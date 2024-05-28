Domo outpaces 14 other vendors in the 4th annual market assessment

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it is the top-ranked vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Collective Insights report, placing ahead of 14 other vendors.

In this 4th edition of its Collective Insights report, Dresner evaluated vendors with collaborative business intelligence (BI) and user governance capabilities. Top vendors in this market were ranked on their content co-creation and sharing, enterprise frameworks support and governance features. The Domo platform empowers teams with the collaborative BI and analytics they need, easing the burden on data teams while also ensuring proper governance and control.

“Collective Insights remains an important topic for companies looking to maximize information resources and scarce human expertise to optimize group-based decision making in a governed fashion. With an increasing number or organizations leveraging artificial intelligence and generative AI, Collective Insights has garnered renewed interest, with the promise of increasing BI accessibility to a larger community of users,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “Congratulations to Domo on its top ranking in our 4th annual Collective Insights report.”

“Domo’s ability to help organizations make data-driven decisions and drive business impact and growth is underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “This top ranking is a testament to Domo’s ability to support business needs for agile data access while maintaining security and governance.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Collective Insights report, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528505832/en/