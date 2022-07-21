Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Domino's Pizza Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47 2022-07-21 am EDT
409.95 USD   -0.22%
10:34aDOMINO PIZZA : reg; Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
10:34aDOMINO PIZZA : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 19, 2022 (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
07:49aDOMINO'S PIZZA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Domino Pizza : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 19, 2022 (SEC Filing - 10-Q)

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10-Q

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 19, 2022

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number: 001-32242

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

38-2511577

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

30 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive

Ann Arbor, Michigan

48105

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(734) 930-3030

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Domino's Pizza, Inc. Common Stock, $0.01 par value

DPZ

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No ☒

As of July 14, 2022, Domino's Pizza, Inc. had 35,885,105shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding.

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - As of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) - Fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) - Two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

14

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

25

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

25

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

26

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

26

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

26

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

26

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

26

Item 5.

Other Information

26

Item 6.

Exhibits

27

SIGNATURES

28

2

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 19, 2022

January 2, 2022 (1)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,353

$

148,160

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

158,215

180,579

Accounts receivable, net

274,957

255,327

Inventories

70,201

68,328

Prepaid expenses and other

45,645

27,242

Advertising fund assets, restricted

182,499

180,904

Total current assets

845,870

860,540

Property, plant and equipment:

Land and buildings

108,245

108,372

Leasehold and other improvements

195,834

193,572

Equipment

322,079

312,772

Construction in progress

27,161

27,815

653,319

642,531

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(339,507

)

(318,466

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

313,812

324,065

Other assets:

Operating lease right-of-use assets

222,780

210,702

Goodwill

16,153

15,034

Capitalized software, net

103,137

95,558

Investments

125,840

125,840

Other assets

40,652

37,968

Deferred income taxes

2,386

2,109

Total other assets

510,948

487,211

Total assets

$

1,670,630

$

1,671,816

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

55,654

$

55,588

Accounts payable

99,465

91,547

Operating lease liabilities

41,682

37,155

Insurance reserves

32,157

32,588

Dividends payable

40,624

918

Advertising fund liabilities

175,069

173,737

Other accrued liabilities

130,798

199,208

Total current liabilities

575,449

590,741

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term debt, less current portion

4,989,578

5,014,638

Operating lease liabilities

194,674

184,471

Insurance reserves

36,213

36,913

Other accrued liabilities

48,724

50,667

Deferred income taxes

6,301

3,922

Total long-term liabilities

5,275,490

5,290,611

Stockholders' deficit:

Common stock

359

361

Additional paid-in capital

3,589

840

Retained deficit

(4,180,367

)

(4,207,917

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,890

)

(2,820

)

Total stockholders' deficit

(4,180,309

)

(4,209,536

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

1,670,630

$

1,671,816

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet at January 2, 2022has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

U.S. Company-owned stores

$

112,502

$

116,589

$

216,397

$

229,333

U.S. franchise royalties and fees

128,098

126,836

250,383

251,322

Supply chain

646,586

602,962

1,256,133

1,171,300

International franchise royalties and fees

66,915

69,745

135,748

136,515

U.S. franchise advertising

111,081

116,340

217,670

227,700

Total revenues

1,065,182

1,032,472

2,076,331

2,016,170

Cost of sales:

U.S. Company-owned stores

94,065

88,019

181,440

173,761

Supply chain

584,852

536,763

1,140,002

1,045,568

Total cost of sales

678,917

624,782

1,321,442

1,219,329

Gross margin

386,265

407,690

754,889

796,841

General and administrative

97,070

100,448

194,564

191,701

U.S. franchise advertising

111,081

116,340

217,670

227,700

Income from operations

178,114

190,902

342,655

377,440

Other income

-

-

-

2,500

Interest income

219

68

268

90

Interest expense

(44,851

)

(45,877

)

(91,723

)

(85,299

)

Income before provision for income taxes

133,482

145,093

251,200

294,731

Provision for income taxes

30,989

28,474

57,743

60,351

Net income

$

102,493

$

116,619

$

193,457

$

234,380

Earnings per share:

Common stock - basic

$

2.85

$

3.10

$

5.38

$

6.14

Common stock - diluted

2.82

3.06

5.32

6.06

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

$

102,493

$

116,619

$

193,457

$

234,380

Currency translation adjustment

(1,684

)

230

(1,070

)

416

Comprehensive income

$

100,809

$

116,849

$

192,387

$

234,796

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

193,457

$

234,380

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

37,093

33,641

Loss on sale/disposal of assets

448

456

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,631

4,438

Provision for deferred income taxes

2,490

2,561

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

15,738

13,500

Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation

(174

)

(4,264

)

Provision for losses on accounts and notes receivable

2,326

296

Unrealized gain on investments

-

(2,500

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(102,935

)

(17,098

)

Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted

2,341

30,005

Net cash provided by operating activities

153,415

295,415

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(32,664

)

(33,163

)

Purchase of investments

-

(40,000

)

Purchase of franchise operations and other assets

(6,814

)

-

Other

(435

)

293

Net cash used in investing activities

(39,913

)

(72,870

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-

1,850,000

Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(27,528

)

(882,547

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

526

9,025

Purchases of common stock

(97,661

)

(1,025,000

)

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(2,395

)

(1,087

)

Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents

(39,662

)

(36,432

)

Cash paid for financing costs

-

(14,938

)

Other

-

(244

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(166,720

)

(101,223

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(635

)

302

Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(53,853

)

121,624

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

148,160

168,821

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

180,579

217,453

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,
beginning of period

161,741

115,872

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and
cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period

490,480

502,146

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

114,353

292,095

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

158,215

184,695

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,
end of period

164,059

146,980

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and
cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period

$

436,627

$

623,770

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited; tabular amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts)

June 19, 2022

1. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements. For further information, refer to the consolidated financial statements and footnotes for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022 included in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022 (the "2021 Form 10-K").

In the opinion of management, all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring items, considered necessary for a fair statement have been included. Operating results for the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2023.

2. Segment Information

The following tables summarize revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other, which is the measure by which the Company allocates resources to its segments and which the Company refers to as Segment Income, for each of its reportable segments. Intersegment revenues are comprised of sales of food, equipment and supplies from the supply chain segment to the Company-owned stores in the U.S. stores segment. Intersegment sales prices are market based. The "Other" column as it relates to Segment Income below primarily includes corporate administrative costs that are not allocable to a reportable segment, including labor, computer expenses, professional fees, travel and entertainment, rent, insurance and other corporate administrative costs.

Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021

U.S.

Supply

International

Intersegment

Stores

Chain

Franchise

Revenues

Other

Total

Revenues

2022

$

351,681

$

683,298

$

66,915

$

(36,712

)

$

-

$

1,065,182

2021

359,765

635,592

69,745

(32,630

)

-

1,032,472

Segment Income

2022

$

104,055

$

53,633

$

52,890

N/A

$

(5,621

)

$

204,957

2021

111,847

58,593

56,365

N/A

(9,627

)

217,178

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021

U.S.

Supply

International

Intersegment

Stores

Chain

Franchise

Revenues

Other

Total

Revenues

2022

$

684,450

$

1,325,260

$

135,748

$

(69,127

)

$

-

$

2,076,331

2021

708,355

1,234,769

136,515

(63,469

)

-

2,016,170

Segment Income

2022

$

201,347

$

99,982

$

107,936

N/A

$

(13,331

)

$

395,934

2021

219,283

111,145

110,833

N/A

(15,715

)

425,546

The following table reconciles total Segment Income to consolidated income before provision for income taxes.

