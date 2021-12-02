Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Domo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domo : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

12/02/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Silicon Slopes, Utah - December 2, 2021 - Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results
•Total revenue was $65.1 million, an increase of 21% year over year
•Subscription revenue was $56.6 million, an increase of 21% year over year
•Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue
•Billings were $70.2 million or 26% year-over-year growth
•Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $296.9 millionas of October 31, 2021, an increase of 19% year over year
•RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $190.6 million as of October 31, 2021, an increase of 24% year over year
•Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.03 million
•GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q3 FY21
•Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY21
•GAAP operating margin declined by 3 percentage points year over year
•Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 6 percentage points year over year
•GAAP net loss was $28.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.88, based on 32.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding
•Non-GAAP net loss was $10.3 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, based on 32.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding
•Cash and cash equivalents were $84.2 million as of October 31, 2021

"We delivered strong results for the quarter, driven by continued market demand for our core modern BI solution and fueled by increasing demand for data-enabled apps to help our customers run their businesses on the Domo platform," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

Recent Highlights
We believe the following recognition and research demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

•Domo was named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2021 Value Matrix for Embedded Analytics Technology.

1

•Domo was named to Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list - a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion.

•Domo was named to Constellation Research's ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2021 and for Marketing Analytics Solutions for Q3 2021.

•Domo launched Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built on the Domo platform, to help customers more easily create and promote content into production across the enterprise.

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of December 2, 2021, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022:
Q4 Fiscal 2022
•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $66.5 million to $67.5 million
•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.37 and $0.41 based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Full Year Fiscal 2022
•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $254.5 million to $255.5 million
•Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.26 and $1.30 based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding
We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details
Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 16, 2021.

About Domo
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months
2

or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted net cash used in operating activities, and free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

3

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about December 10, 2021, as well as risks to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
# # #

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.
4

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
October 31, October 31,
2020 2021 2020 2021
Revenue:
Subscription $ 46,906 $ 56,621 $ 133,689 $ 163,399
Professional services and other 6,739 8,460 19,648 24,569
Total revenue 53,645 65,081 153,337 187,968
Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1) 9,372 10,514 27,288 29,590
Professional services and other (1) 5,106 6,630 14,948 19,030
Total cost of revenue 14,478 17,144 42,236 48,620
Gross profit 39,167 47,937 111,101 139,348
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1) 29,609 37,503 86,089 104,335
Research and development (1) 16,504 21,984 49,874 57,511
General and administrative (1), (2) 11,929 13,430 31,355 36,032
Total operating expenses 58,042 72,917 167,318 197,878
Loss from operations (18,875) (24,980) (56,217) (58,530)
Other expense, net (1) (3,215) (3,471) (8,356) (10,238)
Loss before income taxes (22,090) (28,451) (64,573) (68,768)
Provision for income taxes 131 62 446 89
Net loss $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857)
Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.75) $ (0.88) $ (2.24) $ (2.17)
Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 29,533 32,363 28,998 31,758
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription $ 377 $ 800 $ 750 $ 1,768
Professional services and other 273 563 494 1,168
Sales and marketing 3,301 6,718 7,670 15,192
Research and development 2,716 5,363 6,595 10,603
General and administrative 3,452 4,543 8,172 11,596
Other expense, net 172 176 267 524
Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 10,291 $ 18,163 $ 23,948 $ 40,851
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60



Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
January 31, October 31,
2021 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,794 $ 84,245
Accounts receivable, net 48,272 38,895
Contract acquisition costs 13,894 13,795
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,216 7,314
Total current assets 165,176 144,249
Property and equipment, net 14,745 16,998
Right-of-use assets 3,663 17,738
Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,605 18,474
Intangible assets, net 3,356 2,895
Goodwill 9,478 9,478
Other assets 1,415 1,301
Total assets $ 216,438 $ 211,133
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 1,085 $ 12,021
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,950 44,903
Lease liabilities 3,808 3,117
Current portion of deferred revenue 129,079 130,385
Total current liabilities 185,922 190,426
Lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,556 17,565
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,173 2,352
Other liabilities, noncurrent 9,637 10,495
Long-term debt 99,609 102,852
Total liabilities 299,897 323,690
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock 30 32
Additional paid-in capital 1,038,006 1,077,993
Accumulated other comprehensive income 877 647
Accumulated deficit (1,122,372) (1,191,229)
Total stockholders' deficit (83,459) (112,557)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 216,438 $ 211,133



Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
October 31, October 31,
2020 2021 2020 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 1,126 1,533 3,490 3,789
Non-cash lease expense 1,044 1,224 2,997 3,540
Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,657 3,944 10,577 11,779
Stock-based compensation 10,291 18,163 23,948 40,851
Other, net 1,634 877 3,456 2,663
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net (2,855) (7,746) 10,179 9,377
Contract acquisition costs (4,047) (4,354) (9,939) (11,719)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 474 664 4,039 4,949
Accounts payable 2,991 4,652 2,397 10,965
Operating lease liabilities (996) (669) (2,564) (2,380)
Accrued and other liabilities 5,159 5,131 506 (5,972)
Deferred revenue 2,027 5,123 (3,487) 485
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,716) 29 (19,420) (530)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (1,105) (1,547) (4,259) (4,965)
Purchases of securities available for sale - - (11,149) -
Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale 4,900 - 29,200 -
Purchases of intangible assets (6) - (111) -
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,789 (1,547) 13,681 (4,965)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (194) (1,280) (717) (8,858)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 446 745 2,505 3,908
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,351 (535) 8,536 (817)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (66) (75) 173 (237)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,358 (2,128) 2,970 (6,549)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,455 86,373 80,843 90,794
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,813 $ 84,245 $ 83,813 $ 84,245



Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
October 31, October 31,
2020 2021 2020 2021
Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription $ 46,906 $ 56,621 $ 133,689 $ 163,399
Cost of revenue:
Subscription 9,372 10,514 27,288 29,590
Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 37,534 46,107 106,401 133,809
Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 80 % 81 % 80 % 82 %
Stock-based compensation 377 800 750 1,768
Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 37,911 $ 46,907 $ 107,151 $ 135,577
Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 81 % 83 % 80 % 83 %
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 58,042 $ 72,917 $ 167,318 $ 197,878
Stock-based compensation (9,469) (16,624) (22,437) (37,391)
Amortization of certain intangible assets (20) (20) (60) (60)
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 48,553 $ 56,273 $ 144,821 $ 160,427
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,875) $ (24,980) $ (56,217) $ (58,530)
Stock-based compensation 10,119 17,987 23,681 40,327
Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60
Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (8,736) $ (6,973) $ (32,476) $ (18,143)
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis (35) % (38) % (37) % (31) %
Stock-based compensation 19 27 16 21
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (16) % (11) % (21) % (10) %
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (22,221) $ (28,513) $ (65,019) $ (68,857)
Stock-based compensation 10,291 18,163 23,948 40,851
Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (11,910) $ (10,330) $ (41,011) $ (27,946)
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.75) $ (0.88) $ (2.24) $ (2.17)
Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.56 0.83 1.29
Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.40) $ (0.32) $ (1.41) $ (0.88)


Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
October 31, October 31,
2020 2021 2020 2021
Billings:
Total revenue $ 53,645 $ 65,081 $ 153,337 $ 187,968
Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period) 103,075 130,385 103,075 130,385
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,182 2,352 3,182 2,352
Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (101,982) (126,381) (105,290) (129,079)
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (2,248) (1,233) (4,454) (3,173)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 2,027 5,123 (3,487) 485
Billings $ 55,672 $ 70,204 $ 149,850 $ 188,453
Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,716) $ 29 $ (19,420) $ (530)
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133
Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,383 $ 29 $ (12,672) $ 3,603
Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,716) $ 29 $ (19,420) $ (530)
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,099 - 6,748 4,133
Purchases of property and equipment (1,105) (1,547) (4,259) (4,965)
Free cash flow $ 278 $ (1,518) $ (16,931) $ (1,362)


Disclaimer

Domo Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 21:20:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMO, INC.
04:32pDomo Narrows Fiscal Q3 Net Loss; Guides FY22 Net Loss Below Street, Shares Down 9% in L..
MT
04:22pDOMO : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pEarnings Flash (DOMO) DOMO Posts Q3 Loss $-0.32, vs. Street Est of $-0.34
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (DOMO) DOMO Reports Q3 Revenue $65.1M, vs. Street Est of $64.3M
MT
04:08pDomo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:20pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : DOMO INC, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 14.9% Sensitive
MT
11:31aDOMO : How to Establish a Decision Intelligence Framework
PU
05:56aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/22Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference
BU
11/22Domo Named Leader in Nucleus Research's 2021 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 066 M 2 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,23 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Wong Chief Product Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Suyesh Karki Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMO, INC.0.72%2 066
ORACLE CORPORATION38.74%245 348
SAP SE9.20%156 404
SERVICENOW, INC.8.93%119 311
DOCUSIGN, INC.3.82%45 401
HUBSPOT, INC.93.13%36 176