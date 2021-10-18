Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Domino Pizza : ® launches 2021 St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign to support families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

10/18/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, customers ordering from Domino's stores across the country can add something special to their order – a donation to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is participating in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® fundraising campaign now through Jan. 2, 2022.

Customers can donate while placing an order on the phone, in stores or online from their local Domino's store. In addition to adding a whole dollar donation, customers can choose to round up their order total to donate the change to St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"What makes the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign so compelling is when you think about how single dollar donations – or a few pennies – add up to millions of dollars to support kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "It is a testament to how great a difference people can make when they come together for a cause. Our corporate and franchise team members across the country look forward to joining forces with customers to support families at St. Jude."

Last year, Domino's announced its commitment to raise $100 million in 10 years for St. Jude. In honor of the historic pledge, St. Jude will name its newest housing facility The Domino's Village. The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for patient families, offering a peaceful respite with living, dining and play spaces for patient family residents to enjoy.

In 2020, Domino's raised more than $13 million toward its goal through the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign as well as roundup donations collected throughout the year.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Discoveries made at St. Jude are shared, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. In addition to housing and food, St. Jude offers an on-site school and numerous other services for patients and their families.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $4.1 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com 
Company Info – biz.dominos.com 
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-launches-2021-st-jude-thanks-and-giving-campaign-to-support-families-at-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301401797.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Positioned Well to Execute Long-Term Growth Despite Negative Comps, UBS Say..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Stephens Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $500 from $540, Keeps Equ..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza Inc to $500 From $475, Main..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Poised to Deliver Growth as Chain Solves Labor Shortages, Rides Internation..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza Inc to $541 From $559..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $470 from $500, Keep..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : BTIG Adjusts Domino's Pizza's PT to $590 from $625, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : EPS Estimates Cut by RBC After Q3 Results to Reflect Labor Challenges, Stor..
MT
10/15DOMINO PIZZA : JPMorgan Adjusts Domino's Pizza's Price Target to $475 from $530, Keeps Neu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
More recommendations