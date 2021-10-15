Domino Pizza : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

LEGAL STUFF

Certain Metrics

In this presentation, the Company has included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, international same store sales growth and U.S. same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. Global retail sales growth is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and 53rd week impact is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year and excluding the global retail sales attributable to the Company's 53rd week.

The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. The 53rd week in fiscal 2020 had no impact on reported same store sales growth amounts.

