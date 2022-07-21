Domino Pizza : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 19, 2022 (SEC Filing - 10-Q) 07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10-Q UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 19, 2022 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number: 001-32242 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 38-2511577 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 30 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (734) 930-3030 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act: Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Domino's Pizza, Inc. Common Stock, $0.01 par value DPZ New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☒ As of July 14, 2022, Domino's Pizza, Inc. had 35,885,105shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding. Domino's Pizza, Inc. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page No. PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - As of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) - Fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) - Two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 14 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 25 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 25 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 26 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 26 Item 5. Other Information 26 Item 6. Exhibits 27 SIGNATURES 28 2 PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements. Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 19, 2022 January 2, 2022 (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,353 $ 148,160 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 158,215 180,579 Accounts receivable, net 274,957 255,327 Inventories 70,201 68,328 Prepaid expenses and other 45,645 27,242 Advertising fund assets, restricted 182,499 180,904 Total current assets 845,870 860,540 Property, plant and equipment: Land and buildings 108,245 108,372 Leasehold and other improvements 195,834 193,572 Equipment 322,079 312,772 Construction in progress 27,161 27,815 653,319 642,531 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (339,507 ) (318,466 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 313,812 324,065 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 222,780 210,702 Goodwill 16,153 15,034 Capitalized software, net 103,137 95,558 Investments 125,840 125,840 Other assets 40,652 37,968 Deferred income taxes 2,386 2,109 Total other assets 510,948 487,211 Total assets $ 1,670,630 $ 1,671,816 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 55,654 $ 55,588 Accounts payable 99,465 91,547 Operating lease liabilities 41,682 37,155 Insurance reserves 32,157 32,588 Dividends payable 40,624 918 Advertising fund liabilities 175,069 173,737 Other accrued liabilities 130,798 199,208 Total current liabilities 575,449 590,741 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 4,989,578 5,014,638 Operating lease liabilities 194,674 184,471 Insurance reserves 36,213 36,913 Other accrued liabilities 48,724 50,667 Deferred income taxes 6,301 3,922 Total long-term liabilities 5,275,490 5,290,611 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 359 361 Additional paid-in capital 3,589 840 Retained deficit (4,180,367 ) (4,207,917 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,890 ) (2,820 ) Total stockholders' deficit (4,180,309 ) (4,209,536 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,670,630 $ 1,671,816 (1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet at January 2, 2022has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: U.S. Company-owned stores $ 112,502 $ 116,589 $ 216,397 $ 229,333 U.S. franchise royalties and fees 128,098 126,836 250,383 251,322 Supply chain 646,586 602,962 1,256,133 1,171,300 International franchise royalties and fees 66,915 69,745 135,748 136,515 U.S. franchise advertising 111,081 116,340 217,670 227,700 Total revenues 1,065,182 1,032,472 2,076,331 2,016,170 Cost of sales: U.S. Company-owned stores 94,065 88,019 181,440 173,761 Supply chain 584,852 536,763 1,140,002 1,045,568 Total cost of sales 678,917 624,782 1,321,442 1,219,329 Gross margin 386,265 407,690 754,889 796,841 General and administrative 97,070 100,448 194,564 191,701 U.S. franchise advertising 111,081 116,340 217,670 227,700 Income from operations 178,114 190,902 342,655 377,440 Other income - - - 2,500 Interest income 219 68 268 90 Interest expense (44,851 ) (45,877 ) (91,723 ) (85,299 ) Income before provision for income taxes 133,482 145,093 251,200 294,731 Provision for income taxes 30,989 28,474 57,743 60,351 Net income $ 102,493 $ 116,619 $ 193,457 $ 234,380 Earnings per share: Common stock - basic $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 5.38 $ 6.14 Common stock - diluted 2.82 3.06 5.32 6.06 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 102,493 $ 116,619 $ 193,457 $ 234,380 Currency translation adjustment (1,684 ) 230 (1,070 ) 416 Comprehensive income $ 100,809 $ 116,849 $ 192,387 $ 234,796 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 193,457 $ 234,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,093 33,641 Loss on sale/disposal of assets 448 456 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,631 4,438 Provision for deferred income taxes 2,490 2,561 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 15,738 13,500 Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation (174 ) (4,264 ) Provision for losses on accounts and notes receivable 2,326 296 Unrealized gain on investments - (2,500 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (102,935 ) (17,098 ) Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 2,341 30,005 Net cash provided by operating activities 153,415 295,415 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (32,664 ) (33,163 ) Purchase of investments - (40,000 ) Purchase of franchise operations and other assets (6,814 ) - Other (435 ) 293 Net cash used in investing activities (39,913 ) (72,870 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 1,850,000 Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (27,528 ) (882,547 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 526 9,025 Purchases of common stock (97,661 ) (1,025,000 ) Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (2,395 ) (1,087 ) Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents (39,662 ) (36,432 ) Cash paid for financing costs - (14,938 ) Other - (244 ) Net cash used in financing activities (166,720 ) (101,223 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (635 ) 302 Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (53,853 ) 121,624 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 148,160 168,821 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 180,579 217,453 Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

beginning of period 161,741 115,872 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and

cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 490,480 502,146 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 114,353 292,095 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 158,215 184,695 Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

end of period 164,059 146,980 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and

cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 436,627 $ 623,770 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited; tabular amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) June 19, 2022 1. Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements. For further information, refer to the consolidated financial statements and footnotes for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022 included in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022 (the "2021 Form 10-K"). In the opinion of management, all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring items, considered necessary for a fair statement have been included. Operating results for the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended June 19, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2023. 2. Segment Information The following tables summarize revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other, which is the measure by which the Company allocates resources to its segments and which the Company refers to as Segment Income, for each of its reportable segments. Intersegment revenues are comprised of sales of food, equipment and supplies from the supply chain segment to the Company-owned stores in the U.S. stores segment. Intersegment sales prices are market based. The "Other" column as it relates to Segment Income below primarily includes corporate administrative costs that are not allocable to a reportable segment, including labor, computer expenses, professional fees, travel and entertainment, rent, insurance and other corporate administrative costs. Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 U.S. Supply International Intersegment Stores Chain Franchise Revenues Other Total Revenues 2022 $ 351,681 $ 683,298 $ 66,915 $ (36,712 ) $ - $ 1,065,182 2021 359,765 635,592 69,745 (32,630 ) - 1,032,472 Segment Income 2022 $ 104,055 $ 53,633 $ 52,890 N/A $ (5,621 ) $ 204,957 2021 111,847 58,593 56,365 N/A (9,627 ) 217,178 Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 U.S. Supply International Intersegment Stores Chain Franchise Revenues Other Total Revenues 2022 $ 684,450 $ 1,325,260 $ 135,748 $ (69,127 ) $ - $ 2,076,331 2021 708,355 1,234,769 136,515 (63,469 ) - 2,016,170 Segment Income 2022 $ 201,347 $ 99,982 $ 107,936 N/A $ (13,331 ) $ 395,934 2021 219,283 111,145 110,833 N/A (15,715 ) 425,546 The following table reconciles total Segment Income to consolidated income before provision for income taxes. Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Segment Income $ 204,957 $ 217,178 $ 395,934 $ 425,546 Depreciation and amortization (18,117 ) (17,176 ) (37,093 ) (33,641 ) Loss on sale/disposal of assets (253 ) (295 ) (448 ) (456 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense (8,473 ) (8,296 ) (15,738 ) (13,500 ) Recapitalization-related expenses - (509 ) - (509 ) Income from operations 178,114 190,902 342,655 377,440 Other income - - - 2,500 Interest income 219 68 268 90 Interest expense (44,851 ) (45,877 ) (91,723 ) (85,299 ) Income before provision for income taxes $ 133,482 $ 145,093 $ 251,200 $ 294,731 7 3. Earnings Per Share Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 102,493 $ 116,619 $ 193,457 $ 234,380 Basic weighted average number of shares 35,915,102 37,590,369 35,957,999 38,145,297 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 5.38 $ 6.14 Diluted weighted average number of shares 36,296,277 38,122,515 36,368,297 38,665,325 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.82 $ 3.06 $ 5.32 $ 6.06 The denominators used in calculating diluted earnings per share for common stock for the fiscal quarters and two fiscal quarters each ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021 do not include the following because the effect of including these shares would be anti-dilutive or because the performance condition for these awards had not yet been met: Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Anti-dilutive shares underlying stock-based awards Stock options 120,540 84,955 120,540 92,689 Restricted stock awards and units 67,677 - 346 - Performance condition not met Restricted stock awards and units 42,710 64,110 42,710 64,110 4. Stockholders' Deficit The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the second quarter of 2022. Accumulated Additional Other Common Stock Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Balance at March 27, 2022 36,037,373 $ 360 $ 3,545 $ (4,200,341 ) $ (2,206 ) Net income - - - 102,493 - Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents