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total Segment Income

$

204,957

$

217,178

$

395,934

$

425,546

Depreciation and amortization

(18,117

)

(17,176

)

(37,093

)

(33,641

)

Loss on sale/disposal of assets

(253

)

(295

)

(448

)

(456

)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(8,473

)

(8,296

)

(15,738

)

(13,500

)

Recapitalization-related expenses

-

(509

)

-

(509

)

Income from operations

178,114

190,902

342,655

377,440

Other income

-

-

-

2,500

Interest income

219

68

268

90

Interest expense

(44,851

)

(45,877

)

(91,723

)

(85,299

)

Income before provision for income taxes

$

133,482

$

145,093

$

251,200

$

294,731

7

3. Earnings Per Share

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income available to common stockholders - basic and diluted

$

102,493

$

116,619

$

193,457

$

234,380

Basic weighted average number of shares

35,915,102

37,590,369

35,957,999

38,145,297

Earnings per share - basic

$

2.85

$

3.10

$

5.38

$

6.14

Diluted weighted average number of shares

36,296,277

38,122,515

36,368,297

38,665,325

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.82

$

3.06

$

5.32

$

6.06

The denominators used in calculating diluted earnings per share for common stock for the fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters each ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 do not include the following because the effect of including these shares would be anti-dilutive or because the performance condition for these awards had not yet been met:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Anti-dilutive shares underlying stock-based awards

Stock options

120,540

84,955

120,540

92,689

Restricted stock awards and units

67,677

-

346

-

Performance condition not met

Restricted stock awards and units

42,710

64,110

42,710

64,110

4. Stockholders' Deficit

The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the second quarter of 2022.

Accumulated

Additional

Other

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Loss

Balance at March 27, 2022

36,037,373

$

360

$

3,545

$

(4,200,341

)

$

(2,206

)

Net income

-

-

-

102,493

-

Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents
($1.10per share)

-

-

-

(39,603

)

-

Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net

13,866

-

-

-

-

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(3,950

)

-

(1,606

)

-

-

Purchases of common stock

(148,248

)

(1

)

(7,083

)

(42,916

)

-

Exercise of stock options

605

-

260

-

-

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

-

-

8,473

-

-

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(1,684

)

Balance at June 19, 2022

35,899,646

$

359

$

3,589

$

(4,180,367

)

$

(3,890

)

8

The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the two fiscal quarters of 2022.

Accumulated

Additional

Other

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Loss

Balance at January 2, 2022

36,138,273

$

361

$

840

$

(4,207,917

)

$

(2,820

)

Net income

-

-

-

193,457

-

Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents
($2.20per share)

-

-

-

(79,368

)

-

Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net

14,206

-

-

-

-

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(5,825

)

-

(2,395

)

-

-

Purchases of common stock

(249,058

)

(2

)

(11,120

)

(86,539

)

-

Exercise of stock options

2,050

-

526

-

-

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

-

-

15,738

-

-

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(1,070

)

Balance at June 19, 2022

35,899,646

$

359

$

3,589

$

(4,180,367

)

$

(3,890

)

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2022, on July 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.10per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022to be paid on September 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the second quarter of 2021.

Accumulated

Additional

Other

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Loss

Balance at March 28, 2021

38,818,197

$

388

$

6,612

$

(3,240,842

)

$

(2,238

)

Net income

-

-

-

116,619

-

Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents
($0.94per share)

-

-

-

(34,680

)

-

Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net

837

-

-

-

-

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(110

)

-

(43

)

-

-

Purchases of common stock

(2,012,596

)

(20

)

(12,181

)

(987,799

)

-

Exercise of stock options

47,243

1

5,331

-

-

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

-

-

8,296

-

-

Other

-

-

(244

)

-

-

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

230

Balance at June 20, 2021

36,853,571

$

369

$

7,771

$

(4,146,702

)

$

(2,008

)

The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the two fiscal quarters of 2021.

Accumulated

Additional

Other

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Loss

Balance at January 3, 2021

38,868,350

$

389

$

5,122

$

(3,303,492

)

$

(2,424

)

Net income

-

-

-

234,380

-

Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents
($1.88per share)

-

-

-

(71,155

)

-

Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net

(1,918

)

-

-

-

-

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(2,901

)

-

(1,087

)

-

-

Purchases of common stock

(2,078,466

)

(21

)

(18,544

)

(1,006,435

)

-

Exercise of stock options

68,506

1

9,024

-

-

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

-

-

13,500

-

-

Other

-

-

(244

)

-

-

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

416

Balance at June 20, 2021

36,853,571

$

369

$

7,771

$

(4,146,702

)

$

(2,008

)

9

5. Fair Value Measurements

Fair value measurements enable the reader of the financial statements to assess the inputs used to develop those measurements by establishing a hierarchy for ranking the quality and reliability of the information used to determine fair values. The Company classifies and discloses assets and liabilities carried at fair value in one of the following three categories:

Level 1: Quoted market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: Observable market-based inputs or unobservable inputs that are corroborated by market data.

Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are not corroborated by market data.

Fair Value of Cash Equivalents and Investments

The fair values of the Company's cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities are based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. The fair value of the Company's Level 3 investment is not readily determinable. The fair value represents its cost with adjustments for observable changes in prices resulting from orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer or impairments.

The following tables summarize the carrying amounts and fair values of certain assets at June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022:

At June 19, 2022

Fair Value Estimated Using

Carrying

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Amount

Inputs

Inputs

Inputs

Cash equivalents

$

76,381

$

76,381

$

-

$

-

Restricted cash equivalents

117,426

117,426

-

-

Investments in marketable securities

13,740

13,740

-

-

Advertising fund cash equivalents, restricted

150,752

150,752

-

-

Investments

125,840

-

-

125,840

At January 2, 2022

Fair Value Estimated Using

Carrying

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Amount

Inputs

Inputs

Inputs

Cash equivalents

$

87,384

$

87,384

$

-

$

-

Restricted cash equivalents

115,185

115,185

-

-

Investments in marketable securities

15,433

15,433

-

-

Advertising fund cash equivalents, restricted

140,115

140,115

-

-

Investments

125,840

-

-

125,840

The Company holds a non-controlling interest in DPC Dash Ltd, a privately-held business company limited by shares incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands ("DPC Dash"). Through its subsidiaries, DPC Dash serves as the Company's master franchisee in China that owns and operates Domino's Pizza stores in that market. The Company's investment in DPC Dash's senior ordinary shares, which are not in-substance common stock, represents an equity investment without a readily determinable fair value and is recorded at cost with adjustments for observable changes in prices resulting from orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer or impairments.

The Company did not record any adjustments to the carrying amount of $125.8million in the second quarter or two fiscal quarters of 2022. The following table summarizes the reconciliation of the carrying amount of the Company's investment in DPC Dash from the opening balance at January 3, 2021 to the closing balance at June 20, 2021 as a result of the additional investment made in the first quarter of 2021.

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 20, 2021

Carrying Amount

Carrying Amount

January 3,

Unrealized

June 20,

2021

Purchases

Gain

2021

Investments

$

40,000

$

40,000

$

2,500

$

82,500

10

Fair Value of Debt

The estimated fair values of the Company's fixed rate notes are classified as Level 2 measurements, as the Company estimates the fair value amount by using available market information. The Company obtained quotes from two separate brokerage firms that are knowledgeable about the Company's fixed rate notes and, at times, trade these notes. The Company also performed its own internal analysis based on the information gathered from public markets, including information on notes that are similar to those of the Company. However, considerable judgment is required to interpret market data to estimate fair value. Accordingly, the fair value estimates presented are not necessarily indicative of the amount that the Company or the debtholders could realize in a current market exchange. The use of different assumptions and/or estimation methodologies may have a material effect on the estimated fair values stated below.

Management estimated the approximate fair values of the Company's 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 notes as follows:

June 19, 2022

January 2, 2022

Principal Amount

Fair Value

Principal Amount

Fair Value

2015 Ten-Year Notes

$

756,000

$

737,856

$

760,000

$

777,480

2017 Ten-Year Notes

957,500

901,008

962,500

1,000,038

2018 7.5-Year Notes

410,125

395,361

412,250

420,907

2018 9.25-Year Notes

386,000

368,244

388,000

407,788

2019 Ten-Year Notes

659,813

589,872

663,188

693,031

2021 7.5-Year Notes

841,500

720,324

845,750

849,133

2021 Ten-Year Notes

990,000

832,590

995,000

1,017,885

The Company did not have any outstanding borrowings under its variable funding notes at June 19, 2022 or January 2, 2022.

6. Revenue Disclosures

Contract Liabilities

Contract liabilities primarily consist of deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees. Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees of $5.5million and $5.4million were included in current other accrued liabilities as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively. Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees of $23.8million and $24.3million were included in long-term other accrued liabilities as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively.

Changes in deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees for the two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows:

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees at beginning of period

$

29,694

$

19,090

Revenue recognized during the period

(2,855

)

(2,691

)

New deferrals due to cash received and other

2,448

3,805

Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees at end of period

$

29,287

$

20,204

Advertising Fund Assets

As of June 19, 2022, advertising fund assets, restricted of $182.5millionconsisted of $164.1millionof cash and cash equivalents, $13.5millionof accounts receivable and $4.9millionof prepaid expenses. As of June 19, 2022, advertising fund cash and cash equivalents included $7.4millionof cash contributed from U.S. Company-owned stores that had not yet been expended.

As of January 2, 2022, advertising fund assets, restricted of $180.9million consisted of $161.7million of cash and cash equivalents, $14.5million of accounts receivable and $4.7million of prepaid expenses. As of January 2, 2022, advertising fund cash and cash equivalents included $7.2million of cash contributed from U.S. Company-owned stores that had not yet been expended.

11

7. Leases

The Company leases certain retail store and supply chain center locations, supply chain vehicles, equipment and its corporate headquarters with expiration dates through 2041.

The components of operating and finance lease cost for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating lease cost

$

10,789

$

10,326

$

21,064

$

20,750

Finance lease cost:

Amortization of right-of-use assets

1,195

1,003

2,403

1,922

Interest on lease liabilities

732

722

1,836

1,748

Total finance lease cost

$

1,927

$

1,725

$

4,239

$

3,670

Rent expense totaled $19.0million and $37.9million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Rent expense totaled $17.9million and $36.1million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. Rent expense includes operating lease cost, as well as expense for non-lease components including common area maintenance, real estate taxes and other costs for the Company's real estate leases. Rent expense also includes the variable rate per mile driven and fixed maintenance charges for the Company's supply chain center tractors and trailers and expense for short-term rentals. Rent expense for certain short-term supply chain center tractor and trailer rentals was $1.6million and $3.8million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Rent expense for short-term supply chain center tractor and trailer rentals was $2.0million and $3.8million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. Variable rent expense and rent expense for other short-term leases were immaterial in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and 2021.

Supplemental balance sheet information related to the Company's finance leases as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022 was as follows:

June 19,

January 2,

2022

2022

Land and buildings

$

86,839

$

86,965

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(16,804

)

(14,423

)

Finance lease assets, net

$

70,035

$

72,542

Current portionof long-term debt

$

4,154

$

4,088

Long-term debt, less current portion

70,309

72,250

Total principal payable on finance leases

$

74,463

$

76,338

As of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term and weighted average discount rate for the Company's operating and finance leases were as follows:

June 19, 2022

January 2, 2022

Operating

Finance

Operating

Finance

Leases

Leases

Leases

Leases

Weighted average remaining lease term

7 years

15 years

7 years

15 years

Weighted average discount rate

3.6%

5.8%

3.5%

5.8%

Supplemental cash flow information related to leases for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Two Fiscal Quarters Ended

June 19,

June 20,

June 19,

June 20,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:

Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

7,858

$

9,105

$

18,495

$

19,292

Operating cash flows from finance leases

732

722

1,836

1,748

Financing cash flows from finance leases

792

593

1,778

1,297

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:

Operating leases

23,407

6,681

31,164

11,353

Finance leases

-

5,261

-

5,660

12

Maturities of lease liabilities as of June 19, 2022 were as follows:

Operating

Finance

Leases

Leases

2022

$

29,410

$

4,722

2023

43,207

7,523

2024

42,579

8,100

2025

37,063

7,919

2026

34,410

8,615

Thereafter

79,923

77,842

Total future minimum rental commitments

266,592

114,721

Less - amounts representing interest

(30,236

)

(40,258

)

Total lease liabilities

$

236,356

$

74,463

As of June 19, 2022, the Company had additional leases for one supply chain center, one storage warehouse facility and certain supply chain tractors and trailers that had not yet commenced with estimated future minimum rental commitments of approximately $61.1million. These leases are expected to commence in 2022 and 2023 with lease terms of up to 16 years. These undiscounted amounts are not included in the table above.

The Company has guaranteed lease payments related to certain franchisees' and others' lease arrangements. The maximum amount of potential future payments under these guarantees was $7.9million and $9.1million as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively. The Company does not believe these arrangements have or are likely to have a material effect on its results of operations, financial condition, revenues, expenses or liquidity.

8. Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information

The Company had non-cash investing activities related to accruals for capital expenditures of $5.8millionat June 19, 2022 and $5.4millionat January 2, 2022. The Company also had less than $0.1million of non-cash investing activities related to lease incentives in the two fiscal quarters of both 2022 and 2021.

9. Company-owned Store Transactions

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 23U.S. franchised stores from certain of the Company's existing U.S. franchisees for $6.8million, which included $4.0million of intangibles, $1.7million of equipment and leasehold improvements and $1.1million of goodwill.

10. New Accounting Pronouncements

Accounting Standards Not Yet Adopted

The Company has considered all new accounting standards issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"). The Company has not yet adopted the following standard.

Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-04, Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting

In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting ("ASU 2020-04"), which provides temporary optional expedients and exceptions for applying generally accepted accounting principles to contracts, hedging relationships and other transactions affected by reference rate reform. The Company's variable funding notes bear interest at fluctuating interest rates based on LIBOR. However, the associated loan documents contemplate a transition from LIBOR to secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") in the event that LIBOR ceases to exist. ASU 2020-04 may currently be adopted and may be applied prospectively to contract modifications made on or before December 31, 2022. The Company does not expect the adoption of this guidance to have a material impact on its condensed consolidated financial statements.

