    DPZ   US25754A2015

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.

(DPZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
303.19 USD   +2.20%
Hot Deal Alert: Domino's® Pizza is 50% Off This Week!

06/05/2023 | 07:08am EDT
Menu-priced pizza ordered online is half off June 5-11

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is offering customers a special deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through June 11.

"Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?"

"Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?" said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family."

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom. Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Philly Cheese Steak, Honolulu Hawaiian or Wisconsin 6 Cheese.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Order – dominos.com 
Company Info – biz.dominos.com 
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-deal-alert-dominos-pizza-is-50-off-this-week-301841034.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