($1.10per share) - - - (39,603 ) - Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net 13,866 - - - - Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (3,950 ) - (1,606 ) - - Purchases of common stock (148,248 ) (1 ) (7,083 ) (42,916 ) - Exercise of stock options 605 - 260 - - Non-cash equity-based compensation expense - - 8,473 - - Currency translation adjustment - - - - (1,684 ) Balance at June 19, 2022 35,899,646 $ 359 $ 3,589 $ (4,180,367 ) $ (3,890 ) 8 The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the two fiscal quarters of 2022. Accumulated Additional Other Common Stock Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Balance at January 2, 2022 36,138,273 $ 361 $ 840 $ (4,207,917 ) $ (2,820 ) Net income - - - 193,457 - Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents

($2.20per share) - - - (79,368 ) - Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net 14,206 - - - - Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (5,825 ) - (2,395 ) - - Purchases of common stock (249,058 ) (2 ) (11,120 ) (86,539 ) - Exercise of stock options 2,050 - 526 - - Non-cash equity-based compensation expense - - 15,738 - - Currency translation adjustment - - - - (1,070 ) Balance at June 19, 2022 35,899,646 $ 359 $ 3,589 $ (4,180,367 ) $ (3,890 ) Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2022, on July 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.10per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022to be paid on September 30, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the second quarter of 2021. Accumulated Additional Other Common Stock Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Balance at March 28, 2021 38,818,197 $ 388 $ 6,612 $ (3,240,842 ) $ (2,238 ) Net income - - - 116,619 - Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents

($0.94per share) - - - (34,680 ) - Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net 837 - - - - Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (110 ) - (43 ) - - Purchases of common stock (2,012,596 ) (20 ) (12,181 ) (987,799 ) - Exercise of stock options 47,243 1 5,331 - - Non-cash equity-based compensation expense - - 8,296 - - Other - - (244 ) - - Currency translation adjustment - - - - 230 Balance at June 20, 2021 36,853,571 $ 369 $ 7,771 $ (4,146,702 ) $ (2,008 ) The following table summarizes the changes in stockholders' deficit for the two fiscal quarters of 2021. Accumulated Additional Other Common Stock Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Balance at January 3, 2021 38,868,350 $ 389 $ 5,122 $ (3,303,492 ) $ (2,424 ) Net income - - - 234,380 - Dividends declared on common stock and equivalents

