lower weighted average diluted share count resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters, partially offset by lower net income. Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information.
The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details.
Second
Second
Quarter of
Quarter of
2021
2020
Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period)
U.S. Company-owned stores
(2.6)%
+ 16.9%
U.S. franchise stores
+ 3.9
%
+ 16.0
%
U.S. stores
+ 3.5%
+ 16.1%
International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)
+ 13.9
%
+ 1.3
%
Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period)
U.S. stores
+ 7.4%
+ 19.9%
International stores
+ 39.7
%
(8.1
)%
Total
+ 21.6%
+ 5.7%
Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period,
excluding foreign currency impact)
U.S. stores
+ 7.4
%
+ 19.9
%
International stores
+ 29.5%
(3.4)%
Total
+ 17.1
%
+ 8.1
%
U.S.
U.S.
Company-
Franchise
Total
International
owned Stores
Stores
U.S. Stores
Stores
Total
Store counts:
Store count at March 28, 2021
364
6,027
6,391
11,428
17,819
Openings
2
37
39
217
256
Closings (1)
-
(4)
(4)
(14)
(18 )
Store count at June 20, 2021
366
6,060
6,426
11,631
18,057
Second quarter 2021 net store growth
2
33
35
203
238
Trailing four quarters net store growth
20
211
231
653
884
Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of June 20, 2021, there were fewer than 175 international stores temporarily closed.
2021 Recapitalization
During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed a previously announced $1.85 billion recapitalization transaction (the "2021 Recapitalization"), including the issuance by certain of its subsidiaries of $850.0 million of 2.662% fixed rate senior secured notes with an anticipated term of 7.5 years and $1.0 billion of 3.151% fixed rate senior secured notes with an anticipated term of 10 years (collectively, the "2021 Notes"). The Company also entered into a new $200.0 million variable funding note facility, which was undrawn on the closing date, and the Company's previous variable funding note facility was canceled.
A portion of proceeds from the 2021 Recapitalization was used to repay the remaining $291.0 million in outstanding principal under the Company's then-outstanding 2017 five-year floating rate notes and $582.0 million in outstanding principal under the Company's 2017 five-year fixed rate notes. The proceeds were also used to pre-fund a portion of the interest payable on the 2021 Notes and pay transaction fees and expenses. The remaining proceeds were used for general corporate purposes, which primarily included entering into the $1.0 billion ASR Agreement, which was completed subsequent to the end of the second quarter. In connection with the ASR Agreement, the Company received and retired a total of 2,250,786 shares of its common stock at an average price of $444.29, including 2,012,596 shares of its common stock received and retired during the second quarter.
In connection with the 2021 Recapitalization, the Company incurred certain expenses that are outlined in the Financial Results Comparability section below. Additionally, the Company capitalized $14.9 million of debt issuance costs, which are being amortized into interest expense over the expected terms of the 2021 Notes.
Financial Results Comparability
Financial results for the Company can be significantly affected by changes in its capital structure, its effective tax rate, adoption of new accounting pronouncements, store portfolio changes, calendar timing and other factors. The Company's recapitalization transactions have historically resulted in higher net interest expense due primarily to higher net debt levels, as well as the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with the repayment of certain of the Company's notes. Additionally, repurchases and retirements of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to its share repurchase programs have historically reduced its weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
In addition to the above factors impacting comparability, the table below presents certain other items that affect comparability between the Company's 2021 and 2020 financial results (unaudited). Management believes that including such information is critical to an understanding of the Company's financial results for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020. Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details.
Fiscal Quarter Ended June 20, 2021
Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 20, 2021
Diluted EPS
Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-tax
After-tax
Impact
Pre-tax
After-tax
Impact
2021 items affecting comparability:
Recapitalization expenses:
General and administrative expenses (1)
$
(509
)
$
(397
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(509
)
$
(397
)
$
(0.01
)
Interest expense (2)
(309)
(241)
(0.01)
(309)
(241)
(0.01)
Debt issuance cost write-off (3)
(2,024
)
(1,581
)
(0.04
)
(2,024
)
(1,581
)
(0.04
)
Total of 2021 items
$
(2,842)
$
(2,219)
$
(0.06)
$
(2,842)
$
(2,219)
$
(0.06)
Represents legal, professional and administrative fees incurred in connection with the 2021 Recapitalization.
Represents interest expense the Company incurred on its 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes subsequent to the closing of the 2021 Recapitalization, but prior to the repayment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes, resulting in the payment of interest on both the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes and the 2021 Notes for a short period of time.
Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs related to the extinguishment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes in connection with the 2021 Recapitalization.
Conference Call Information
The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its second quarter 2021 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing
470-5929(U.S./Canada) or (409) 217-8311 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call, ID 4764356. The call will also be webcast, and will be archived for one year, on biz.dominos.com.
Share Repurchases
During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 2,012,596 shares of its common stock as part of the ASR Agreement, described in additional detail above.
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. This repurchase program replaces the Company's previously approved $1.0 billion share repurchase program which was fully utilized in connection with the ASR Agreement.
Liquidity
As of June 20, 2021, the Company had approximately:
$292.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;
$5.08 billion in total debt; and
$157.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its 2021 variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $42.5 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $295.4 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The Company invested $33.2 million in capital expenditures during the two fiscal quarters of 2021. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $262.3 million during the two fiscal quarters of 2021 (refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details).
Two Fiscal
Quarters of
(in thousands)
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
295,415
Capital expenditures
(33,163)
Free cash flow
$
262,252
Comments on Regulation G
In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics and measures related to items affecting comparability between fiscal quarters and other fiscal periods such as diluted EPS, as adjusted. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.
The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year.
The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales.
The Company uses "Diluted EPS, as adjusted," which is calculated as reported diluted EPS, adjusted for the items that affect comparability to the prior year periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is diluted EPS. The Company believes that the diluted EPS, as adjusted, measure is important and useful to investors and other interested persons and that such persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between reporting periods. The Company uses diluted EPS, as adjusted, internally to evaluate operating performance, to evaluate itself against its peers and in long- range planning. Additionally, the Company believes that analysts covering the Company's stock performance generally eliminate these items affecting comparability when preparing their financial models, when determining their published EPS estimates and when benchmarking the Company against its competitors.
The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 1 8,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide - via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.
