Domo : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Domo Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Silicon Slopes, Utah - August 26, 2021 - Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
Fiscal Second Quarter Results
•Total revenue was $62.8 million, an increase of 23% year over year
•Subscription revenue was $54.7 million, an increase of 23% year over year
•Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue
•Billings were $60.0 million or 26% year-over-year growth
•Remaining performance obligations (RPO) was $286.8 millionas of July 31, 2021, an increase of 24% year over year
•RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $183.1 million as of July 31, 2021, an increase of 23% year over year
•Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 million
•GAAP subscription gross margin was 82%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q2 FY21
•Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q2 FY21
•GAAP operating margin remained flat year over year
•Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 6 percentage points year over year
•GAAP net loss was $22.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.70, based on 31.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding
•Non-GAAP net loss was $9.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.30, based on 31.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding
•Cash and cash equivalents were $86.4 million as of July 31, 2021
'We have seen the demand for modern BI continue as companies look to unlock and democratize data for every person and every action that moves their business forward,' said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. 'As the first cloud-native, modern BI platform, Domo was built to help companies put data to work in new ways with the speed and scale that most organizations haven't seen to date. I am confident in Domo's ability to execute on this mission for the remainder of FY22.'
Recent Highlights
We believe the following recognition and research demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:
•Domo was named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Augmented Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms, Q3 2021.
•Domo was named an Overall Leader in the Dresner Advisory Services 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study, and received for the fifth consecutive year, a perfect recommendation score from customers. Domo was also named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2021 Industry Excellence Awards and was recognized as best in class in integration with third-party technologies and in ease of installation.
•Domo announced a new integration with Snowflake's Snowpark to make it easier for developers, data engineers and data scientists to build and extend custom data-driven solutions across the enterprise.
•Domo launched our new Domo Everywhere offering that allows organizations to quickly build and deliver powerful differentiated data experiences for their customers and partners via low and no code software capabilities.
•Domo was named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the second consecutive year.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 26, 2021, Domo is providing the following guidance for its third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022:
Q3 Fiscal 2022
•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $63.5 million to $64.5 million
•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.37 based on 32.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Full Year Fiscal 2022
•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $252.0 million to $256.0 million
•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.31 and $1.39 based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding
We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Earnings Call Details
Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3315929. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.
A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with conference ID #3315929 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) September 9, 2021.
Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Revenue:
Subscription
$
44,347
$
54,666
$
86,783
$
106,778
Professional services and other
6,784
8,159
12,909
16,109
Total revenue
51,131
62,825
99,692
122,887
Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)
8,811
10,019
17,916
19,076
Professional services and other (1)
4,838
6,299
9,842
12,400
Total cost of revenue
13,649
16,318
27,758
31,476
Gross profit
37,482
46,507
71,934
91,411
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
27,384
33,378
56,480
66,832
Research and development (1)
15,917
19,341
33,370
35,527
General and administrative (1), (2)
9,557
12,384
19,426
22,602
Total operating expenses
52,858
65,103
109,276
124,961
Loss from operations
(15,376)
(18,596)
(37,342)
(33,550)
Other expense, net (1)
(2,417)
(3,505)
(5,141)
(6,767)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(17,793)
(22,101)
(42,483)
(40,317)
Provision for income taxes
110
139
315
27
Net loss
$
(17,903)
$
(22,240)
$
(42,798)
$
(40,344)
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.62)
$
(0.70)
$
(1.49)
$
(1.28)
Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)
29,001
31,883
28,728
31,451
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
$
147
$
549
$
373
$
968
Professional services and other
118
271
221
605
Sales and marketing
2,543
4,747
4,369
8,474
Research and development
2,002
2,751
3,879
5,240
General and administrative
2,323
4,137
4,720
7,053
Other expense, net
48
171
95
348
Total stock-based compensation expenses
$
7,181
$
12,626
$
13,657
$
22,688
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative
$
20
$
20
$
40
$
40
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
January 31,
July 31,
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
90,794
$
86,373
Accounts receivable, net