($1.88per share) - - - (71,155 ) - Issuance and cancellation of stock awards, net (1,918 ) - - - - Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (2,901 ) - (1,087 ) - - Purchases of common stock (2,078,466 ) (21 ) (18,544 ) (1,006,435 ) - Exercise of stock options 68,506 1 9,024 - - Non-cash equity-based compensation expense - - 13,500 - - Other - - (244 ) - - Currency translation adjustment - - - - 416 Balance at June 20, 2021 36,853,571 $ 369 $ 7,771 $ (4,146,702 ) $ (2,008 ) 9 5. Fair Value Measurements Fair value measurements enable the reader of the financial statements to assess the inputs used to develop those measurements by establishing a hierarchy for ranking the quality and reliability of the information used to determine fair values. The Company classifies and discloses assets and liabilities carried at fair value in one of the following three categories: Level 1: Quoted market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2: Observable market-based inputs or unobservable inputs that are corroborated by market data. Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are not corroborated by market data. Fair Value of Cash Equivalents and Investments The fair values of the Company's cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities are based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. The fair value of the Company's Level 3 investment is not readily determinable. The fair value represents its cost with adjustments for observable changes in prices resulting from orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer or impairments. The following tables summarize the carrying amounts and fair values of certain assets at June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022: At June 19, 2022 Fair Value Estimated Using Carrying Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amount Inputs Inputs Inputs Cash equivalents $ 76,381 $ 76,381 $ - $ - Restricted cash equivalents 117,426 117,426 - - Investments in marketable securities 13,740 13,740 - - Advertising fund cash equivalents, restricted 150,752 150,752 - - Investments 125,840 - - 125,840 At January 2, 2022 Fair Value Estimated Using Carrying Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amount Inputs Inputs Inputs Cash equivalents $ 87,384 $ 87,384 $ - $ - Restricted cash equivalents 115,185 115,185 - - Investments in marketable securities 15,433 15,433 - - Advertising fund cash equivalents, restricted 140,115 140,115 - - Investments 125,840 - - 125,840 The Company holds a non-controlling interest in DPC Dash Ltd, a privately-held business company limited by shares incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands ("DPC Dash"). Through its subsidiaries, DPC Dash serves as the Company's master franchisee in China that owns and operates Domino's Pizza stores in that market. The Company's investment in DPC Dash's senior ordinary shares, which are not in-substance common stock, represents an equity investment without a readily determinable fair value and is recorded at cost with adjustments for observable changes in prices resulting from orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer or impairments. The Company did not record any adjustments to the carrying amount of $125.8million in the second quarter or two fiscal quarters of 2022. The following table summarizes the reconciliation of the carrying amount of the Company's investment in DPC Dash from the opening balance at January 3, 2021 to the closing balance at June 20, 2021 as a result of the additional investment made in the first quarter of 2021. Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 20, 2021 Carrying Amount Carrying Amount January 3, Unrealized June 20, 2021 Purchases Gain 2021 Investments $ 40,000 $ 40,000 $ 2,500 $ 82,500 10 Fair Value of Debt The estimated fair values of the Company's fixed rate notes are classified as Level 2 measurements, as the Company estimates the fair value amount by using available market information. The Company obtained quotes from two separate brokerage firms that are knowledgeable about the Company's fixed rate notes and, at times, trade these notes. The Company also performed its own internal analysis based on the information gathered from public markets, including information on notes that are similar to those of the Company. However, considerable judgment is required to interpret market data to estimate fair value. Accordingly, the fair value estimates presented are not necessarily indicative of the amount that the Company or the debtholders could realize in a current market exchange. The use of different assumptions and/or estimation methodologies may have a material effect on the estimated fair values stated below. Management estimated the approximate fair values of the Company's 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 notes as follows: June 19, 2022 January 2, 2022 Principal Amount Fair Value Principal Amount Fair Value 2015 Ten-Year Notes $ 756,000 $ 737,856 $ 760,000 $ 777,480 2017 Ten-Year Notes 957,500 901,008 962,500 1,000,038 2018 7.5-Year Notes 410,125 395,361 412,250 420,907 2018 9.25-Year Notes 386,000 368,244 388,000 407,788 2019 Ten-Year Notes 659,813 589,872 663,188 693,031 2021 7.5-Year Notes 841,500 720,324 845,750 849,133 2021 Ten-Year Notes 990,000 832,590 995,000 1,017,885 The Company did not have any outstanding borrowings under its variable funding notes at June 19, 2022 or January 2, 2022. 6. Revenue Disclosures Contract Liabilities Contract liabilities primarily consist of deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees. Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees of $5.5million and $5.4million were included in current other accrued liabilities as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively. Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees of $23.8million and $24.3million were included in long-term other accrued liabilities as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively. Changes in deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees for the two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows: Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees at beginning of period $ 29,694 $ 19,090 Revenue recognized during the period (2,855 ) (2,691 ) New deferrals due to cash received and other 2,448 3,805 Deferred franchise fees and deferred development fees at end of period $ 29,287 $ 20,204 Advertising Fund Assets As of June 19, 2022, advertising fund assets, restricted of $182.5millionconsisted of $164.1millionof cash and cash equivalents, $13.5millionof accounts receivable and $4.9millionof prepaid expenses. As of June 19, 2022, advertising fund cash and cash equivalents included $7.4millionof cash contributed from U.S. Company-owned stores that had not yet been expended. As of January 2, 2022, advertising fund assets, restricted of $180.9million consisted of $161.7million of cash and cash equivalents, $14.5million of accounts receivable and $4.7million of prepaid expenses. As of January 2, 2022, advertising fund cash and cash equivalents included $7.2million of cash contributed from U.S. Company-owned stores that had not yet been expended. 11 7. Leases The Company leases certain retail store and supply chain center locations, supply chain vehicles, equipment and its corporate headquarters with expiration dates through 2041. The components of operating and finance lease cost for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows: Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating lease cost $ 10,789 $ 10,326 $ 21,064 $ 20,750 Finance lease cost: Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,195 1,003 2,403 1,922 Interest on lease liabilities 732 722 1,836 1,748 Total finance lease cost $ 1,927 $ 1,725 $ 4,239 $ 3,670 Rent expense totaled $19.0million and $37.9million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Rent expense totaled $17.9million and $36.1million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. Rent expense includes operating lease cost, as well as expense for non-lease components including common area maintenance, real estate taxes and other costs for the Company's real estate leases. Rent expense also includes the variable rate per mile driven and fixed maintenance charges for the Company's supply chain center tractors and trailers and expense for short-term rentals. Rent expense for certain short-term supply chain center tractor and trailer rentals was $1.6million and $3.8million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Rent expense for short-term supply chain center tractor and trailer rentals was $2.0million and $3.8million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. Variable rent expense and rent expense for other short-term leases were immaterial in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and 2021. Supplemental balance sheet information related to the Company's finance leases as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022 was as follows: June 19, January 2, 2022 2022 Land and buildings $ 86,839 $ 86,965 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (16,804 ) (14,423 ) Finance lease assets, net $ 70,035 $ 72,542 Current portionof long-term debt $ 4,154 $ 4,088 Long-term debt, less current portion 70,309 72,250 Total principal payable on finance leases $ 74,463 $ 76,338 As of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term and weighted average discount rate for the Company's operating and finance leases were as follows: June 19, 2022 January 2, 2022 Operating Finance Operating Finance Leases Leases Leases Leases Weighted average remaining lease term 7 years 15 years 7 years 15 years Weighted average discount rate 3.6% 5.8% 3.5% 5.8% Supplemental cash flow information related to leases for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 were as follows: Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 19, June 20, June 19, June 20, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 7,858 $ 9,105 $ 18,495 $ 19,292 Operating cash flows from finance leases 732 722 1,836 1,748 Financing cash flows from finance leases 792 593 1,778 1,297 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases 23,407 6,681 31,164 11,353 Finance leases - 5,261 - 5,660 12 Maturities of lease liabilities as of June 19, 2022 were as follows: Operating Finance Leases Leases 2022 $ 29,410 $ 4,722 2023 43,207 7,523 2024 42,579 8,100 2025 37,063 7,919 2026 34,410 8,615 Thereafter 79,923 77,842 Total future minimum rental commitments 266,592 114,721 Less - amounts representing interest (30,236 ) (40,258 ) Total lease liabilities $ 236,356 $ 74,463 As of June 19, 2022, the Company had additional leases for one supply chain center, one storage warehouse facility and certain supply chain tractors and trailers that had not yet commenced with estimated future minimum rental commitments of approximately $61.1million. These leases are expected to commence in 2022 and 2023 with lease terms of up to 16 years. These undiscounted amounts are not included in the table above. The Company has guaranteed lease payments related to certain franchisees' and others' lease arrangements. The maximum amount of potential future payments under these guarantees was $7.9million and $9.1million as of June 19, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively. The Company does not believe these arrangements have or are likely to have a material effect on its results of operations, financial condition, revenues, expenses or liquidity. 8. Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information The Company had non-cash investing activities related to accruals for capital expenditures of $5.8millionat June 19, 2022 and $5.4millionat January 2, 2022. The Company also had less than $0.1million of non-cash investing activities related to lease incentives in the two fiscal quarters of both 2022 and 2021. 9. Company-owned Store Transactions During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 23U.S. franchised stores from certain of the Company's existing U.S. franchisees for $6.8million, which included $4.0million of intangibles, $1.7million of equipment and leasehold improvements and $1.1million of goodwill. 10. New Accounting Pronouncements Accounting Standards Not Yet Adopted The Company has considered all new accounting standards issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"). The Company has not yet adopted the following standard. Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-04, Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting ("ASU 2020-04"), which provides temporary optional expedients and exceptions for applying generally accepted accounting principles to contracts, hedging relationships and other transactions affected by reference rate reform. The Company's variable funding notes bear interest at fluctuating interest rates based on LIBOR. However, the associated loan documents contemplate a transition from LIBOR to secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") in the event that LIBOR ceases to exist. ASU 2020-04 may currently be adopted and may be applied prospectively to contract modifications made on or before December 31, 2022. The Company does not expect the adoption of this guidance to have a material impact on its condensed consolidated financial statements. 13 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (Unaudited; tabular amounts in millions, except percentages and store data) The 2022 and 2021 second quarters referenced herein represent the twelve-week periods ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021, respectively. The 2022 and 2021 two fiscal quarters referenced herein represent the twenty-four-week periods ended June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2021, respectively. In this section, we discuss the results of our operations for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021. Overview Domino's is the largest pizza company in the world with more than 19,200 locations in over 90 markets around the world as of June 19, 2022, and operates two distinct service models within its stores with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. Founded in 1960, our roots are in convenient pizza delivery, while a significant amount of our sales also come from carryout customers. We are a highly recognized global brand, and we focus on serving neighborhoods locally through our large worldwide network of franchise owners and U.S. Company-owned stores. We are primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of Domino's stores currently owned and operated by our independent franchisees. Franchising enables an individual to be his or her own employer and maintain control over all employment-related matters and pricing decisions, while also benefiting from the strength of the Domino's global brand and operating system with limited capital investment by us. The Domino's business model is straightforward: Domino's stores handcraft and serve quality food at a competitive price, with easy ordering access and efficient service, enhanced by our technological innovations. Our hand-tossed dough is made fresh and distributed to stores around the world by us and our franchisees. Domino's generates revenues and earnings by charging royalties and fees to our franchisees. Royalties are ongoing percent-of-sales fees for use of the Domino's®brand marks. We also generate revenues and earnings by selling food, equipment and supplies to franchisees through our supply chain operations, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, and by operating a number of Company-owned stores in the United States. Franchisees profit by selling pizza and other complementary items to their local customers. In our international markets, we generally grant geographical rights to the Domino's Pizza®brand to master franchisees. These master franchisees are charged with developing their geographical area, and they may profit by sub-franchising and selling food and equipment to those sub-franchisees, as well as by running pizza stores. We believe that everyone in the system can benefit, including the end consumer, who can purchase Domino's menu items for themselves and their family conveniently and economically. The Domino's business model can yield strong returns for our franchise owners and our Company-owned stores. It can also yield significant cash flows to us, through a consistent franchise royalty payment and supply chain revenue stream, with moderate capital expenditures. We have historically returned cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. We believe we have a proven business model for success, which includes leading with technology, service and product innovation and leveraging our global scale, which has historically driven strong returns for our shareholders. Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights • Global retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact (which includes total retail sales at Company-owned and franchised stores worldwide), increased 1.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. U.S. retail sales declined 0.6% and international retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact, increased 3.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. • Same store sales declined 2.9% in our U.S. stores and declined 2.2% in our international stores (excluding foreign currency impact). • Revenues increased 3.2%. • Income from operations decreased 6.7%. • Net income decreased 12.1%. • Diluted earnings per share decreased 7.8%. Two Fiscal Quarters of 2022 Highlights • Global retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact (which includes total retail sales at Company-owned and franchised stores worldwide), increased 2.5% as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021. U.S. retail sales declined 1.0% and international retail sales, excluding foreign currency impact, increased 6.0% as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021. • Same store sales declined 3.3% in our U.S. stores and declined 0.5% in our international stores (excluding foreign currency impact). • Revenues increased 3.0%. • Income from operations decreased 9.2%. • Net income decreased 17.5%. • Diluted earnings per share decreased 12.2%. 14 Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency, Domino's experienced global retail sales growth during the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. We believe our commitment to value, convenience, quality and new products continues to keep consumers engaged with the brand. U.S. same store sales declined 2.9% and 3.3% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, rolling over increases in U.S. same store sales of 3.5% and 8.1% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. The decline in U.S. same store sales in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 was attributable to lower order counts due in part to labor shortages affecting store hours and staffing levels in many of our markets and economic stimulus activity in the U.S in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which did not recur in the respective periods of 2022. These decreases were partially offset by a higher average ticket per transaction resulting from higher menu and national offer pricing, as well as more items purchased per transaction and increases to our average delivery fee. International same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) declined 2.2% and 0.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, rolling over increases in international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) of 13.9% and 12.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. The decline in same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 in our international business was driven in part by a value added tax holiday in the United Kingdom in the second quarter of 2021 that did not recur in the second quarter of 2022. Our U.S. and international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) continue to be pressured by our fortressing strategy, which includes increasing store concentration in certain markets where we compete, as well as from aggressive competitive activity. During the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, we experienced significant inflationary pressures in our commodity, labor and fuel costs resulting from the macroeconomic environment in the U.S., which had a significant impact on our overall operating results as compared to the respective periods of fiscal 2021. We continued our global expansion with the opening of 233 net stores in the second quarter of 2022, bringing our year-to-date total to 446. We had 22 net stores open in the U.S. and 211 net stores open internationally during the second quarter of 2022. Overall, we believe our continued global store growth, along with our global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact), emphasis on technology, operations, and marketing initiatives, have combined to strengthen our brand. 15 Statistical Measures The tables below outline certain statistical measures we utilize to analyze our performance. This historical data is not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any future period. Global Retail Sales Growth (excluding foreign currency impact) Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) is a commonly used statistical measure in the quick-service restaurant industry that is important to understanding performance. Global retail sales refers to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. We believe global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and, in the U.S., advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. We review comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales in the U.S. and Canada. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to us by our franchisees and are not included in our revenues. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. stores (0.6)% +7.4% (1.0)% +11.1% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) +3.7% +29.5% +6.0% +20.6% Total (excluding foreign currency impact) +1.5% +17.1% +2.5% +15.6% Same Store Sales Growth Same store sales growth is a commonly used statistical measure in the quick-service restaurant industry that is important to understanding performance. Same store sales growth is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. Company-owned stores (1) (9.2)% (2.6)% (9.8)% +1.6% U.S. franchise stores (1) (2.5)% +3.9% (2.9)% +8.5% U.S. stores (2.9)% +3.5% (3.3)% +8.1% International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) (2.2)% +13.9% (0.5)% +12.8% (1) During the first quarter of 2022, we purchased 23 U.S. franchised stores from certain of our existing U.S. franchisees (the "2022 Store Purchase"). The same store sales growth for these stores is reflected in U.S. Company-owned stores in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. Store Growth Activity Store counts and net store growth are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding performance. U.S.

