The US pizza chain, whose shares rose 7% in premarket trading on Monday, has reported quarterly revenue that is slightly above Wall Street expectations, as strength in its supply chain business offset softer demand in its restaurants, where consumers continue to control discretionary spending.

In Q2, the US group reported EPS of $4.07, versus a consensus of $4.17, and posted revenue of $1.19bn, up 4.3% y-o-y, versus a consensus of $1.18bn. The performance was driven mainly by 6.5% growth in revenue from its supply chain division, to $731.7m.



That business, which provides franchised restaurants and company-owned locations with the ingredients, pizza dough and equipment needed to operate, benefited from higher order volumes as well as a 2.2% increase in the food basket price, reflecting moderate raw materials inflation.



Restaurant operations, however, remained sluggish. In the United States, comparable sales rose just 0.1% in the quarter ended June 14, versus a 0.62% increase expected by analysts. A year earlier, they had increased 3.4%.



This US comparable sales growth is the weakest posted by Domino's in five quarters, against a backdrop of high living costs and a less supportive US labor market, which are weighing on restaurant spending.



Internationally, comparable sales slipped 0.1%, while the market had been looking for a 0.5% increase. They had risen 2.4% a year earlier.