48,272
31,149
Contract acquisition costs
13,894
13,733
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,216
8,035
Total current assets
165,176
139,290
Property and equipment, net
14,745
16,569
Right-of-use assets
3,663
18,935
Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
18,605
18,207
Intangible assets, net
3,356
3,049
Goodwill
9,478
9,478
Other assets
1,415
1,268
Total assets
$
216,438
$
206,796
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,085
$
7,379
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
51,950
40,169
Lease liabilities
3,808
3,858
Current portion of deferred revenue
129,079
126,381
Total current liabilities
185,922
177,787
Lease liabilities, noncurrent
1,556
17,383
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
3,173
1,233
Other liabilities, noncurrent
9,637
10,189
Long-term debt
99,609
101,742
Total liabilities
299,897
308,334
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock
30
32
Additional paid-in capital
1,038,006
1,060,419
Accumulated other comprehensive income
877
727
Accumulated deficit
(1,122,372)
(1,162,716)
Total stockholders' deficit
(83,459)
(101,538)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
216,438
$
206,796
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(17,903)
$
(22,240)
$
(42,798)
$
(40,344)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,071
1,228
2,364
2,256
Non-cash lease expense
1,002
1,373
1,953
2,316
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
3,512
3,932
6,920
7,835
Stock-based compensation
7,181
12,626
13,657
22,688
Other, net
943
921
1,822
1,786
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(5,289)
1,852
13,034
17,123
Contract acquisition costs
(3,966)
(3,753)
(5,892)
(7,365)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,352
1,774
3,565
4,285
Accounts payable
(639)
2,930
(594)
6,313
Operating lease liabilities
(663)
(631)
(1,568)
(1,711)
Accrued and other liabilities
10,098
4,976
(4,653)
(11,103)
Deferred revenue
(3,490)
(2,819)
(5,514)
(4,638)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(4,791)
2,169
(17,704)
(559)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,791)
(1,640)
(3,154)
(3,418)
Purchases of securities available for sale
-
-
(11,149)
-
Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale
7,700
-
24,300
-
Purchases of intangible assets
(1)
-
(105)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,908
(1,640)
9,892
(3,418)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
(10)
-
3,649
4,133
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
(485)
(1,334)
(523)
(7,578)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,048
2,509
2,059
3,163
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,553
1,175
5,185
(282)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
242
(157)
239
(162)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,912
1,547
(2,388)
(4,421)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
75,543
84,826
80,843
90,794
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
78,455
$
86,373
$
78,455
$
86,373
Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription
$
44,347
$
54,666
$
86,783
$
106,778
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
8,811
10,019
17,916
19,076
Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis
35,536
44,647
68,867
87,702
Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis
80
%
82
%
79
%
82
%
Stock-based compensation
147
549
373
968
Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
$
35,683
$
45,196
$
69,240
$
88,670
Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis
80
%
83
%
80
%
83
%
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis
$
52,858
$
65,103
$
109,276
$
124,961
Stock-based compensation
(6,868)
(11,635)
(12,968)
(20,767)
Amortization of certain intangible assets
(20)
(20)
(40)
(40)
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis
$
45,970
$
53,448
$
96,268
$
104,154
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis
$
(15,376)
$
(18,596)
$
(37,342)
$
(33,550)
Stock-based compensation
7,133
12,455
13,562
22,340
Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
40
40
Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis
$
(8,223)
$
(6,121)
$
(23,740)
$
(11,170)
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis
(30)
%
(30)
%
(37)
%
(27)
%
Stock-based compensation
14
20
13
18
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis
(16)
%
(10)
%
(24)
%
(9)
%
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(17,903)
$
(22,240)
$
(42,798)
$
(40,344)
Stock-based compensation
7,181
12,626
13,657
22,688
Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
40
40
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis
$
(10,702)
$
(9,594)
$
(29,101)
$
(17,616)
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis
$
(0.62)
$
(0.70)
$
(1.49)
$
(1.28)
Stock-based compensation
0.25
0.40
0.48
0.72
Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis
$
(0.37)
$
(0.30)
$
(1.01)
$
(0.56)
Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Billings:
Total revenue
$
51,131
$
62,825
$
99,692
$
122,887
Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)
101,982
126,381
101,982
126,381
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)
2,248
1,233
2,248
1,233
Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)
(104,804)
(128,510)
(105,290)
(129,079)
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)
(2,916)
(1,923)
(4,454)
(3,173)
Decrease in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)
(3,490)
(2,819)
(5,514)
(4,638)
Billings
$
47,641
$
60,006
$
94,178
$
118,249
Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(4,791)
$
2,169
$
(17,704)
$
(559)
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
(10)
-
3,649
4,133
Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(4,801)
$
2,169
$
(14,055)
$
3,574
Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(4,791)
$
2,169
$
(17,704)
$
(559)
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan