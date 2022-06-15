Log in
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
25.01 USD   +5.08%
Domo Named Leader in Nucleus Research's 2022 Analytics Technology Value Matrix

06/15/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 Analytics Technology Value Matrix for the second consecutive year. The firm recognized Domo for its integration development tools and enhancement of its multi-cloud capabilities, which helped to secure the company’s strong leadership position on the 2022 Value Matrix.

“We’re thrilled to once again be named a Leader in Nucleus Research’s Analytics Technology Value Matrix,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Domo’s mission is to transform business by putting data to work for everyone. By creating engaging and innovative data experiences through solutions such as data apps, Domo is helping to unlock the value of data and increase data leverage for organizations of all sizes.”

Domo’s position in this year’s Value Matrix is based on the sophistication of its cloud-based platform as well as ease of use. This position was also informed by conversations with end-users, along with an analysis of recently released capabilities, features and company investments. The analysis highlights Domo’s continued improvement of its data platform with extended functionalities and low-code tools to support growing needs for data ingestion, governance and analytics. By pairing capabilities for end-to-end data management and governance with intuitive analytics and rich visualizations, Domo provides differentiated agility in translating data to actionable insights.

“Domo’s placement as a leader in the Analytics Technology Value Matrix for 2022 reflects the vendor’s continued commitment to developing new solutions that shape the future of the BI tech landscape,” said Alexander Wurm, senior analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “It is our opinion that with ongoing focused investment into cloud and mobile environments, Domo is poised to win competitive deals over other established BI vendors and extend market share.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Analytics Technology Value Matrix, visit here.

About Nucleus

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in investigative ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. We deliver the numbers that drive better business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
