Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Domo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
28.84 USD   +2.96%
04:09pDomo Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
07/28Domo Executives to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
BU
07/27Domo Named to 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domo Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Third Consecutive Year

08/01/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2022 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to AdvanceTM List for the third consecutive year. The ParityLISTTM, founded in 2020, was developed to recognize organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

“The pandemic created a substantial setback for female advancement in the workforce,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. “But the companies that made this year’s ParityLIST not only got back on track, they sped past all expectations. I could not be happier to report that 70% of this year’s honorees have an Executive Team that is 30%+ women, 77% have a VP team that is 30%+ women, and 72% have reached pay parity!”

The majority of 2022 ParityLIST honorees have policies and practices that encourage a diverse workplace, such as:

  • Flexible working hours (98%)
  • Paid sick leave for both full-time (100%) and part-time (79%) employees
  • A culture of encouraging men to take their full family leave (95%)

In addition, 91% require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on every candidate slate for executive positions reporting to the CEO.

“Gender parity is vital to Domo’s goals for growth, retention and building a culture where the best talent thrives,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Every year we are included on the ParityLIST is a reminder of the commitment each of our leaders and managers make to ensuring a diverse and talented workforce.”

To continue with its progress, this year, Domo established a new DEI leadership council. The council represents voices from all around the organization and brings a more contextual application of DEI best practices and outcomes across the company. Additionally, since signing the ParityPledge, Domo’s board of directors went from 0% to 43% gender diverse and now more than 50% of board members are from underrepresented backgrounds. Approximately 40% of Domo new hires in 2021 were from diverse backgrounds.

“The parity problem is complex–but it’s not insurmountable,” added Ms. Stickney. “The extraordinary performance of this year’s honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures, and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness.”

For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOMO, INC.
04:09pDomo Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Third Consecuti..
BU
07/28Domo Executives to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
BU
07/27Domo Named to 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist
BU
07/15DOMO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SETTLEMENT OF : ALL CURRENT STOCKHOLDERS OF DOMO, INC - Form 8-K
PU
07/14HelloFresh Selects Domo to Support HR Operations
BU
07/14HelloFresh Selects Domo, Inc. to Support HR Operations
CI
07/12Webáta and Domo Launch FindingFormula.org, a New Resource to Help Consumers Find In-sto..
BU
07/12Webáta and Domo Launch FindingFormula.org, a New Resource to Help Consumers Find In-sto..
CI
07/01Cowen Lowers Domo's Price Target to $50 From $63, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 316 M - -
Net income 2023 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 945 M 945 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,01 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Mellor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Carine Strom Clark Executive Chairman
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMO, INC.-43.53%945
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.74%207 438
SAP SE-27.40%108 266
SERVICENOW INC.-31.19%90 053
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.18%36 018
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.40%19 182