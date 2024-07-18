Receives second highest product scores for Analytics Developer, and Data Scientist Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities Report

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms. According to Gartner1 , “Analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms — enabled by IT and augmented by AI — empower users to model, analyze and share data.”

In addition to being named a Challenger in this year’s report1, Domo received the second highest product ratings for Analytics Developer (3.45/5), and Data Scientist Integration (3.43/5) Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report.2

“We feel what differentiates Domo from our competitors is the depth and breadth of our analytics and BI platform and the value it provides to all users across any organization,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our recognition as a Challenger by Gartner, and our scoring in the Critical Capabilities report, we believe, underscores our ability to serve as the all-in-one platform for companies looking to harness the power of AI and data to make faster, better-informed business decisions.”

Domo customers gave Domo an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 42 reviews on Gartner Peer InsightsTM in the Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform category over the prior 12 months, as of July 18th, 2024.

Recent Gartner Peer Insights reviews commented:

"Our team has been able to scale our external-facing analytics platform to accommodate a user-base of 2,500+ companies leveraging the Domo SaaS model. The Engineering & CSM teams (others too) have been great to work with and have helped us get to this point. Domo's hardworking, analytical and friendly culture has meshed well with ours. The Domo teams that we work with often feel like an extension of our own team.” - Senior Software Engineering Manager at $30B+ USD firm .

. “Domo is excellent from data connectivity to analysis. The ETL workflow and automation are excellent. The ability to track lineage of data from source to visual is invaluable.” - Data and Analytics professional at 50M-250M USD firm

"Domo excels at connecting and integrating with a large range of data sources like cloud applications, databases and spreadsheets helping users consolidate and analyse data. Domo let's us build highly customisable dashboards tailored to specific project needs. Domo is a dynamic and engaging platform for representing data using its drag and drop dashboard builder.” - Product management professional with 30B+ USD firm

“The product is generally impressive. It boasts excellent visuals, which are highly customizable as well. The ability to configure alerts and send them through messaging is a standout feature. Having previously used PowerBI, I found Domo to be more preferable due to its superior integration with other services, even though the visual elements there were standard. For business users without coding expertise, especially those operating with all data on the cloud, Domo stands out as the optimal choice." - IT Services professional with US Government firm

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms”, Kurt Schlegel, Anirudh Ganeshan, David Pidsley, Julian Sun, Georgia O'Callaghan, Christopher Long, Kevin Quinn, Fay Fei, Edgar Macari, Jamie O'Brien, June 20, 2024

2 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms”, Published 28 June 2024, Anirudh Ganeshan, David Pidsley, Julian Sun, Kurt Schlegel, Georgia O'Callaghan, Christopher Long, Kevin Quinn, Fay Fei, Edgar Macari, Jamie O'Brien

