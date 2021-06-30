Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Domino Pizza : reg; Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Webcast

06/30/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's Q2 2021 Earnings Webcast



When:

Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. EDT



Where:

biz.dominos.com



How:

Live webcast (web address above)



Contact:

Jenny Fouracre at 734-930-3620

 

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com 
Company Info – biz.dominos.com 
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-q2-2021-earnings-webcast-301323634.html

SOURCE Domino’s Pizza Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
04:06pDOMINO PIZZA  : reg; Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Webcast
PR
06/21INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Extend 90-Day Trend at Domino's Pizza
MT
06/14DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11S&P 500 Sets Record High Close as Fears of Lingering Inflation Subside
MT
06/10DOMINO PIZZA  : DPZ) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
06/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Domino's Pizza
MT
06/08DOMINO PIZZA  : ® Urges Customers Not to Buy NFTs From the Noid™
PR
06/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Domino's Pizza, easyJet, McDonald's, Boeing, Yum! Bran..
06/01DOMINO PIZZA  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Domino's Pizza to $414 From $39..
MT
05/30The Pizza Business Is Divided on Delivery
DJ
More news