Company-

owned

Stores U.S.

Franchise

Stores Total

U.S.

Stores International Stores Total Store count at March 27, 2022 400 6,197 6,597 12,464 19,061 Openings 1 23 24 249 273 Closings (1) - (2 ) (2 ) (38 ) (40 ) Store count at June 19, 2022 401 6,218 6,619 12,675 19,294 Second quarter 2022 net store growth 1 21 22 211 233 Trailing four quarters net store growth (2) 12 181 193 1,044 1,237 (1) Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count. Based on information reported to us by our master franchisees, we estimate that as of June 19, 2022, there were fewer than 150 international stores temporarily closed. (2) Trailing four quarters net store growth does not include the effect of transfers associated with the 2022 Store Purchase. 16 Income Statement Data Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. Company-owned stores $112.5 $116.6 $216.4 $229.3 U.S. franchise royalties and fees 128.1 126.8 250.4 251.3 Supply chain 646.6 603.0 1,256.1 1,171.3 International franchise royalties and fees 66.9 69.7 135.7 136.5 U.S. franchise advertising 111.1 116.3 217.7 227.7 Total revenues 1,065.2 100.0% 1,032.5 100.0% 2,076.3 100.0% 2,016.2 100.0% U.S. Company-owned stores 94.1 88.0 181.4 173.8 Supply chain 584.9 536.8 1,140.0 1,045.6 Total cost of sales 678.9 63.7% 624.8 60.5% 1,321.4 63.6% 1,219.3 60.5% Gross margin 386.3 36.3% 407.7 39.5% 754.9 36.4% 796.8 39.5% General and administrative 97.1 9.2% 100.4 9.7% 194.6 9.4% 191.7 9.5% U.S. franchise advertising 111.1 10.4% 116.3 11.3% 217.7 10.5% 227.7 11.3% Income from operations 178.1 16.7% 190.9 18.5% 342.7 16.5% 377.4 18.7% Other income - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% 2.5 0.1% Interest expense, net (44.6) (4.2)% (45.8) (4.4)% (91.5) (4.4)% (85.2) (4.2)% Income before provision for income taxes 133.5 12.5% 145.1 14.1% 251.2 12.1% 294.7 14.6% Provision for income taxes 31.0 2.9% 28.5 2.8% 57.7 2.8% 60.4 3.0% Net income $102.5 9.6% $116.6 11.3% $193.50 9.3% $234.4 11.6% Revenues Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. Company-owned stores $ 112.5 10.6 % $ 116.6 11.3 % $ 216.4 10.4 % $ 229.3 11.3 % U.S. franchise royalties and fees 128.1 12.0 % 126.8 12.3 % 250.4 12.1 % 251.3 12.5 % Supply chain 646.6 60.7 % 603.0 58.4 % 1,256.1 60.5 % 1,171.3 58.1 % International franchise royalties and fees 66.9 6.3 % 69.7 6.7 % 135.7 6.5 % 136.5 6.8 % U.S. franchise advertising 111.1 10.4 % 116.3 11.3 % 217.7 10.5 % 227.7 11.3 % Total revenues $ 1,065.2 100.0 % $ 1,032.5 100.0 % $ 2,076.3 100.0 % $ 2,016.2 100.0 % Revenues primarily consist of retail sales from our Company-owned stores, royalties, advertising contributions and fees from our U.S. franchised stores, royalties and fees from our international franchised stores and sales of food, equipment and supplies from our supply chain centers to substantially all of our U.S. franchised stores and certain international franchised stores. Company-owned store and franchised store revenues may vary from period to period due to changes in store count mix. Supply chain revenues may vary significantly from period to period as a result of fluctuations in commodity prices as well as the mix of products we sell. U.S. Stores Revenues Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. Company-owned stores $ 112.5 32.0 % $ 116.6 32.4 % $ 216.4 31.6 % $ 229.3 32.4 % U.S. franchise royalties and fees 128.1 36.4 % 126.8 35.3 % 250.4 36.6 % 251.3 35.5 % U.S. franchise advertising 111.1 31.6 % 116.3 32.3 % 217.7 31.8 % 227.7 32.1 % U.S. stores $ 351.7 100.0 % $ 359.8 100.0 % $ 684.5 100.0 % $ 708.4 100.0 % 17 U.S. Company-owned Stores Revenues from U.S. Company-owned store operations decreased $4.1 million, or 3.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $12.9 million, or 5.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to a decline in U.S. Company-owned same store sales. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average number of U.S. Company-owned stores open during the period resulting from net store growth and the 2022 Store Purchase. U.S. Company-owned same store sales declined 9.2% and 9.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. U.S. Company-owned same store sales declined 2.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 1.6% in the two fiscal quarters of 2021. U.S. Franchise Royalties and Fees Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees increased $1.3 million, or 1.0%, in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in revenues from fees paid by franchisees for the use of our technology platforms, as well as an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period resulting from net store growth. These increases in revenues were partially offset by a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales. Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees decreased $0.9 million, or 0.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales, and was partially offset by an increase in revenues from fees paid by franchisees for the use of our technology platforms, as well as an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period resulting from net store growth. Revenues from U.S. franchise royalties and fees were negatively impacted by the 2022 Store Purchase in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. U.S. franchise same store sales declined 2.5% and 2.9% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. U.S. franchise same store sales increased 3.9% and 8.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. U.S. Franchise Advertising Revenues from U.S. franchise advertising decreased $5.3 million, or 4.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $10.0 million, or 4.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to a decline in U.S. franchise same store sales and to a lesser extent, the 2022 Store Purchase. Approximately $2.6 million and $5.1 million in advertising incentives related to certain brand promotions in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively, also contributed to the decreases in U.S. franchise advertising revenues. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average number of U.S. franchised stores open during the period, resulting from net store growth. Supply Chain Supply chain revenues increased $43.6 million, or 7.2%, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased $84.8 million, or 7.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to higher market basket pricing to stores, partially offset by lower order volumes at our U.S. franchise stores during the respective periods. Our market basket pricing to stores increased 15.2% during the second quarter of 2022, which resulted in an estimated $77.1 million increase in supply chain revenues. Our market basket pricing to stores increased 13.6% during the two fiscal quarters of 2022 which resulted in an estimated $133.2 million increase in supply chain revenues. International Franchise Royalties and Fee Revenues Revenues from international franchise royalties and fees decreased $2.8 million, or 4.1%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $0.8 million, or 0.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to the negative impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $5.9 million and $10.1 million in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. A decline in international same store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 also contributed to the decreases in international franchise revenues in the respective periods. An increase in the average number of international franchise stores open during the respective periods, resulting from net store growth, partially offset the declines in revenues. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, international franchise same store sales declined 2.2% and 0.5% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, international franchise same store sales increased 13.9% and 12.8% in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2021, respectively. 18 Cost of Sales / Gross Margin Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 Consolidated revenues $ 1,065.2 100.0 % $ 1,032.5 100.0 % $ 2,076.3 100.0 % $ 2,016.2 100.0 % Consolidated cost of sales 678.9 63.7 % 624.8 60.5 % 1,321.4 63.6 % 1,219.3 60.5 % Consolidated gross margin $ 386.3 36.3 % $ 407.7 39.5 % $ 754.9 36.4 % $ 796.8 39.5 % Consolidated cost of sales consists of U.S. Company-owned store and supply chain costs incurred to generate related revenues. Components of consolidated cost of sales primarily include food, labor, delivery and occupancy costs. Consolidated gross margin (which we define as revenues less cost of sales) decreased $21.4 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $42.0 million, or 5.