13

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

(Unaudited; tabular amounts in millions, except percentages and store data)

The 2022 and 2021 second quarters referenced herein represent the twelve-week periods ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021, respectively. The 2022 and 2021 two fiscal quarters referenced herein represent the twenty-four-week periods ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021, respectively. In this section, we discuss the results of our operations for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021.

Overview

Domino's is the largest pizza company in the world with more than 19,200 locations in over 90 markets around the world as of June 19, 2022, and operates two distinct service models within its stores with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. Founded in 1960, our roots are in convenient pizza delivery, while a significant amount of our sales also come from carryout customers. We are a highly recognized global brand, and we focus on serving neighborhoods locally through our large worldwide network of franchise owners and U.S. Company-owned stores. We are primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of Domino's stores currently owned and operated by our independent franchisees. Franchising enables an individual to be his or her own employer and maintain control over all employment-related matters and pricing decisions, while also benefiting from the strength of the Domino's global brand and operating system with limited capital investment by us.

The Domino's business model is straightforward: Domino's stores handcraft and serve quality food at a competitive price, with easy ordering access and efficient service, enhanced by our technological innovations. Our hand-tossed dough is made fresh and distributed to stores around the world by us and our franchisees.

Domino's generates revenues and earnings by charging royalties and fees to our franchisees. Royalties are ongoing percent-of-sales fees for use of the Domino's®brand marks. We also generate revenues and earnings by selling food, equipment and supplies to franchisees through our supply chain operations, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, and by operating a number of Company-owned stores in the United States. Franchisees profit by selling pizza and other complementary items to their local customers. In our international markets, we generally grant geographical rights to the Domino's Pizza®brand to master franchisees. These master franchisees are charged with developing their geographical area, and they may profit by sub-franchising and selling food and equipment to those sub-franchisees, as well as by running pizza stores. We believe that everyone in the system can benefit, including the end consumer, who can purchase Domino's menu items for themselves and their family conveniently and economically.

The Domino's business model can yield strong returns for our franchise owners and our Company-owned stores. It can also yield significant cash flows to us, through a consistent franchise royalty payment and supply chain revenue stream, with moderate capital expenditures. We have historically returned cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. We believe we have a proven business model for success, which includes leading with technology, service and product innovation and leveraging our global scale, which has historically driven strong returns for our shareholders.

Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Global retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact (which includes total retail sales at Company-owned and franchised stores worldwide), increased 1.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. U.S. retail sales declined 0.6% and international retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact, increased 3.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Same store sales declined 2.9% in our U.S. stores and declined 2.2% in our international stores (excluding foreign currency impact).
Revenues increased 3.2%.
Income from operations decreased 6.7%.
Net income decreased 12.1%.
Diluted earnings per share decreased 7.8%.

Two Fiscal Quarters of 2022 Highlights

Global retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact (which includes total retail sales at Company-owned and franchised stores worldwide), increased 2.5% as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021. U.S. retail sales declined 1.0% and international retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact, increased 6.0% as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021.
Same store sales declined 3.3% in our U.S. stores and declined 0.5% in our international stores (excluding foreign currency impact).
Revenues increased 3.0%.
Income from operations decreased 9.2%.
Net income decreased 17.5%.
Diluted earnings per share decreased 12.2%.

14

Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency, Domino's experienced global retail sales growth during the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. We believe our commitment to value, convenience, quality and new products continues to keep consumers engaged with the brand. U.S. same store sales declined 2.9% and 3.3% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, rolling over increases in U.S. same store sales of 3.5% and 8.1% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. The decline in U.S. same store sales in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 was attributable to lower order counts due in part to labor shortages affecting store hours and staffing levels in many of our markets and economic stimulus activity in the U.S in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which did not recur in the respective periods of 2022. These decreases were partially offset by a higher average ticket per transaction resulting from higher menu and national offer pricing, as well as more items purchased per transaction and increases to our average delivery fee. International same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) declined 2.2% and 0.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, rolling over increases in international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) of 13.9% and 12.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. The decline in same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 in our international business was driven in part by a value added tax holiday in the United Kingdom in the second quarter of 2021 that did not recur in the second quarter of 2022. Our U.S. and international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) continue to be pressured by our fortressing strategy, which includes increasing store concentration in certain markets where we compete, as well as from aggressive competitive activity.

During the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, we experienced significant inflationary pressures in our commodity, labor and fuel costs resulting from the macroeconomic environment in the U.S., which had a significant impact on our overall operating results as compared to the respective periods of fiscal 2021.

We continued our global expansion with the opening of 233 net stores in the second quarter of 2022, bringing our year-to-date total to 446. We had 22 net stores open in the U.S. and 211 net stores open internationally during the second quarter of 2022.

Overall, we believe our continued global store growth, along with our global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact), emphasis on technology, operations, and marketing initiatives, have combined to strengthen our brand.

15

Statistical Measures

The tables below outline certain statistical measures we utilize to analyze our performance. This historical data is not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any future period.

Global Retail Sales Growth (excluding foreign currency impact)

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) is a commonly used statistical measure in the quick-service restaurant industry that is important to understanding performance. Global retail sales refers to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. We believe global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and, in the U.S., advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. We review comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales in the U.S. and Canada. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to us by our franchisees and are not included in our revenues. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year.

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. stores

(0.6)%

+7.4%

(1.0)%

+11.1%

International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)

+3.7%

+29.5%

+6.0%

+20.6%

Total (excluding foreign currency impact)

+1.5%

+17.1%

+2.5%

+15.6%

Same Store Sales Growth

Same store sales growth is a commonly used statistical measure in the quick-service restaurant industry that is important to understanding performance. Same store sales growth is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales.

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. Company-owned stores (1)

(9.2)%

(2.6)%

(9.8)%

+1.6%

U.S. franchise stores (1)

(2.5)%

+3.9%

(2.9)%

+8.5%

U.S. stores

(2.9)%

+3.5%

(3.3)%

+8.1%

International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)

(2.2)%

+13.9%

(0.5)%

+12.8%

(1) During the first quarter of 2022, we purchased 23 U.S. franchised stores from certain of our existing U.S. franchisees (the "2022 Store Purchase"). The same store sales growth for these stores is reflected in U.S. Company-owned stores in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022.

Store Growth Activity

Store counts and net store growth are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding performance.

U.S.
Company-
owned
Stores

U.S.
Franchise
Stores

Total
U.S.
Stores

International Stores

Total

Store count at March 27, 2022

400

6,197

6,597

12,464

19,061

Openings

1

23

24

249

273

Closings (1)

-

(2

)

(2

)

(38

)

(40

)

Store count at June 19, 2022

401

6,218

6,619

12,675

19,294

Second quarter 2022 net store growth

1

21

22

211

233

Trailing four quarters net store growth (2)

12

181

193

1,044

1,237

(1) Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Based on information reported to us by our master franchisees, we estimate that as of June 19, 2022, there were fewer than 150 international stores temporarily closed.

(2) Trailing four quarters net store growth does not include the effect of transfers associated with the 2022 Store Purchase.

