Domo : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results





Silicon Slopes, Utah - December 2, 2021 - Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.





Fiscal Third Quarter Results

•Total revenue was $65.1 million, an increase of 21% year over year

•Subscription revenue was $56.6 million, an increase of 21% year over year

•Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

•Billings were $70.2 million or 26% year-over-year growth

•Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $296.9 millionas of October 31, 2021, an increase of 19% year over year

•RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $190.6 million as of October 31, 2021, an increase of 24% year over year

•Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.03 million

•GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q3 FY21

•Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY21

•GAAP operating margin declined by 3 percentage points year over year

•Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 6 percentage points year over year

•GAAP net loss was $28.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.88, based on 32.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

•Non-GAAP net loss was $10.3 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, based on 32.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

•Cash and cash equivalents were $84.2 million as of October 31, 2021





"We delivered strong results for the quarter, driven by continued market demand for our core modern BI solution and fueled by increasing demand for data-enabled apps to help our customers run their businesses on the Domo platform," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.





Recent Highlights

We believe the following recognition and research demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:





•Domo was named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2021 Value Matrix for Embedded Analytics Technology.





•Domo was named to Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list - a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion.





•Domo was named to Constellation Research's ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2021 and for Marketing Analytics Solutions for Q3 2021.





•Domo launched Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built on the Domo platform, to help customers more easily create and promote content into production across the enterprise.





Business Outlook

Based on information available as of December 2, 2021, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

Q4 Fiscal 2022

•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $66.5 million to $67.5 million

•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.37 and $0.41 based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2022

•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $254.5 million to $255.5 million

•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.26 and $1.30 based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.





Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir . Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs . Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.





A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 16, 2021.





About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months

or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.





Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted net cash used in operating activities, and free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.





For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.





Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about December 10, 2021, as well as risks to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 46,906 $ 56,621 $ 133,689 $ 163,399 Professional services and other 6,739 8,460 19,648 24,569 Total revenue 53,645 65,081 153,337 187,968 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 9,372 10,514 27,288 29,590 Professional services and other (1) 5,106 6,630 14,948 19,030 Total cost of revenue 14,478 17,144 42,236 48,620 Gross profit 39,167 47,937 111,101 139,348 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 29,609 37,503 86,089 104,335 Research and development (1) 16,504 21,984 49,874 57,511 General and administrative (1), (2) 11,929 13,430 31,355 36,032 Total operating expenses 58,042 72,917 167,318 197,878 Loss from operations (18,875) (24,980) (56,217) (58,530) Other expense, net (1) (3,215) (3,471) (8,356) (10,238) Loss before income taxes (22,090) (28,451) (64,573) (68,768) Provision for income taxes 131 62 446 89 Net loss $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.75) $ (0.88) $ (2.24) $ (2.17) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 29,533 32,363 28,998 31,758 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 377 $ 800 $ 750 $ 1,768 Professional services and other 273 563 494 1,168 Sales and marketing 3,301 6,718 7,670 15,192 Research and development 2,716 5,363 6,595 10,603 General and administrative 3,452 4,543 8,172 11,596 Other expense, net 172 176 267 524 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 10,291 $ 18,163 $ 23,948 $ 40,851 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60













Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,794 $ 84,245 Accounts receivable, net 48,272 38,895 Contract acquisition costs 13,894 13,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,216 7,314 Total current assets 165,176 144,249 Property and equipment, net 14,745 16,998 Right-of-use assets 3,663 17,738 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,605 18,474 Intangible assets, net 3,356 2,895 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,415 1,301 Total assets $ 216,438 $ 211,133 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,085 $ 12,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,950 44,903 Lease liabilities 3,808 3,117 Current portion of deferred revenue 129,079 130,385 Total current liabilities 185,922 190,426 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,556 17,565 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,173 2,352 Other liabilities, noncurrent 9,637 10,495 Long-term debt 99,609 102,852 Total liabilities 299,897 323,690 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 30 32 Additional paid-in capital 1,038,006 1,077,993 Accumulated other comprehensive income 877 647 Accumulated deficit (1,122,372) (1,191,229) Total stockholders' deficit (83,459) (112,557) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 216,438 $ 211,133













Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,126 1,533 3,490 3,789 Non-cash lease expense 1,044 1,224 2,997 3,540 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,657 3,944 10,577 11,779 Stock-based compensation 10,291 18,163 23,948 40,851 Other, net 1,634 877 3,456 2,663 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,855) (7,746) 10,179 9,377 Contract acquisition costs (4,047) (4,354) (9,939) (11,719) Prepaid expenses and other assets 474 664 4,039 4,949 Accounts payable 2,991 4,652 2,397 10,965 Operating lease liabilities (996) (669) (2,564) (2,380) Accrued and other liabilities 5,159 5,131 506 (5,972) Deferred revenue 2,027 5,123 (3,487) 485 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,716) 29 (19,420) (530) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,105) (1,547) (4,259) (4,965) Purchases of securities available for sale - - (11,149) - Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale 4,900 - 29,200 - Purchases of intangible assets (6) - (111) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,789 (1,547) 13,681 (4,965) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (194) (1,280) (717) (8,858) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 446 745 2,505 3,908 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,351 (535) 8,536 (817) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (66) (75) 173 (237) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,358 (2,128) 2,970 (6,549) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,455 86,373 80,843 90,794 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,813 $ 84,245 $ 83,813 $ 84,245













Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 46,906 $ 56,621 $ 133,689 $ 163,399 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,372 10,514 27,288 29,590 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 37,534 46,107 106,401 133,809 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 80 % 81 % 80 % 82 % Stock-based compensation 377 800 750 1,768 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 37,911 $ 46,907 $ 107,151 $ 135,577 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 81 % 83 % 80 % 83 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 58,042 $ 72,917 $ 167,318 $ 197,878 Stock-based compensation (9,469) (16,624) (22,437) (37,391) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20) (20) (60) (60) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 48,553 $ 56,273 $ 144,821 $ 160,427 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,875) $ (24,980) $ (56,217) $ (58,530) Stock-based compensation 10,119 17,987 23,681 40,327 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (8,736) $ (6,973) $ (32,476) $ (18,143) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (35) % (38) % (37) % (31) % Stock-based compensation 19 27 16 21 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (16) % (11) % (21) % (10) % Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857) Stock-based compensation 10,291 18,163 23,948 40,851 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (11,910) $ (10,330) $ (41,011) $ (27,946) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.75) $ (0.88) $ (2.24) $ (2.17) Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.56 0.83 1.29 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.40) $ (0.32) $ (1.41) $ (0.88)









Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Billings: Total revenue $ 53,645 $ 65,081 $ 153,337 $ 187,968 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 103,075 130,385 103,075 130,385 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,182 2,352 3,182 2,352 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (101,982) (126,381) (105,290) (129,079) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (2,248) (1,233) (4,454) (3,173) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 2,027 5,123 (3,487) 485 Billings $ 55,672 $ 70,204 $ 149,850 $ 188,453 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,716) $ 29 $ (19,420) $ (530) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133 Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,383 $ 29 $ (12,672) $ 3,603 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,716) $ 29 $ (19,420) $ (530) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133 Purchases of property and equipment (1,105) (1,547) (4,259) (4,965) Free cash flow $ 278 $ (1,518) $ (16,931) $ (1,362)