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower U.S. Company-owned store revenues, as well as higher food, labor and delivery costs and lower global franchise revenues. Franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, so changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on gross margin. Additionally, as our market basket prices fluctuate, our revenues and gross margin percentages in our supply chain segment also fluctuate; however, actual product-level dollar gross margins remain unchanged. As a percentage of revenues, the consolidated gross margin decreased 3.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 3.1 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. U.S. Company-owned store gross margin decreased 8.1 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 8.0 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. Supply chain gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022. These changes in gross margin are described below. U.S. Company-Owned Store Gross Margin Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 Revenues $ 112.5 100.0 % $ 116.6 100.0 % $ 216.4 100.0 % $ 229.3 100.0 % Cost of sales 94.1 83.6 % 88.0 75.5 % 181.4 83.8 % 173.8 75.8 % Store gross margin $ 18.4 16.4 % $ 28.6 24.5 % $ 35.0 16.2 % $ 55.6 24.2 % U.S. Company-owned store gross margin (which does not include certain store-level costs such as royalties and advertising) decreased $10.1 million, or 35.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $20.6 million, or 37.1%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower same store sales, as well as higher food costs. As a percentage of store revenues, the U.S. Company-owned store gross margin decreased 8.1 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 8.0 percentage points in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. These changes in gross margin as a percentage of revenues are discussed in additional detail below. • Food costs increased 4.1 percentage points to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 4.0 percentage points to 31.3% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as a result of higher food basket prices. • Labor costs increased 1.6 percentage points to 29.0% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 2.0 percentage points to 29.9% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to continued investments in frontline team member wage rates in our U.S. Company-owned stores, as well as lower sales leverage. These increases were partially offset by lower headcount attributable to labor shortages affecting store hours and staffing levels in many of our markets. • Occupancy costs, including rent, telephone, utilities and depreciation, increased 1.6 percentage points to 9.0% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 1.3 percentage points to 9.0% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to lower sales leverage. • Insurance costs increased 0.7 percentage points to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 0.8 percentage points to 4.4% in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to unfavorable claims experience, as well as lower sales leverage. Supply Chain Gross Margin Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 Revenues $ 646.6 100.0 % $ 603.0 100.0 % $ 1,256.1 100.0 % $ 1,171.3 100.0 % Cost of sales 584.9 90.5 % 536.8 89.0 % 1,140.0 90.8 % 1,045.6 89.3 % Supply chain gross margin $ 61.7 9.5 % $ 66.2 11.0 % $ 116.1 9.2 % $ 125.7 10.7 % Supply chain gross margin decreased $4.5 million, or 6.7%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $9.6 million, or 7.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due primarily to higher labor and delivery costs. As a percentage of supply chain revenues, supply chain gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to higher food and delivery costs. The increases in food and delivery costs as a percentage of supply chain revenues resulted from macroeconomic inflationary pressures in the U.S., as well as lower sales leverage. Lower insurance expense resulting from favorable claims experience partially offset the decreases in supply chain gross margin as a percentage of supply chain revenues in the second quarter of 2022. 19 General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses decreased $3.4 million, or 3.4%, in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by lower labor costs, partially offset by higher professional fees and travel expenses. General and administrative expenses increased $2.9 million, or 1.5%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 driven primarily by higher professional fees, travel expenses, non-cash equity-based compensation expense and amortization expense for capitalized software. These increases were partially offset by lower labor costs. U.S. Franchise Advertising Expenses U.S. franchise advertising expenses decreased $5.3 million, or 4.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, and decreased $10.0 million, or 4.4%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 consistent with the decreases in U.S. franchise advertising revenues. U.S. franchise advertising costs are accrued and expensed when the related U.S. franchise advertising revenues are recognized, as our consolidated not-for-profit advertising fund is obligated to expend such revenues on advertising and other activities that promote the Domino's brand and these revenues cannot be used for general corporate purposes. Other Income During the first quarter of 2021, we recorded a $2.5 million unrealized gain on our investment in DPC Dash (Note 5) resulting from the observable change in price from the valuation of our additional $40.0 million investment. We did not record any adjustments to the carrying amount in the second quarter or two fiscal quarters of 2022, or the second quarter of 2021. Interest Expense, Net Interest expense, net decreased $1.2 million, or 2.6%, in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by approximately $2.3 million of incremental interest expense recorded in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with our recapitalization transaction completed on April 16, 2021 (the "2021 Recapitalization"), partially offset by higher average borrowings resulting from the 2021 Recapitalization. Interest expense, net increased $6.2 million, or 7.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 driven by higher average borrowings resulting from the 2021 Recapitalization. The Company's weighted average borrowing rate was 3.8% in both the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 and 2021. Provision for Income Taxes Income tax expense increased $2.5 million, or 8.8%, in the second quarter of 2022 due to a higher effective tax rate, and was partially offset by a decrease in income before provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 23.2% during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 19.6% in the second quarter of 2021. Income tax expense decreased $2.6 million, or 4.3%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 due to a decrease in income before provision for income taxes, but was partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased to 23.0% during the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to 20.5% in the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The higher effective tax rate in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 was driven in part by a 2.2 and 1.4 percentage point change in excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation, which are recorded as a reduction to the income tax provision, in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, respectively. The decreases in excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation were a result of fewer stock option exercises in the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the respective periods in 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was also a result of lower foreign tax credits. Segment Income We evaluate the performance of our reportable segments and allocate resources to them based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other, referred to as Segment Income. Segment Income for each of our reportable segments is summarized in the table below. Other Segment Income primarily includes corporate administrative costs that are not allocable to a reportable segment, including labor, computer expenses, professional fees, travel and entertainment, rent, insurance and other corporate administrative costs. Second Quarter

