Domino Pizza : Quarterly Noteholders' Statement - Form 8-K

1. Amounts calculated as of the close of business on the last Business Day of the preceding Quarterly Collection Period.

Total on Deposit in Distribution Accounts

Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC

Domino's SPV Canadian Holding Company Inc.

Domino's Pizza Distribution LLC

Domino's IP Holder LLC

Quarterly Noteholders' Statement

Quarterly Collection Period Starting: June 21, 2021 Quarterly Collection Period Ending: September 12, 2021 Quarterly Payment Date: October 25, 2021

9. Cash Trap Reserve Account Deposits, Draws and Releases as of Current Quarterly Payment Date: i. Deposits into Cash Trap Reserve Account during Quarterly Collection Period $ - ii. Less draws on Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ - iii. Less Cash Trapping Release Amount $ - iv. Total Increase (Reduction) of Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ - 10. Real Estate Disposition Proceeds i. Aggregate Real Estate Disposition Proceeds as of Prior Quarterly Payment Date $ - ii. Aggregate Real Estate Disposition Proceeds as of Current Quarterly Payment Date $ - 11. Outstanding Balances as of Current Quarterly Payment Date (after giving effect to payments to be made on such date): i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (Advance) $ - i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (Swingline) $ - i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (L/C) $ 44,157,267.00 ii. Series 2015-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 760,000,000.00 iii. Series 2017-1Class A-2-III Notes $ 962,500,000.00 iv. Series 2018-1Class A-2-I Notes $ 412,250,000.00 v. Series 2018-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 388,000,000.00 vi. Series 2019-1Class A-2 Notes $ 663,187,500.00 vii. Series 2021-1Class A-2-I Notes $ 845,750,000.00 viii. Series 2021-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 995,000,000.00 ix. Senior Subordinated Notes $ - x. Subordinated Notes $ - xi. Reserve account balances: a. Available Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount $ 47,334,368.75 b. Available Senior Subordinate Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount $ - c. Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ -

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the undersigned has duly executed and delivered this Quarterly Noteholders' Statement

this October 20, 2021

Domino's Pizza LLC as Manager on behalf of the Master Issuer and certain subsidiaries thereto,

by: /s/ Jessica Parrish Jessica Parrish - Vice President, Controller and Treasurer

