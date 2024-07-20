NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. ("Domino's" or the "Company") (NSYE: DPZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Domino's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2024, Domino's issued a press announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Domino's disclosed that it "expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ('DPE'), one of its master franchisees." Accordingly, "[t]he Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

