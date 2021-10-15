Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Domino Pizza : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

10/15/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter

2021

DOMINO'S

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

LEGAL STUFF

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and our accompanying comments include forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. This presentation and our accompanying comments do not purport to identify the risks inherent in an investment in Domino's Pizza and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to those risk factors identified in Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, as well as other SEC reports filed by Domino's Pizza, Inc. from time to time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our estimates and assumptions and speak only as of the date of this presentation and you should not rely on such statements as representing the views of the Company as of any subsequent date. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. In light of the above, you are urged to review the disclosures contained in the reports Domino's Pizza, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained therein.

Additionally, we caution you that past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance, within particular segments or geographies, or otherwise.

Trademarks

This presentation contains trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trade names, trademarks and service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of, these other parties.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications and other published independent sources. Although we believe that these third- party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information.

Certain Metrics

In this presentation, the Company has included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, international same store sales growth and U.S. same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. Global retail sales growth is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and 53rd week impact is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year and excluding the global retail sales attributable to the Company's 53rd week.

The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. The 53rd week in fiscal 2020 had no impact on reported same store sales growth amounts.

DPZ INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2

WE ARE #1 IN GLOBAL QSR PIZZA

$16.1B

2020 GLOBAL RETAIL

SALES

57%

DELIVERY

TRANSACTIONS

17%

GLOBAL MARKET

SHARE IN QSR PIZZA

43%

CARRYOUT

TRANSACTIONS

18,300+

CURRENT

GLOBAL STORES

98%

FRANCHISED

90+

CURRENT

GLOBAL MARKETS

As of FY 2020 (except for Global Market Share, which is FY 2019, and Store Count as of Q3 2021)

Market Share Sources: U.S. Pizza Category from The NPD Group/CREST® and International Limited-Service Pizza Category from Euromonitor for the year-ending 2019.

ENTERPRISE OF 18,300+ STORES…IN 90+ MARKETS

6,471

11,909

U.S. Stores

InternationalStores

As of Q3 2021

DPZ INVESTOR PRESENTATION 4

OUR GOAL:

BECOME THE

DOMINANT #1

PIZZA COMPANY IN THE WORLD

DPZ INVESTOR PRESENTATION 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
04:22pDOMINO PIZZA : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
04:11pDOMINO PIZZA : Positioned Well to Execute Long-Term Growth Despite Negative Comps, UBS Say..
MT
11:51aDOMINO PIZZA : Stephens Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $500 from $540, Keeps Equ..
MT
10:41aDOMINO PIZZA : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza Inc to $500 From $475, Main..
MT
10:35aDOMINO PIZZA : Poised to Deliver Growth as Chain Solves Labor Shortages, Rides Internation..
MT
10:19aDOMINO PIZZA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza Inc to $541 From $559..
MT
09:52aDOMINO PIZZA : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $470 from $500, Keep..
MT
09:52aDOMINO PIZZA : BTIG Adjusts Domino's Pizza's PT to $590 from $625, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09:52aDOMINO PIZZA : EPS Estimates Cut by RBC After Q3 Results to Reflect Labor Challenges, Stor..
MT
09:51aDOMINO PIZZA : JPMorgan Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $475 from $530, Keeps Neu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 400 M - -
Net income 2021 515 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 17 374 M 17 374 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 10 650
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 477,48 $
Average target price 522,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard E. Allison Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
David Allen Brandon Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly E. Garcia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Russell J. Weiner Chief Operating Officer & President-Americas
Andrew B. Balson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.24.52%17 597
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION13.97%182 630
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.32.74%51 714
YUM! BRANDS, INC.13.78%36 971
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.33%25 068
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.1.00%19 631