of 2022 Second Quarter

of 2021 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 U.S. stores $ 104.1 $ 111.8 $ 201.3 $ 219.3 Supply chain 53.6 58.6 100.0 111.1 International franchise 52.9 56.4 107.9 110.8 Other (5.6 ) (9.6 ) (13.3 ) (15.7 ) 20 U.S. Stores U.S. stores Segment Income decreased $7.8 million, or 7.0%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $10.1 million decrease in U.S. Company-owned store gross margin, and was partially offset by the $1.3 million increase in U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues, each as discussed above. U.S. stores Segment Income decreased $17.9 million, or 8.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $20.6 million decrease in U.S. Company-owned store gross margin, as well as the $0.9 million decrease in U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues, each as discussed above. U.S. franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, therefore changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on U.S. stores Segment Income. U.S. franchise advertising costs are accrued and expensed when the related U.S. franchise advertising revenues are recognized and had no impact on U.S. stores Segment Income. Supply Chain Supply chain Segment Income decreased $5.0 million, or 8.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $4.5 million decrease in supply chain gross margin discussed above. Supply chain Segment Income decreased $11.2 million, or 10.0%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $9.6 million decrease in supply chain gross margin discussed above. International Franchise International franchise Segment Income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.2%, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the $2.8 million decrease in international franchise royalties and fees revenues discussed above. International franchise Segment Income decreased $2.9 million, or 2.6%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the $0.8 million decrease in international franchise royalties and fees revenues discussed above. International franchise revenues do not have a cost of sales component, therefore changes in these revenues have a disproportionate effect on international franchise Segment Income. Other Other Segment Income increased $4.0 million, or 41.6%, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased $2.4 million, or 15.2%, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to lower labor costs partially offset by higher professional fees and travel expenses in the respective periods. Liquidity and Capital Resources Historically, our receivable collection periods and inventory turn rates are faster than the normal payment terms on our current liabilities resulting in efficient deployment of working capital. We generally collect our receivables within three weeks from the date of the related sale and we generally experience multiple inventory turns per month. In addition, our sales are not typically seasonal, which further limits variations in our working capital requirements. These factors allow us to manage our working capital and our ongoing cash flows from operations to invest in our business and other strategic opportunities, pay dividends and repurchase and retire shares of our common stock. As of June 19, 2022, we had working capital of $104.8 million, excluding restricted cash and cash equivalents of $158.2 million, advertising fund assets, restricted, of $182.5 million and advertising fund liabilities of $175.1 million. Working capital includes total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $114.4 million. Our primary source of liquidity is cash flows from operations and availability of borrowings under our variable funding notes. During the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2022, we continued to increase global retail sales (excluding foreign currency impact), which continued our ability to generate positive operating cash flows. As of June 19, 2022, we had a variable funding note facility which allowed for advances of up to $200.0 million of Series 2021-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1 Notes and certain other credit instruments, including letters of credit (the "2021 Variable Funding Notes"). The letters of credit are primarily related to our casualty insurance programs and certain supply chain center leases. As of June 19, 2022, we had no outstanding borrowings and $155.8 million of available borrowing capacity under our 2021 Variable Funding Notes, net of letters of credit issued of $44.2 million. We expect to continue to use our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, excess cash from our recapitalization transactions and available borrowings under our variable funding notes to, among other things, fund working capital requirements, invest in our core business, service our indebtedness, pay dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock. Our ability to continue to fund these items and continue to service our debt could be adversely affected by the occurrence of any of the events described under "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K. There can be no assurance that our business will generate sufficient cash flows from operations or that future borrowings will be available under our variable funding notes or otherwise to enable us to service our indebtedness, or to make anticipated capital expenditures. Our future operating performance and our ability to service, extend or refinance our outstanding senior notes and to service, extend or refinance our variable funding notes will be subject to future economic conditions and to financial, business and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. 21 Restricted Cash As of June 19, 2022, we had $110.6 million of restricted cash held for future principal and interest payments and other working capital requirements of our asset-backed securitization structure, $47.4 million of restricted cash held in a three-month interest reserve as required by the related debt agreements and $0.2 million of other restricted cash for a total of $158.2 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents. As of June 19, 2022, we also held $164.1 million of advertising fund restricted cash and cash equivalents, which can only be used for activities that promote the Domino's brand. Long-Term Debt As of June 19, 2022, we had approximately $5.05 billion of long-term debt, of which $55.7 million was classified as a current liability. As of June 19, 2022, our fixed rate notes from the recapitalizations we completed in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 had original scheduled principal payments of $25.8 million in the remainder of 2022, $51.5 million in each of 2023 and 2024, $1.17 billion in 2025, $39.3 million in 2026, $1.31 billion in 2027, $811.5 million in 2028, $625.9 million in 2029, $10.0 million in 2030 and $905.0 million in 2031. In accordance with our debt agreements, the payment of principal on the outstanding senior notes may be suspended if our leverage ratio is less than or equal to 5.0x total debt to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the related agreements, and no catch-up provisions are applicable. As of the fourth quarter of 2020, we had a leverage ratio of less than 5.0x, and accordingly, did not make the previously scheduled debt amortization payment on our then-outstanding notes in the first quarter of 2021. Subsequent to the closing of the 2021 Recapitalization, we had a leverage ratio of greater than 5.0x, and accordingly, resumed making the previously scheduled debt amortization payment on our notes beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The notes are subject to certain financial and non-financial covenants, including a debt service coverage ratio calculation. The covenant requires a minimum coverage ratio of 1.75x total debt service to securitized net cash flow, as defined in the related agreements. In the event that certain covenants are not met, the notes may become due and payable on an accelerated schedule. Share Repurchase Programs Our share repurchase programs have historically been funded by excess operating cash flows, excess proceeds from our recapitalization transactions and borrowings under our variable funding notes. On July 20, 2021, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of our common stock. During the second quarter of 2022, we repurchased and retired 148,248 shares of our common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for a total of approximately $50.0 million. During the two fiscal quarters of 2022, we repurchased and retired 249,058 shares of our common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program for a total of approximately $97.7 million. As of June 19, 2022, we had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of approximately $606.4 million. Dividends On April 26, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on our outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022, which was paid on June 30, 2022. We had approximately $40.6 million accrued for common stock dividends at June 19, 2022. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 19, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on our outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 to be paid on September 30, 2022. Sources and Uses of Cash The following table illustrates the main components of our cash flows: (In millions) Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2022 Two Fiscal Quarters

