  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Domo, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:59 2023-03-29 pm EDT
12.69 USD   +2.75%
03:01pDomo Announces Winners of the 2023 Domo Community Ovation Awards
BU
02:01pDomo Announces New Features that Unleash the Power of Data to Multiply Business Impact
BU
03/27DOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domo Announces Winners of the 2023 Domo Community Ovation Awards

03/29/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced winners in its inaugural Domo Community Ovation Awards. The Community Ovation Awards spotlight Domo customers who are making a lasting impact in their organizations and communities through innovative data experiences and data-driven curiosity. Domo received over 350 nominations across 11 different categories to identify the best use of data in applications, leadership, organizational growth, community impact, philanthropy, adoption, overall excellence and more.

“Congratulations to all of the winners in our first-ever Domo Community Ovation Awards. These data leaders showcase their ability to step outside of the box, leveraging the power of data and Domo to multiply business impact,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “The Domo community is an incredible group of passionate practitioners and leaders, and I celebrate each-and-every member for their contributions to our vibrant community experience.”

The winners of the 2023 Domo Community Ovation Awards are:

Most Innovative Application - This award recognizes individuals who embrace Domo solutions to drive business forward through game-changing innovations.

  • Winner: Megan Cappel - iPro Systems

Rookies of the Year - This award recognizes new adopters who have created transformative business solutions by using Domo.

  • Winner: Marcel Lüthi - Solo
  • Winner: Paul James - Zippo Manufacturing Company
  • Winner: James Cayzer - Aston Martin

Community Members of the Year - This award celebrates individuals who create connections and provide extraordinary value to our Domo community.

  • Winner: Aquib Mehdad - Australian Wool Innovation
  • Winner: Elliott Leonard - GUIDEcx
  • Winner: Shinji Tanahashi - Daiwa Logistics

Adoption Advocate - This award celebrates an individual who drove measurable growth to their organization through increased Domo adoption.

  • Winner: Joshua Van Otten - Robert Half

Positive Impact - This award recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to create a data-driven, positive impact in their community through Domo for Good or other charitable Domo initiatives.

  • Winner: Clinton Ball - Dialpad

Data Impact - This award celebrates individuals who provided exceptional value to stakeholders by driving action through data.

  • Winner: Linda Fligg - GE HealthCare

Executive of the Year - This award recognizes disruptive, visionary leaders who have achieved significant business impact by leveraging the power of Domo. Nominees must be at the VP level or above.

  • Winner: Douglas Kramon - ESPN

Business Impact - This award recognizes individuals who leveraged innovative approaches to data transformation and created measurable business impact.

  • Winner: Rob Aleman - Audacy
  • Winner: Michael Paretzky - Audacy

Most Novel Application - This award celebrates individuals that have turned business challenges into inspiring solutions by transforming their workflows with Domo.

  • Winner: Manoj Perumal - Edify.ai
  • Winner: Cory Linton - Edify.ai

Best Domo Everywhere Application - This award celebrates individuals that revolutionized how they do business by making real-time data available to customers and partners through Domo Everywhere.

  • Winner: Roxana Boboescu - Cenegenics

Overall Excellence - This award recognizes individuals that embody the heart and soul of Domo’s mission to make data work for everyone.

  • Winner: James Ly - Disney Streaming Services

For more details on the Domo Community Ovation Awards, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Domo Community Ovation Awards

Our customers always wow us. They are exceptional — and no two are alike.

From data super users who positively impact their companies through innovative data experiences to passionate beginners whose superpower is data-driven curiosity to people-centric change agents who get everyone psyched about the power of data.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 326 M - -
Net income 2024 -91,3 M - -
Net Debt 2024 62,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -5,37x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
EV / Sales 2025 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,35 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua G. James Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jolley Chief Financial Officer
Carine Strom Clark Executive Chairman
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Suyesh Karki Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMO, INC.-13.27%430
ORACLE CORPORATION9.92%242 577
SAP SE18.00%143 931
SERVICENOW, INC.10.51%87 103
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.14.72%37 729
HUBSPOT, INC.39.47%19 917
