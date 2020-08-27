Log in
Domo Announces “Curiosity: Do Data Differently”

08/27/2020 | 09:09am EDT

New On-Demand Series Offers Strategies for Business Agility from Data and Analytics Experts

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced “Curiosity: Do Data Differently” - a new video series hosted by renowned business intelligence and data management analyst Donald Farmer, Principal at TreeHive Strategy. This eight-episode series explores how data curiosity and confidence will help to define the future of business, and features special guests that are using data to operate differently, making decisions quickly and with more agility in response to the ever-changing business landscape.

As organizations across the world grapple with how the global pandemic has impacted their day-to-day operations, it is clear that understanding and leveraging their business data will be critical to their futures. In this series, viewers can expect to gain insights on:

  • Data visibility: Bringing dark data to light, so it can be used to generate insight
  • Analytics in action: Shrinking the distance between data and the decision-maker
  • Engaging curiosity: Increasing company agility by enabling data-driven decision making

Details on the video series include:

Title: Curiosity: Do Data Differently
Date: The first episode will be available on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Subsequently, a new episode will be offered every Tuesday.
Moderator: Donald Farmer, Principal, TreeHive Strategy
Host: Simone Knight, Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Media Intelligence, Univision
Data & Analytics Experts Include:

  • Angie Schulke, Dir/VP of Analytics, Lifetime
  • Ben Schein, VP of Data Curiosity, Domo
  • Chris Willis, Chief Design Officer, Domo
  • Gisli Olafsson, Chief Technology Officer, One Acre Fund
  • Jill Dyche, Strategy Consultant, Executive Director, Outta the Cage
  • John Mellor, Chief Strategy Officer, Domo
  • Joy Driscoll, CIO and Digital Enablement Officer, Vivint Smart Home
  • Keith Carter, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Director, NUS FinTech Lab, National University of Singapore
  • Mico Yuk, CEO, BI Brainz Group
  • Mike Bugembe, Author, Cracking The Data Code
  • Mohammed Aaser, Chief Data Officer, McKinsey
  • Neil Gomes, System SVP for Digital and Human Experience, CommonSpirit Health
  • Randy Wooton, Chief Strategy Officer, Seismic
  • Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and Chairman, Constellation Research
  • Ryan Schrupp, SVP of Enterprise Research, U.S. Bank
  • Tom Thomas, Vice President of Data Strategy, Business Intelligence & Analytics, FordDirect

For more information and to subscribe to the series, visit: www.domo.com/curiosity

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
