In Q2, the US group reported EPS of $4.07, versus a consensus of $4.17, and posted revenue of $1.19bn, up 4.3% y-o-y, versus a consensus of $1.18bn. The performance was driven mainly by 6.5% growth in revenue from its supply chain division, to $731.7m.

That business, which provides franchised restaurants and company-owned locations with the ingredients, pizza dough and equipment needed to operate, benefited from higher order volumes as well as a 2.2% increase in the food basket price, reflecting moderate raw materials inflation.

Restaurant operations, however, remained sluggish. In the United States, comparable sales rose just 0.1% in the quarter ended June 14, versus a 0.62% increase expected by analysts. A year earlier, they had increased 3.4%.

This US comparable sales growth is the weakest posted by Domino's in five quarters, against a backdrop of high living costs and a less supportive US labor market, which are weighing on restaurant spending.

Internationally, comparable sales slipped 0.1%, while the market had been looking for a 0.5% increase. They had risen 2.4% a year earlier.