16

Income Statement Data

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. Company-owned stores

$112.5

$116.6

$216.4

$229.3

U.S. franchise royalties and fees

128.1

126.8

250.4

251.3

Supply chain

646.6

603.0

1,256.1

1,171.3

International franchise royalties and fees

66.9

69.7

135.7

136.5

U.S. franchise advertising

111.1

116.3

217.7

227.7

Total revenues

1,065.2

100.0%

1,032.5

100.0%

2,076.3

100.0%

2,016.2

100.0%

U.S. Company-owned stores

94.1

88.0

181.4

173.8

Supply chain

584.9

536.8

1,140.0

1,045.6

Total cost of sales

678.9

63.7%

624.8

60.5%

1,321.4

63.6%

1,219.3

60.5%

Gross margin

386.3

36.3%

407.7

39.5%

754.9

36.4%

796.8

39.5%

General and administrative

97.1

9.2%

100.4

9.7%

194.6

9.4%

191.7

9.5%

U.S. franchise advertising

111.1

10.4%

116.3

11.3%

217.7

10.5%

227.7

11.3%

Income from operations

178.1

16.7%

190.9

18.5%

342.7

16.5%

377.4

18.7%

Other income

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

2.5

0.1%

Interest expense, net

(44.6)

(4.2)%

(45.8)

(4.4)%

(91.5)

(4.4)%

(85.2)

(4.2)%

Income before provision for income taxes

133.5

12.5%

145.1

14.1%

251.2

12.1%

294.7

14.6%

Provision for income taxes

31.0

2.9%

28.5

2.8%

57.7

2.8%

60.4

3.0%

Net income

$102.5

9.6%

$116.6

11.3%

$193.50

9.3%

$234.4

11.6%

Revenues

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. Company-owned stores

$

112.5

10.6

%

$

116.6

11.3

%

$

216.4

10.4

%

$

229.3

11.3

%

U.S. franchise royalties and fees

128.1

12.0

%

126.8

12.3

%

250.4

12.1

%

251.3

12.5

%

Supply chain

646.6

60.7

%

603.0

58.4

%

1,256.1

60.5

%

1,171.3

58.1

%

International franchise royalties and fees

66.9

6.3

%

69.7

6.7

%

135.7

6.5

%

136.5

6.8

%

U.S. franchise advertising

111.1

10.4

%

116.3

11.3

%

217.7

10.5

%

227.7

11.3

%

Total revenues

$

1,065.2

100.0

%

$

1,032.5

100.0

%

$

2,076.3

100.0

%

$

2,016.2

100.0

%

Revenues primarily consist of retail sales from our Company-owned stores, royalties, advertising contributions and fees from our U.S. franchised stores, royalties and fees from our international franchised stores and sales of food, equipment and supplies from our supply chain centers to substantially all of our U.S. franchised stores and certain international franchised stores. Company-owned store and franchised store revenues may vary from period to period due to changes in store count mix. Supply chain revenues may vary significantly from period to period as a result of fluctuations in commodity prices as well as the mix of products we sell.

U.S. Stores Revenues

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. Company-owned stores

$

112.5

32.0

%

$

116.6

32.4

%

$

216.4

31.6

%

$

229.3

32.4

%

U.S. franchise royalties and fees

128.1

36.4

%

126.8

35.3

%

250.4

36.6

%

251.3

35.5

%

U.S. franchise advertising

111.1

31.6

%

116.3

32.3

%

217.7

31.8

%

227.7

32.1

%

U.S. stores

$

351.7

100.0

%

$

359.8

100.0

%

$

684.5

100.0

%

$

708.4

100.0

%

17

U.S. Company-owned Stores

Revenues from U.S. Company-owned store operations decreased $4.1 million, or 3.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $12.9 million, or 5.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to a decline in U.S. Company-owned same store sales. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average number of U.S. Company-owned stores open during the period resulting from net store growth and the 2022 Store Purchase.

U.S. Company-owned same store sales declined 9.2% and 9.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. U.S. Company-owned same store sales declined 2.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 1.6% in the two fiscal quarters of 2021.

U.S. Franchise Royalties and Fees

Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees increased $1.3 million, or 1.0%, in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in revenues from fees paid by franchisees for the use of our technology platforms, as well as an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period resulting from net store growth. These increases in revenues were partially offset by a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales. Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees decreased $0.9 million, or 0.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales, and was partially offset by an increase in revenues from fees paid by franchisees for the use of our technology platforms, as well as an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period resulting from net store growth. Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees were negatively impacted by the 2022 Store Purchase in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022.

U.S. franchise same store sales declined 2.5% and 2.9% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. U.S. franchise same store sales increased 3.9% and 8.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively.

U.S. Franchise Advertising

Revenues from U.S. franchise advertising decreased $5.3 million, or 4.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $10.0 million, or 4.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales and to a lesser extent, the 2022 Store Purchase. Approximately $2.6 million and $5.1 million in advertising incentives related to certain brand promotions in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, also contributed to the decreases in U.S. franchise advertising revenues. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period, resulting from net store growth.

Supply Chain

Supply chain revenues increased $43.6 million, or 7.2%, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased $84.8 million, or 7.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to higher market basket pricing to stores, partially offset by lower order volumes at our U.S. franchise stores during the respective periods. Our market basket pricing to stores increased 15.2% during the second quarter of 2022, which resulted in an estimated $77.1 million increase in supply chain revenues. Our market basket pricing to stores increased 13.6% during the two fiscal quarters of 2022 which resulted in an estimated $133.2 million increase in supply chain revenues.

International Franchise Royalties and Fee Revenues

Revenues from international franchise royalties and fees decreased $2.8 million, or 4.1%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $0.8 million, or 0.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to the negative impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $5.9 million and $10.1 million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. A decline in international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 also contributed to the decreases in international franchise revenues in the respective periods. An increase in the average number of international franchise stores open during the respective periods, resulting from net store growth, partially offset the declines in revenues.

Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, international franchise same store sales declined 2.2% and 0.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, international franchise same store sales increased 13.9% and 12.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively.

18

Cost of Sales / Gross Margin

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

Consolidated revenues

$

1,065.2

100.0

%

$

1,032.5

100.0

%

$

2,076.3

100.0

%

$

2,016.2

100.0

%

Consolidated cost of sales

678.9

63.7

%

624.8

60.5

%

1,321.4

63.6

%

1,219.3

60.5

%

Consolidated gross margin

$

386.3

36.3

%

$

407.7

39.5

%

$

754.9

36.4

%

$

796.8

39.5

%

Consolidated cost of sales consists of U.S. Company-owned store and supply chain costs incurred to generate related revenues. Components of consolidated cost of sales primarily include food, labor, delivery and occupancy costs. Consolidated gross margin (which we define as revenues less cost of sales) decreased $21.4 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $42.0 million, or 5.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower U.S. Company-owned store revenues, as well as higher food, labor and delivery costs and lower global franchise revenues. Franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, so changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on gross margin. Additionally, as our market basket prices fluctuate, our revenues and gross margin percentages in our supply chain segment also fluctuate; however, actual product-level dollar gross margins remain unchanged.

As a percentage of revenues, the consolidated gross margin decreased 3.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 3.1 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. U.S. Company-owned store gross margin decreased 8.1 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 8.0 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. Supply chain gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. These changes in gross margin are described below.

U.S. Company-Owned Store Gross Margin

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

Revenues

$

112.5

100.0

%

$

116.6

100.0

%

$

216.4

100.0

%

$

229.3

100.0

%

Cost of sales

94.1

83.6

%

88.0

75.5

%

181.4

83.8

%

173.8

75.8

%

Store gross margin

$

18.4

16.4

%

$

28.6

24.5

%

$

35.0

16.2

%

$

55.6

24.2

%

U.S. Company-owned store gross margin (which does not include certain store-level costs such as royalties and advertising) decreased $10.1 million, or 35.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $20.6 million, or 37.1%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower same store sales, as well as higher food costs. As a percentage of store revenues, the U.S. Company-owned store gross margin decreased 8.1 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 8.0 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. These changes in gross margin as a percentage of revenues are discussed in additional detail below.

Food costs increased 4.1 percentage points to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 4.0 percentage points to 31.3% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as a result of higher food basket prices.
Labor costs increased 1.6 percentage points to 29.0% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 2.0 percentage points to 29.9% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to continued investments in frontline team member wage rates in our U.S. Company-owned stores, as well as lower sales leverage. These increases were partially offset by lower headcount attributable to labor shortages affecting store hours and staffing levels in many of our markets.
Occupancy costs, including rent, telephone, utilities and depreciation, increased 1.6 percentage points to 9.0% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 1.3 percentage points to 9.0% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower sales leverage.
Insurance costs increased 0.7 percentage points to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 0.8 percentage points to 4.4% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to unfavorable claims experience, as well as lower sales leverage.

Supply Chain Gross Margin

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

Revenues

$

646.6

100.0

%

$

603.0

100.0

%

$

1,256.1

100.0

%

$

1,171.3

100.0

%

Cost of sales

584.9

90.5

%

536.8

89.0

%

1,140.0

90.8

%

1,045.6

89.3

%

Supply chain gross margin

$

61.7

9.5

%

$

66.2

11.0

%

$

116.1

9.2

%

$

125.7

10.7

%

Supply chain gross margin decreased $4.5 million, or 6.7%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $9.6 million, or 7.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to higher labor and delivery costs. As a percentage of supply chain revenues, supply chain gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to higher food and delivery costs. The increases in food and delivery costs as a percentage of supply chain revenues resulted from macroeconomic inflationary pressures in the U.S., as well as lower sales leverage. Lower insurance expense resulting from favorable claims experience partially offset the decreases in supply chain gross margin as a percentage of supply chain revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

19

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased $3.4 million, or 3.4%, in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by lower labor costs, partially offset by higher professional fees and travel expenses. General and administrative expenses increased $2.9 million, or 1.5%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 driven primarily by higher professional fees, travel expenses, non-cash equity-based compensation expense and amortization expense for capitalized software. These increases were partially offset by lower labor costs.

U.S. Franchise Advertising Expenses

U.S. franchise advertising expenses decreased $5.3 million, or 4.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $10.0 million, or 4.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 consistent with the decreases in U.S. franchise advertising revenues. U.S. franchise advertising costs are accrued and expensed when the related U.S. franchise advertising revenues are recognized, as our consolidated not-for-profit advertising fund is obligated to expend such revenues on advertising and other activities that promote the Domino's brand and these revenues cannot be used for general corporate purposes.

Other Income

During the first quarter of 2021, we recorded a $2.5 million unrealized gain on our investment in DPC Dash (Note 5) resulting from the observable change in price from the valuation of our additional $40.0 million investment. We did not record any adjustments to the carrying amount in the second quarter or two fiscal quarters of 2022, or the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net decreased $1.2 million, or 2.6%, in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by approximately $2.3 million of incremental interest expense recorded in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with our recapitalization transaction completed on April 16, 2021 (the "2021 Recapitalization"), partially offset by higher average borrowings resulting from the 2021 Recapitalization. Interest expense, net increased $6.2 million, or 7.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 driven by higher average borrowings resulting from the 2021 Recapitalization.

The Company's weighted average borrowing rate was 3.8% in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and 2021.

Provision for Income Taxes

Income tax expense increased $2.5 million, or 8.8%, in the second quarter of 2022 due to a higher effective tax rate, and was partially offset by a decrease in income before provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 23.2% during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 19.6% in the second quarter of 2021. Income tax expense decreased $2.6 million, or 4.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to a decrease in income before provision for income taxes, but was partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased to 23.0% during the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to 20.5% in the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The higher effective tax rate in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 was driven in part by a 2.2 and 1.4 percentage point change in excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation, which are recorded as a reduction to the income tax provision, in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. The decreases in excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation were a result of fewer stock option exercises in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the respective periods in 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was also a result of lower foreign tax credits.

Segment Income

We evaluate the performance of our reportable segments and allocate resources to them based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other, referred to as Segment Income. Segment Income for each of our reportable segments is summarized in the table below. Other Segment Income primarily includes corporate administrative costs that are not allocable to a reportable segment, including labor, computer expenses, professional fees, travel and entertainment, rent, insurance and other corporate administrative costs.

Second Quarter
of 2022

Second Quarter
of 2021

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

U.S. stores

$

104.1

$

111.8

$

201.3

$

219.3

Supply chain

53.6

58.6

100.0

111.1

International franchise

52.9

56.4

107.9

110.8

Other

(5.6

)

(9.6

)

(13.3

)

(15.7

)

20

U.S. Stores

U.S. stores Segment Income decreased $7.8 million, or 7.0%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $10.1 million decrease in U.S. Company-owned store gross margin, and was partially offset by the $1.3 million increase in U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues, each as discussed above. U.S. stores Segment Income decreased $17.9 million, or 8.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $20.6 million decrease in U.S. Company-owned store gross margin, as well as the $0.9 million decrease in U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues, each as discussed above. U.S. franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, therefore changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on U.S. stores Segment Income. U.S. franchise advertising costs are accrued and expensed when the related U.S. franchise advertising revenues are recognized and had no impact on U.S. stores Segment Income.

Supply Chain

Supply chain Segment Income decreased $5.0 million, or 8.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $4.5 million decrease in supply chain gross margin discussed above. Supply chain Segment Income decreased $11.2 million, or 10.0%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $9.6 million decrease in supply chain gross margin discussed above.

International Franchise

International franchise Segment Income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.2%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $2.8 million decrease in international franchise royalties and fees revenues discussed above. International franchise Segment Income decreased $2.9 million, or 2.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $0.8 million decrease in international franchise royalties and fees revenues discussed above. International franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, therefore changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on international franchise Segment Income.

Other

Other Segment Income increased $4.0 million, or 41.6%, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased $2.4 million, or 15.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to lower labor costs partially offset by higher professional fees and travel expenses in the respective periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Historically, our receivable collection periods and inventory turn rates are faster than the normal payment terms on our current liabilities resulting in efficient deployment of working capital. We generally collect our receivables within three weeks from the date of the related sale and we generally experience multiple inventory turns per month. In addition, our sales are not typically seasonal, which further limits variations in our working capital requirements. These factors allow us to manage our working capital and our ongoing cash flows from operations to invest in our business and other strategic opportunities, pay dividends and repurchase and retire shares of our common stock. As of June 19, 2022, we had working capital of $104.8 million, excluding restricted cash and cash equivalents of $158.2 million, advertising fund assets, restricted, of $182.5 million and advertising fund liabilities of $175.1 million. Working capital includes total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $114.4 million.

Our primary source of liquidity is cash flows from operations and availability of borrowings under our variable funding notes. During the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, we continued to increase global retail sales (excluding foreign currency impact), which continued our ability to generate positive operating cash flows. As of June 19, 2022, we had a variable funding note facility which allowed for advances of up to $200.0 million of Series 2021-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1 Notes and certain other credit instruments, including letters of credit (the "2021 Variable Funding Notes"). The letters of credit are primarily related to our casualty insurance programs and certain supply chain center leases. As of June 19, 2022, we had no outstanding borrowings and $155.8 million of available borrowing capacity under our 2021 Variable Funding Notes, net of letters of credit issued of $44.2 million.