of 2021 Cash flows provided by (used in) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 153.4 $ 295.4 Net cash used in investing activities (39.9 ) (72.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (166.7 ) (101.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.6 ) 0.3 Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents $ (53.9 ) $ 121.6 22 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities decreased $142.0 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, primarily due to the negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities of $81.7 million. The negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of payments on accrued liabilities, income taxes and prepaid expenses, as well as the timing of collections on accounts receivable in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was also due to a $27.7 million negative impact of changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted, in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021 due to payments for advertising activities outpacing receipts for advertising contributions. Additionally, net income decreased $40.9 million. However, this decrease in net income included an $8.3 million increase in non-cash adjustments, resulting in an overall decrease to cash provided by operating activities in the two fiscal quarters of 2022 as compared to the two fiscal quarters of 2021 of $32.6 million. Investing Activities Cash used in investing activities was $39.9 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, which primarily consisted of $32.7 million of capital expenditures (driven primarily by investments in technological initiatives, supply chain centers and corporate store operations). As a result of the 2022 Store Purchase, we also acquired 23 U.S. franchise stores from certain of our existing U.S. franchisees in the first quarter of 2022 for $6.8 million. Financing Activities Cash used in financing activities was $166.7 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, which primarily consisted of the repurchase of approximately $97.7 million in common stock under our Board of Directors-approved share repurchase program, dividend payments of $39.7 million, repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations of $27.5 million and tax payments for the vesting of restricted stock of $2.4 million. These uses of cash were partially offset by proceeds from the exercise of stock options of $0.5 million. Critical Accounting Estimates For a description of the Company's critical accounting estimates, refer to "Part II-Item 7-Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2021 Form 10-K. The Company considers its most significant accounting policies and estimates to be long-lived assets, casualty insurance reserves and income taxes. There have been no material changes to the Company's critical accounting estimates since January 2, 2022. 23 Forward-Looking Statements This filing contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "approximately," "potential," "outlook" and similar terms and phrases that concern our strategy, plans or intentions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning future results of operations and business strategy, our anticipated profitability, estimates in same store sales growth, the growth of our U.S. and international business, our ability to service our indebtedness, our future cash flows, our operating performance, trends in our business and other descriptions of future events reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. While we believe these expectations and projections are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described under the section headed "Risk Factors" in this filing and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our recapitalization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance or renegotiate key terms of that indebtedness in the future; the impact a downgrade in our credit rating may have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness; our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of COVID-19 and related regulations and policies on our business and supply chain, including impacts on the availability of labor; labor shortages or changes in operating expenses resulting from changes in prices of food (particularly cheese), fuel and other commodity costs, labor, utilities, insurance, employee benefits and other operating costs; the effectiveness of our advertising, operations and promotional initiatives; shortages, interruptions or disruptions in the supply or delivery of fresh food products and store equipment; the strength of our brand, including our ability to compete in the U.S. and internationally in our intensely competitive industry, including the food service and food delivery markets; the impact of social media and other consumer-oriented technologies on our business, brand and reputation; the impact of new or improved technologies and alternative methods of delivery on consumer behavior; new product, digital ordering and concept developments by us, and other food-industry competitors; our ability to maintain good relationships with and attract new franchisees, and franchisees' ability to successfully manage their operations without negatively impacting our royalty payments and fees or our brand's reputation; our ability to successfully implement cost-saving strategies; our ability and that of our franchisees to successfully operate in the current and future credit environment; changes in the level of consumer spending given general economic conditions, including interest rates, energy prices and consumer confidence; our ability and that of our franchisees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation; the impact that widespread illness, health epidemics or general health concerns, severe weather conditions and natural disasters may have on our business and the economies of the countries where we operate; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in income tax rates; our ability to retain or replace our executive officers and other key members of management and our ability to adequately staff our stores and supply chain centers with qualified personnel; our ability to find and/or retain suitable real estate for our stores and supply chain centers; changes in government legislation and regulations, including changes in laws and regulations regarding information privacy, payment methods and consumer protection and social media; adverse legal judgments or settlements; food-borne illness or contamination of products or food tampering; data breaches, power loss, technological failures, user error or other cyber risks threatening us or our franchisees; the impact that environmental, social and governance matters may have on our business and reputation; the effect of war, terrorism, catastrophic events or climate change; our ability to pay dividends and repurchase shares; changes in consumer tastes, spending and traffic patterns and demographic trends; actions by activist investors; changes in accounting policies; and adequacy of our insurance coverage. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this filing might not occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this filing and should be evaluated with an understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or other applicable law, we will not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this filing, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this filing or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. 24 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. Market Risk We do not engage in speculative transactions nor do we hold or issue financial instruments for trading purposes. In connection with the recapitalizations of our business, we have issued fixed rate notes and entered into variable funding notes and, at June 19, 2022, we are exposed to interest rate risk on borrowings under our variable funding notes. As of June 19, 2022, we had no outstanding borrowings under our 2021 Variable Funding Notes. Our 2021 Variable Funding Notes bear interest at fluctuating interest rates based on LIBOR. There is currently uncertainty around whether LIBOR will continue to exist after 2023. Our 2021 Variable Funding Notes loan documents contemplate a transition from LIBOR to secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") in the event that LIBOR ceases to exist. Because the composition and characteristics of SOFR are not the same as those of LIBOR, in such event, there can be no assurance that SOFR will perform the same way LIBOR would have at any given time or for any applicable period. As a result, our interest expense could increase, in which event we may have difficulties making interest payments and funding our other fixed costs, and our available cash flow for general corporate requirements may be adversely affected. Our fixed rate debt exposes the Company to changes in market interest rates reflected in the fair value of the debt and to the risk that the Company may need to refinance maturing debt with new debt at a higher rate. Our existing fixed rate notes have various maturities such that we would not be required to refinance all of our debt at one time. Refer to the original scheduled principal payments disclosed within the Liquidity and Capital Resources section. We are exposed to market risks from changes in commodity prices. During the normal course of business, we purchase cheese and certain other food products that are affected by changes in commodity prices and, as a result, we are subject to volatility in our food costs. Severe increases in commodity prices or food costs, including as a result of inflation, could affect the global and U.S. economies and could also adversely impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. We may periodically enter into financial instruments to manage this risk, although we have not done so historically. We do not engage in speculative transactions or hold or issue financial instruments for trading purposes. In instances when we use fixed pricing agreements with our suppliers, these agreements cover our physical commodity needs, are not net-settled and are accounted for as normal purchases. We have exposure to various foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations for revenues generated by our operations outside the U.S., which can adversely impact our net income and cash flows. Approximately 6.3% of our total revenues in the second quarter of 2022, approximately 6.5% of our total revenues in the two fiscal quarters of 2022, approximately 6.7% of our total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 and approximately 6.8% of our total revenues in the two fiscal quarters of 2021 were derived from our international franchise segment, a majority of which were denominated in foreign currencies. We also operate dough manufacturing and distribution facilities in Canada, which generate revenues denominated in Canadian dollars. We do not enter into financial instruments to manage this foreign currency exchange risk. A hypothetical 10% adverse change in the foreign currency rates for our international markets would have resulted in a negative impact on royalty revenues of approximately $12.1 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2022. Item 4. Controls and Procedures. Management, with the participation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Russell J. Weiner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy, performed an evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures (as that term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) as of the end of the period covered by this report. Based on that evaluation, Mr. Weiner and Mr. Reddy concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective. During the quarterly period ended June 19, 2022, there were no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect the Company's internal control over financial reporting. 25 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. We are a party to lawsuits, revenue agent reviews by taxing authorities and administrative proceedings in the ordinary course of business which include, without limitation, workers' compensation, general liability, automobile and franchisee claims. We are also subject to suits related to employment practices. While we may occasionally be party to large claims, including class action suits, we do not believe that any existing matters, individually or in the aggregate, will materially affect our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Item 1A. Risk Factors. There have been no material changes with respect to those risk factors previously disclosed in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in Part I of our 2021 Form 10-K. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. c. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers. Maximum

Approximate Dollar Total Number of Shares Value of Shares that Total Number Purchased as Part of May Yet Be Purchased of Shares Average Price Paid Publicly Announced Under the Program (2) Period Purchased (1) Per Share Program (2) (in thousands) Period #4 (March 28, 2022

to April 24, 2022) 1,250 $ 397.58 - $ 656,437 Period #5 (April 25, 2022

to May 22, 2022) 149,858 337.36 148,248 606,437 Period #6 (May 23, 2022

to June 19, 2022) 1,089 361.36 - 606,437 Total 152,197 $ 338.03 148,248 $ 606,437 (1) 3,949 shares in the second quarter of 2022 were purchased as part of the Company's employee stock payroll deduction plan. During the second quarter, the shares were purchased at an average price of $366.29. (2) On July 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's common stock. As of June 19, 2022, $606.4 million remained available for future purchases of the Company's common stock under this share repurchase program. Authorization for the repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The repurchase of shares in any particular period and the actual amount of such purchases remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and no assurance can be given that shares will be repurchased in the future. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. 26 Item 6. Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (two-year vesting with acceleration events) under the Amended Domino's Pizza, Inc. 2004 Equity Incentive Plan. 10.2 Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (three-year vesting with acceleration events) under the Amended Domino's Pizza, Inc. 2004 Equity Incentive Plan. 10.3 Form of Indemnification Agreement. 31.1 Certification by Russell J. Weiner pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc. 31.2 Certification by Sandeep Reddy pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc. 32.1 Certification by Russell J. Weiner pursuant to Section 1350, Chapter 63 of Title 18, United States Code, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc. 32.2 Certification by Sandeep Reddy pursuant to Section 1350, Chapter 63 of Title 18, United States Code, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, relating to Domino's Pizza, Inc. 101.INS XBRL Instance Document - The instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document. 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document. 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document. 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document. 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document. 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document. 104 Cover page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in exhibit 101). 27 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. (Registrant) Date: July 21, 2022 /s/ Sandeep Reddy Sandeep Reddy Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) 28 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Domino's Pizza Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:12 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 10:34a DOMINO PIZZA : reg; Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K PU 10:34a DOMINO PIZZA : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 19, 2022 (SEC Filing - 10-Q) PU 07:49a DOMINO'S PIZZA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:46a Domino's Pizza Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Ticks Up MT 07:42a Domino's Pizza profit disappoints on higher costs, labor crunch RE 07:39a DOMINOS PIZZA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu.. AQ 07:36a Domino's Pizza sales drop less than expected as staffing crunch eases RE 07:31a Domino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results PR 07/19 Texas Roadhouse Likely to Post 'Straightforward' Quarter; 'Trough Results' Expected For.. MT 07/18 Fast-Food Trends Improving While Casual Dining Slows, RBC Says Ahead of Restaurant Earn.. MT Analyst Recommendations on DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 07/18 Goldman Sachs Raises Domino's Pizza's Price Target $425 From $400, Maintains Neutral Ra.. MT 07/18 Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza to $414 From $398, Maintains Equa.. MT 07/18 Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza to $400 From $345, Keeps Hold Rating MT