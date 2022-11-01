Domo Named “Customers' Choice” in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report for Analytics and Business Intelligence

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today received the “Customers’ Choice” distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report for Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms. The report analyzes customer reviews to give an overall rating that determines a vendors' position in the report.

Users reported on various aspects of Domo and rated the platform a 4.4 or higher, out of 5, in every category: product capabilities, the sales experience, the deployment experience and the support experience. In addition, 94% of users said they would recommend Domo as a platform as of June 2022.

“We believe being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice is so meaningful because the recognition is based purely on customer feedback,” said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. “I’m incredibly proud of our team members who go above and beyond daily to ensure our customers are rapidly able to drive more business value from their data. With Domo, customers can solve that the last mile challenge of putting data to work for everyone right at the point where work gets done.”

Feedback from real-world Domo users include:

"What use to take us months to put together now takes days because of the tight integration and ease of use - and business users, engineers and analysts have liked using the tool." – Chief Data Officer at a 10B-30B USD Firm

"The thing that was previously impossible is now possible, and what used to take days can now be completed in a matter of minutes thanks to Domo, the play king in the market of analytics and business intelligence tools. Domo helps us tackle all organizational-wide difficulties by providing sophisticated data analysis and visualization tools that can be handy to all team members, whether he is an expert or only has a basic understanding of data visualization. We saved time and felt unburdened from the most complex operations at first, but over time we saved a significant amount of money, effort, and resources." – Global Key Account Manager at a 1B-3B USD Firm

"Domo is one of my favorite tools since it is a very simple tool that has helped us to extract more and more value from data over time. It sped up data access and allowed us to go deep into the data to view and read the information that would otherwise be hard to obtain. All we need for the ETL component is a rudimentary understanding of SQL. The fact that we don't have to write a lot of code is the most fascinating aspect of it." – Senior Onboarding and Maintenance Specialist at a 500M-1B USD Firm

"Domo is exactly what we've been wanting to add to our IT stack to help us make better business decisions. Domo provided our IT team with an exceptionally flexible, handy, and easily deployable business intelligence solution, while also allowing us to access data in a visually engaging, tremendously dynamic manner. Domo outperforms the competition in calculation fields, data column filtering, data discovery, and search, as well as providing us with superior visualization and report generation capabilities." – Senior Business Manager at a 500M-1B USD Firm

Reviews in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report determine what quadrant vendors are placed and those that meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption are assigned to the top right, the “Customers’ Choice” quadrant. Vendors in the lower-right “Established” quadrant meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption but do not meet the market average Overall Rating. The upper-left “Strong Performer” quadrant meets or exceeds the market average Overall Rating but does not meet the market average User Interest and Adoption. Vendors in the lower-left “Aspiring” quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” meet neither the market average User Interest and Adoption nor the market average Overall Rating.

To learn more about Domo’s “Customers’ Choice” distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report for Analytics and BI Platforms, visit here.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 7 October 2022, Peer Contributors

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006110/en/