iv. Series 2021-1Class A-1 first second period

ii. Series 2022-1Class A-1 first second period

iv. Cash Trapping Percentage during prior Quarterly Collection Period

iii Cash Trapping Percentage following current Quarterly Payment Date

ii. Cash Trapping Percentage during Quarterly Collection Period

Same-Store Sales Growth for Quarterly Collection Period

Open Stores at end of Quarterly Collection Period

Net Change in Open Stores during Quarterly Collection Period

Permanent Store Closures during Quarterly Collection Period

Store Openings during Quarterly Collection Period

Open Stores at end of prior Quarterly Collection Period

Open Stores at end of Quarterly Collection Period

Net Change in Open Stores during Quarterly Collection Period

Permanent Store Closures during Quarterly Collection Period

Store Transfers during Quarterly Collection Period

Store Openings during Quarterly Collection Period

Open Stores at end of prior Quarterly Collection Period

Amounts calculated as of the close of business on the last Business Day of the preceding Quarterly Collection Period.

2. Retained Collections for Current Quarterly Payment Date:

c. Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount (1)

1. Outstanding Notes and Reserve Account Balances as of Prior Quarterly Payment Date:

v. Total on Deposit in Distribution Accounts

ix. All available deposits in Series 2021-1Class A-2-II Distribution Account

viii. All available deposits in Series 2021-1Class A-2-I Distribution Account

vii. All available deposits in Series 2019-1Class A-2-I Distribution Account

vi. All available deposits in Series 2018-1Class A-2-II Distribution Account

v. All available deposits in Series 2018-1Class A-2-I Distribution Account

iv. All available deposits in Series 2017-1Class A-2-III Distribution Account

iii. All available deposits in Series 2015-1Class A-2-II Distribution Account

ii. All available deposits in Series 2021-1Class A-1 Distribution Account

i. All available deposits in Series 2022-1Class A-1 Distribution Account

5. Aggregate Weekly Allocations to Distribution Accounts for Current Quarterly Payment Date:

v. Other Payments to Noteholders Relating to Notes

ii. Required Principal on Senior and Senior Subordinated Notes

i. Required Interest on Senior and Senior Subordinated Notes

4. Debt Service / Payments to Noteholders for Current Quarterly Payment Date:

xi. Adjusted Net Cash Flow for Quarterly Collection Period

x. Multiplied by 91 if 52 week fiscal year or 92.75 if 53 week fiscal year

ix. Net Cash Flow for Quarterly Collection Period / Number of Days in Quarterly Collection Period

viii. Net Cash Flow for Quarterly Collection Period

vix. Retained Collections Contributions, if applicable, received during Quarterly Collection Period

iv. Weekly Manager Fee Amounts paid during Quarterly Collection Period

iii. Securitization Entities Operating Expenses paid during Quarterly Collection Period

i. Retained Collections for Quarterly Collection Period

3. Adjusted Net Cash Flow for Current Quarterly Payment Date:

iii. Total Increase (Reduction) of Available Senior Subordinated Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount

ii. Less draws on Available Senior Subordinated Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount

i. Deposits into Senior Subordinated Notes Interest Reserve Account during Quarterly Collection Period

8. Senior Subordinated Notes Interest Reserve Account Deposits, Draws and Releases as of Current Quarterly Payment Date:

iii. Total Increase (Reduction) of Available Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount

ii. Less draws on / releases from Available Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount

i. Deposits into Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account during Quarterly Collection Period

7. Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account Deposits, Draws and Releases as of Current Quarterly Payment Date:

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2021-1Class A-2-II Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2021-1Class A-2-I Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2019-1Class A-2 Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2018-1Class A-2-II Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2018-1Class A-2-I Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2017-1Class A-2-III Notes

i. Payment of interest related to Series 2015-1Class A-2-II Notes

ii. Indemnification & Real Estate Disposition Proceeds Payments to reduce commitments under Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes

i. Payment of interest and fees related to Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes

ii. Indemnification & Real Estate Disposition Proceeds Payments to reduce commitments under Series 2022 -1Class A-1 Notes

i. Payment of interest and fees related to Series 2022 -1Class A-1 Notes

6. Distributions for Current Quarterly Payment Date:

Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC

Domino's SPV Canadian Holding Company Inc.

Domino's Pizza Distribution LLC

Domino's IP Holder LLC

Quarterly Noteholders' Statement

Quarterly Collection Period Starting: March 27, 2023 Quarterly Collection Period Ending: June 18, 2023 Quarterly Payment Date: July 25, 2023

9. Cash Trap Reserve Account Deposits, Draws and Releases as of Current Quarterly Payment Date: i. Deposits into Cash Trap Reserve Account during Quarterly Collection Period $ - ii. Less draws on Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ - iii. Less Cash Trapping Release Amount $ - iv. Total Increase (Reduction) of Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ - 10. Real Estate Disposition Proceeds i. Aggregate Real Estate Disposition Proceeds as of Prior Quarterly Payment Date $ - ii. Aggregate Real Estate Disposition Proceeds as of Current Quarterly Payment Date $ - 11. Outstanding Balances as of Current Quarterly Payment Date (after giving effect to payments to be made on such date): i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (Advance) $ - i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (Swingline) $ - i. Series 2021 -1Class A-1 Notes (L/C) $ 42,202,267.00 i. Series 2022 -1Class A-1 Notes (Advance) $ ii. Series 2015-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 746,000,000.00 iii. Series 2017-1Class A-2-III Notes $ 945,000,000.00 iv. Series 2018-1Class A-2-I Notes $ 404,812,500.00 v. Series 2018-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 381,000,000.00 vi. Series 2019-1Class A-2 Notes $ 651,375,000.00 vii. Series 2021-1Class A-2-I Notes $ 830,875,000.00 viii. Series 2021-1Class A-2-II Notes $ 977,500,000.00 ix. Senior Subordinated Notes $ - x. Subordinated Notes $ - xi. Reserve account balances: a. Available Senior Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount $ 50,974,840.38 b. Available Senior Subordinate Notes Interest Reserve Account Amount $ - c. Available Cash Trap Reserve Account Amount $ -

2. The effects of the change from LIBOR to SOFR June 30, 2023 for the interest reserve will be reflected during the third collections quarter of 2023.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the undersigned has duly executed and delivered this Quarterly Noteholders' Statement this July 20, 2023

Domino's Pizza LLC as Manager on behalf of the Master Issuer and certain subsidiaries thereto,

by: /s/ Jessica Parrish Jessica Parrish - Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer

Page 5