Domino Pizza : Q3 2021 Financial Results

Domino's Pizza® Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 8.5% U.S. same store sales decline of 1.9% International same store sales growth of 8.8% Global net store growth of 323 Diluted EPS up 30.1% to $3.24 ANN ARBOR, Michigan, October 14, 2021: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced results for the third quarter. Global retail sales increased 10.0% in the third quarter, or 8.5% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales decreased 1.9% during the quarter versus the year-agoperiod. The international business posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 8.8% during the quarter. The third quarter marked the 111th consecutive quarter of international same store sales growth. The Company had third quarter global net store growth of 323 stores, comprised of 45 net U.S. store openings and 278 net international store openings. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $3.24, an increase of 30.1% over the prior year quarter. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2021, on October 12, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021 to be paid on December 30, 2021. "We are pleased with our results this quarter, with robust store and sales increases internationally, while rolling over our highest quarter of 2020 in the U.S. On a two-year basis, our U.S. same store sales were up 15.6% over the 2019 baseline, with our international same store sales up 15.0% during that time, marking significant growth in our brand," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of our franchisees who continue to focus on providing great products at a great value to our customers around the world." Third Third Three Fiscal Three Fiscal Quarter of Quarter of Quarters of Quarters of (dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 120.4 $ 99.1 $ 354.8 $ 339.4 Weighted average diluted shares 37,130,209 39,791,805 38,144,509 39,724,289 Diluted EPS $ 3.24 $ 2.49 $ 9.30 $ 8.54 Items affecting comparability (1) - - 0.06 - Diluted EPS, as adjusted (1) $ 3.24 $ 2.49 $ 9.36 $ 8.54 (1) Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information. Revenues increased $30.3 million, or 3.1%, in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to higher global retail sales, resulting from international same store sales growth and global net unit growth during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher international franchise, supply chain and U.S. franchise revenues. The decrease in U.S. same store sales in the third quarter of 2021 partially offset the increases in U.S. franchise revenues during the quarter.

Net Income increased $21.3 million, or 21.5%, in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by higher income from operations resulting from higher global franchise revenues. Net income also increased due to a lower provision for income taxes resulting from higher tax benefits from equity-based compensation from more stock option exercises in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Diluted EPS was $3.24 for the third quarter of 2021 versus $2.49 in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a $0.75, or 30.1%, increase over the prior year quarter. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income and a lower weighted average diluted share count resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters. Refer to the Financial Results Comparability and the Comments on Regulation G sections below for additional information.

The tables below outline certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details. Third Third Quarter of Quarter of 2021 2020 Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. Company-owned stores (8.9)% + 16.6% U.S. franchise stores (1.5)% + 17.5% U.S. stores (1.9)% + 17.5% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) + 8.8% + 6.2% Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period) U.S. stores + 1.1% + 21.3% International stores + 19.6% + 7.7% Total + 10.0% + 14.4% Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact) U.S. stores + 1.1% + 21.3% International stores + 16.5% + 8.5% Total + 8.5% + 14.8% U.S. Company- U.S. Franchise Total International owned Stores Stores U.S. Stores Stores Total Store counts: Store count at June 20, 2021 366 6,060 6,426 11,631 18,057 Openings 1 45 46 287 333 Closings (1) - (1) (1) (9) (10) Store count at September 12, 2021 367 6,104 6,471 11,909 18,380 Third quarter 2021 net store growth 1 44 45 278 323 Trailing four quarters net store growth 19 213 232 892 1,124 Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of September 12, 2021, there were fewer than 175 international stores temporarily closed.

Financial Results Comparability Financial results for the Company can be significantly affected by changes in its capital structure, its effective tax rate, adoption of new accounting pronouncements, store portfolio changes, calendar timing and other factors. The Company's recapitalization transactions have historically resulted in higher net interest expense due primarily to higher net debt levels, as well as the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with the repayment of certain of the Company's notes. Additionally, repurchases and retirements of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to its share repurchase programs have historically reduced its weighted average diluted shares outstanding. In addition to the above factors impacting comparability, the table below presents certain other items that affect comparability between the Company's 2021 and 2020 financial results (unaudited). Management believes that including such information is critical to an understanding of the Company's financial results for the third quarter and three fiscal quarters of 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020. Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details. Fiscal Quarter Ended September 12, 2021 Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 12, 2021 Diluted EPS Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax After-tax Impact Pre-tax After-tax Impact 2021 items affecting comparability: Recapitalization expenses: General and administrative expenses (1) $ - $ - $ - $ (509) $ (397) $ (0.01) Interest expense (2) - - - (309) (241) (0.01) Debt issuance cost write-off (3) - - - (2,024) (1,581) (0.04) Total of 2021 items $ - $ - $ - $ (2,842) $ (2,219) $ (0.06) Represents legal, professional and administrative fees incurred in connection with the Company's April 2021 recapitalization transaction. Represents interest expense the Company incurred on its 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes subsequent to the closing of the Company's 2021 recapitalization transaction, but prior to the repayment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes, resulting in the payment of interest on both the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes and the 2021 fixed-rate notes for a short period of time. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs related to the extinguishment of the 2017 five-year fixed rate notes and 2017 five-year floating rate notes in connection with the Company's 2021 recapitalization transaction. Share Repurchases During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 391,007 shares of its common stock, including 238,190 shares received at settlement of the Company's previously announced 2021 accelerated share repurchase transaction and 152,817 shares of its common stock under its Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for a total of approximately $79.7 million. As of September 12, 2021, the Company had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of approximately $920.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through October 12, 2021, the Company repurchased and retired an additional 205,145 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $100.1 million.

Liquidity As of September 12, 2021, the Company had approximately: $295.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

$5.07 billion in total debt; and

$157.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its 2021 variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $42.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $484.6 million during the three fiscal quarters of 2021. The Company invested $ 50.7 million in capital expenditures during the three fiscal quarters of 2021. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $433.9 million during the three fiscal quarters of 2021 (refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details). Three Fiscal Quarters of (in thousands) 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 484,601 Capital expenditures (50,652) Free cash flow $ 433,949 Comments on Regulation G In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics and measures related to items affecting comparability between fiscal quarters and other fiscal periods such as diluted EPS, as adjusted. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance. The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. The Company uses "Diluted EPS, as adjusted," which is calculated as reported diluted EPS, adjusted for the items that affect comparability to the prior year periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is diluted EPS. The Company believes that the diluted EPS, as adjusted, measure is important and useful to investors and other interested persons and that such persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between reporting periods. The Company uses diluted EPS, as adjusted, internally to evaluate operating performance, to evaluate itself against its peers and in long- range planning. Additionally, the Company believes that analysts covering the Company's stock performance generally eliminate these items affecting comparability when preparing their financial models, when determining their published EPS estimates and when benchmarking the Company against its competitors. The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.