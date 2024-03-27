Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced winners in the second annual Domo Community Ovation Awards. The Ovation Awards spotlight Domo customers who are making a lasting impact in their organizations and communities through innovative uses of data and Domo. The company received over 200 nominations across 12 different categories to identify the most innovative examples of AI leadership, business applications, community impact, philanthropy, overall excellence and more.

“Congratulations to all of the winners in our second annual Ovation Awards. These data leaders are developing innovative solutions and driving incredible growth for their businesses,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “The Domo community is a passionate group of data-driven leaders, and I’m honored to celebrate and recognize their contributions to their organizations and communities.”

The winners of the 2024 Domo Community Ovation Awards are:

Most Innovative Business App: Scott Schultz – Kansas Sentencing Commission

This award recognizes an individual who used Domo’s low-code or pro-code app development tools to make data interactive, automate tasks or help teams get work done.

Rookie of the Year: Tim Megginson – Visit Orlando

This award recognizes new adopters who have created transformative business solutions by using Domo.

Community Member of the Year: Colemen Wilson – Henry Schein One

This award celebrates individuals who create connections and provide extraordinary value to our Domo community.

Domo Educator of the Year: John Le – Dashboard Dudes

This award recognizes an individual who is educating the next generation of data advocates through engaging with the Domo for Higher Education program.

Positive Impact: Luke Mielke – Code-4 Counseling

This award recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to create a data-driven, positive impact in their community through Domo for Good or other charitable Domo initiatives.

Data Democratizer: Laura Ziupsnyte – All Response Media

This award celebrates an individual who actively promotes the accessibility and understanding of data across all levels of an organization, ensuring that every stakeholder can make informed decisions.

Executive of the Year: Dr. Reginald Coopwood – Regional One Health

This award recognizes disruptive, visionary leaders who have achieved significant business impact by leveraging the power of Domo. Nominees must be at the VP level or above.

Most Powerful Business Impact: Branden Jenkins – Medius

This award recognizes individuals who leveraged innovative approaches to data transformation and created measurable business impact.

AI Visionary: Cory Linton – Mojo AI

This award recognizes an individual who is using the combined power of AI in Domo to run their business smarter and serve their customers better.

Domo Pioneer: Allan Bell – Bradley Company

This award recognizes an individual who has been a long-time Domo user and has continuously evolved their use of the platform by trying new features, solving new challenges and expanding their Domo knowledge and expertise.

Secure Data Steward: Patrick Buckner – The Walt Disney Company

This award celebrates an individual who uses Domo to put data to work for everyone while ensuring adherence to governance and security policies and regulations.

Overall Excellence: Anson Mai – FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia

This award recognizes individuals that embody the heart and soul of Domo’s mission to make data work for everyone.