We expect to continue to use our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, excess cash from our recapitalization transactions and available borrowings under our variable funding notes to, among other things, fund working capital requirements, invest in our core business, service our indebtedness, pay dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.

Our ability to continue to fund these items and continue to service our debt could be adversely affected by the occurrence of any of the events described under "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K. There can be no assurance that our business will generate sufficient cash flows from operations or that future borrowings will be available under our variable funding notes or otherwise to enable us to service our indebtedness, or to make anticipated capital expenditures. Our future operating performance and our ability to service, extend or refinance our outstanding senior notes and to service, extend or refinance our variable funding notes will be subject to future economic conditions and to financial, business and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

21

Restricted Cash

As of June 19, 2022, we had $110.6 million of restricted cash held for future principal and interest payments and other working capital requirements of our asset-backed securitization structure, $47.4 million of restricted cash held in a three-month interest reserve as required by the related debt agreements and $0.2 million of other restricted cash for a total of $158.2 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents. As of June 19, 2022, we also held $164.1 million of advertising fund restricted cash and cash equivalents, which can only be used for activities that promote the Domino's brand.

Long-Term Debt

As of June 19, 2022, we had approximately $5.05 billion of long-term debt, of which $55.7 million was classified as a current liability. As of June 19, 2022, our fixed rate notes from the recapitalizations we completed in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 had original scheduled principal payments of $25.8 million in the remainder of 2022, $51.5 million in each of 2023 and 2024, $1.17 billion in 2025, $39.3 million in 2026, $1.31 billion in 2027, $811.5 million in 2028, $625.9 million in 2029, $10.0 million in 2030 and $905.0 million in 2031.

In accordance with our debt agreements, the payment of principal on the outstanding senior notes may be suspended if our leverage ratio is less than or equal to 5.0x total debt to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the related agreements, and no catch-up provisions are applicable. As of the fourth quarter of 2020, we had a leverage ratio of less than 5.0x, and accordingly, did not make the previously scheduled debt amortization payment on our then-outstanding notes in the first quarter of 2021. Subsequent to the closing of the 2021 Recapitalization, we had a leverage ratio of greater than 5.0x, and accordingly, resumed making the previously scheduled debt amortization payment on our notes beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

The notes are subject to certain financial and non-financial covenants, including a debt service coverage ratio calculation. The covenant requires a minimum coverage ratio of 1.75x total debt service to securitized net cash flow, as defined in the related agreements. In the event that certain covenants are not met, the notes may become due and payable on an accelerated schedule.

Share Repurchase Programs

Our share repurchase programs have historically been funded by excess operating cash flows, excess proceeds from our recapitalization transactions and borrowings under our variable funding notes. On July 20, 2021, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of our common stock.

During the second quarter of 2022, we repurchased and retired 148,248 shares of our common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for a total of approximately $50.0 million. During the two fiscal quarters of 2022, we repurchased and retired 249,058 shares of our common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for a total of approximately $97.7 million. As of June 19, 2022, we had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of approximately $606.4 million.

Dividends

On April 26, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on our outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022, which was paid on June 30, 2022. We had approximately $40.6 million accrued for common stock dividends at June 19, 2022. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 19, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on our outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 to be paid on September 30, 2022.

Sources and Uses of Cash

The following table illustrates the main components of our cash flows:

(In millions)

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2022

Two Fiscal Quarters
of 2021

Cash flows provided by (used in)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

153.4

$

295.4

Net cash used in investing activities

(39.9

)

(72.9

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(166.7

)

(101.2

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(0.6

)

0.3

Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$

(53.9

)

$

121.6

22

Operating Activities

Cash provided by operating activities decreased $142.0 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities of $81.7 million. The negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of payments on accrued liabilities, income taxes and prepaid expenses, as well as the timing of collections on accounts receivable in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was also due to a $27.7 million negative impact of changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021 due to payments for advertising activities outpacing receipts for advertising contributions. Additionally, net income decreased $40.9 million. However, this decrease in net income included an $8.3 million increase in non-cash adjustments, resulting in an overall decrease to cash provided by operating activities in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021 of $32.6 million.

Investing Activities

Cash used in investing activities was $39.9 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, which primarily consisted of $32.7 million of capital expenditures (driven primarily by investments in technological initiatives, supply chain centers and corporate store operations). As a result of the 2022 Store Purchase, we also acquired 23 U.S. franchise stores from certain of our existing U.S. franchisees in the first quarter of 2022 for $6.8 million.

Financing Activities

Cash used in financing activities was $166.7 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, which primarily consisted of the repurchase of approximately $97.7 million in common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program, dividend payments of $39.7 million, repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations of $27.5 million and tax payments for the vesting of restricted stock of $2.4 million. These uses of cash were partially offset by proceeds from the exercise of stock options of $0.5 million.

Critical Accounting Estimates

For a description of the Company's critical accounting estimates, refer to "Part II-Item 7-Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2021 Form 10-K. The Company considers its most significant accounting policies and estimates to be long-lived assets, casualty insurance reserves and income taxes. There have been no material changes to the Company's critical accounting estimates since January 2, 2022.

23

Forward-Looking Statements

This filing contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "approximately," "potential," "outlook" and similar terms and phrases that concern our strategy, plans or intentions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning future results of operations and business strategy, our anticipated profitability, estimates in same store sales growth, the growth of our U.S. and international business, our ability to service our indebtedness, our future cash flows, our operating performance, trends in our business and other descriptions of future events reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. While we believe these expectations and projections are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described under the section headed "Risk Factors" in this filing and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our recapitalization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance or renegotiate key terms of that indebtedness in the future; the impact a downgrade in our credit rating may have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness; our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of COVID-19 and related regulations and policies on our business and supply chain, including impacts on the availability of labor; labor shortages or changes in operating expenses resulting from changes in prices of food (particularly cheese), fuel and other commodity costs, labor, utilities, insurance, employee benefits and other operating costs; the effectiveness of our advertising, operations and promotional initiatives; shortages, interruptions or disruptions in the supply or delivery of fresh food products and store equipment; the strength of our brand, including our ability to compete in the U.S. and internationally in our intensely competitive industry, including the food service and food delivery markets; the impact of social media and other consumer-oriented technologies on our business, brand and reputation; the impact of new or improved technologies and alternative methods of delivery on consumer behavior; new product, digital ordering and concept developments by us, and other food-industry competitors; our ability to maintain good relationships with and attract new franchisees, and franchisees' ability to successfully manage their operations without negatively impacting our royalty payments and fees or our brand's reputation; our ability to successfully implement cost-saving strategies; our ability and that of our franchisees to successfully operate in the current and future credit environment; changes in the level of consumer spending given general economic conditions, including interest rates, energy prices and consumer confidence; our ability and that of our franchisees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation; the impact that widespread illness, health epidemics or general health concerns, severe weather conditions and natural disasters may have on our business and the economies of the countries where we operate; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in income tax rates; our ability to retain or replace our executive officers and other key members of management and our ability to adequately staff our stores and supply chain centers with qualified personnel; our ability to find and/or retain suitable real estate for our stores and supply chain centers; changes in government legislation and regulations, including changes in laws and regulations regarding information privacy, payment methods and consumer protection and social media; adverse legal judgments or settlements; food-borne illness or contamination of products or food tampering; data breaches, power loss, technological failures, user error or other cyber risks threatening us or our franchisees; the impact that environmental, social and governance matters may have on our business and reputation; the effect of war, terrorism, catastrophic events or climate change; our ability to pay dividends and repurchase shares; changes in consumer tastes, spending and traffic patterns and demographic trends; actions by activist investors; changes in accounting policies; and adequacy of our insurance coverage. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this filing might not occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this filing and should be evaluated with an understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or other applicable law, we will not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this filing, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this filing or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

24

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.

Market Risk

We do not engage in speculative transactions nor do we hold or issue financial instruments for trading purposes. In connection with the recapitalizations of our business, we have issued fixed rate notes and entered into variable funding notes and, at June 19, 2022, we are exposed to interest rate risk on borrowings under our variable funding notes. As of June 19, 2022, we had no outstanding borrowings under our 2021 Variable Funding Notes.

Our 2021 Variable Funding Notes bear interest at fluctuating interest rates based on LIBOR. There is currently uncertainty around whether LIBOR will continue to exist after 2023. Our 2021 Variable Funding Notes loan documents contemplate a transition from LIBOR to secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") in the event that LIBOR ceases to exist. Because the composition and characteristics of SOFR are not the same as those of LIBOR, in such event, there can be no assurance that SOFR will perform the same way LIBOR would have at any given time or for any applicable period. As a result, our interest expense could increase, in which event we may have difficulties making interest payments and funding our other fixed costs, and our available cash flow for general corporate requirements may be adversely affected.

Our fixed rate debt exposes the Company to changes in market interest rates reflected in the fair value of the debt and to the risk that the Company may need to refinance maturing debt with new debt at a higher rate. Our existing fixed rate notes have various maturities such that we would not be required to refinance all of our debt at one time. Refer to the original scheduled principal payments disclosed within the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

We are exposed to market risks from changes in commodity prices. During the normal course of business, we purchase cheese and certain other food products that are affected by changes in commodity prices and, as a result, we are subject to volatility in our food costs. Severe increases in commodity prices or food costs, including as a result of inflation, could affect the global and U.S. economies and could also adversely impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. We may periodically enter into financial instruments to manage this risk, although we have not done so historically. We do not engage in speculative transactions or hold or issue financial instruments for trading purposes. In instances when we use fixed pricing agreements with our suppliers, these agreements cover our physical commodity needs, are not net-settled and are accounted for as normal purchases.

We have exposure to various foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations for revenues generated by our operations outside the U.S., which can adversely impact our net income and cash flows. Approximately 6.3% of our total revenues in the second quarter of 2022, approximately 6.5% of our total revenues in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, approximately 6.7% of our total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 and approximately 6.8% of our total revenues in the two fiscal quarters of 2021 were derived from our international franchise segment, a majority of which were denominated in foreign currencies. We also operate dough manufacturing and distribution facilities in Canada, which generate revenues denominated in Canadian dollars. We do not enter into financial instruments to manage this foreign currency exchange risk. A hypothetical 10% adverse change in the foreign currency rates for our international markets would have resulted in a negative impact on royalty revenues of approximately $12.1 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures.

Management, with the participation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Russell J. Weiner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy, performed an evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures (as that term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) as of the end of the period covered by this report. Based on that evaluation, Mr. Weiner and Mr. Reddy concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective.

During the quarterly period ended June 19, 2022, there were no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

25

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings.

We are a party to lawsuits, revenue agent reviews by taxing authorities and administrative proceedings in the ordinary course of business which include, without limitation, workers' compensation, general liability, automobile and franchisee claims. We are also subject to suits related to employment practices.

While we may occasionally be party to large claims, including class action suits, we do not believe that any existing matters, individually or in the aggregate, will materially affect our financial position, results of operations or cash flows.

Item 1A. Risk Factors.

There have been no material changes with respect to those risk factors previously disclosed in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in Part I of our 2021 Form 10-K.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.

c. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers.

Maximum
Approximate Dollar

Total Number of Shares

Value of Shares that

Total Number

Purchased as Part of

May Yet Be Purchased

of Shares

Average Price Paid

Publicly Announced

Under the Program (2)

Period

Purchased (1)

Per Share

Program (2)

(in thousands)

Period #4 (March 28, 2022
to April 24, 2022)

1,250

$

397.58

-

$

656,437

Period #5 (April 25, 2022
to May 22, 2022)

149,858

337.36

148,248

606,437

Period #6 (May 23, 2022
to June 19, 2022)

1,089

361.36

-

606,437

Total

152,197

$

338.03

148,248

$

606,437

(1)

3,949 shares in the second quarter of 2022 were purchased as part of the Company's employee stock payroll deduction plan. During the second quarter, the shares were purchased at an average price of $366.29.

(2)

On July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. As of June 19, 2022, $606.4 million remained available for future purchases of the Company's common stock under this share repurchase program.

Authorization for the repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The repurchase of shares in any particular period and the actual amount of such purchases remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and no assurance can be given that shares will be repurchased in the future.

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities.

None.

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures.

Not applicable.

Item 5. Other Information.

None.

26

Item 6. Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description

10.1

Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (two-year vesting with acceleration events) under the Amended Domino's Pizza, Inc. 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.

10.2

Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (three-year vesting with acceleration events) under the Amended Domino's Pizza, Inc. 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.

10.3

Form of Indemnification Agreement.

31.1

Certification by Russell J. Weiner pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc.

31.2

Certification by Sandeep Reddy pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc.

32.1

Certification by Russell J. Weiner pursuant to Section 1350, Chapter 63 of Title 18, United States Code, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc.

32.2

Certification by Sandeep Reddy pursuant to Section 1350, Chapter 63 of Title 18, United States Code, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc.

101.INS

XBRL Instance Document - The instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

101.SCH

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.

101.CAL

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document.

101.LAB

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.

101.PRE

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.

101.DEF

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document.

104

Cover page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in exhibit 101).

27

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: July 21, 2022

/s/ Sandeep Reddy

Sandeep Reddy

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer)

28

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
10:34aDOMINO PIZZA : reg; Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
10:34aDOMINO PIZZA : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 19, 2022 (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
07:49aDOMINO'S PIZZA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46aDomino's Pizza Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Ticks Up
MT
07:42aDomino's Pizza profit disappoints on higher costs, labor crunch
RE
07:39aDOMINOS PIZZA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07:36aDomino's Pizza sales drop less than expected as staffing crunch eases
RE
07:31aDomino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
07/19Texas Roadhouse Likely to Post 'Straightforward' Quarter; 'Trough Results' Expected For..
MT
07/18Fast-Food Trends Improving While Casual Dining Slows, RBC Says Ahead of Restaurant Earn..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 582 M - -
Net income 2022 461 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 14 809 M 14 809 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 450
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 410,86 $
Average target price 410,17 $
Spread / Average Target -0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell J. Weiner Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial Officer & EVP
David Allen Brandon Executive Chairman
Kelly E. Garcia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Andrew B. Balson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-27.30%14 809
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.32%188 274
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-23.21%38 445
YUM BRANDS-14.68%34 451
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-5.38%19 715
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.96%16 418