Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Domo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
13.49 USD   -2.67%
09:06aDomo Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/12Bitcoin, the speculative madness of BRC-20 - Crypto Recap
MS
05/11Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2023 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study for the Seventh Consecutive Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Domo Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

05/15/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 (ended April 30, 2023) will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/KXmAAKYw. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) June 8, 2023.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOMO, INC.
09:06aDomo Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/12Bitcoin, the speculative madness of BRC-20 - Crypto Recap
MS
05/11Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2023 Cloud Computing and Business I..
BU
05/08Domo, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial St..
AQ
05/03Domo Named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix
BU
05/01Domo Named to the Women Tech Council Shatter List for 6th Consecutive Year
AQ
04/28Domo Named to the Women Tech Council Shatter List for 6th Consecutive Year
BU
04/27Domo Named a Challenger in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms
BU
04/17Insider Buy: Domo
MT
04/05DOMO, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 326 M - -
Net income 2024 -91,3 M - -
Net Debt 2024 62,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -5,87x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
EV / Sales 2025 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,49 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua G. James Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jolley Chief Financial Officer
Carine Strom Clark Executive Chairman
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Suyesh Karki Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMO, INC.-5.27%470
ORACLE CORPORATION19.71%264 176
SAP SE25.82%153 723
SERVICENOW, INC.17.24%92 742
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.83%39 660
HUBSPOT, INC.59.85%22 942
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer