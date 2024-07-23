This AI-focused edition of the annual Data Never Sleeps report found that $293k is spent globally on AI every minute

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) unveiled a special edition of its popular Data Never Sleeps (DNS) infographic, focused on the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). An extension of Domo’s award-winning annual DNS report, this AI Edition provides a deeper dive into the immense amount of AI data generated every minute and the impact this brings into our everyday lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723870149/en/

"When ChatGPT brought LLMs into the spotlight, it opened everyone’s eyes to just how impactful AI can be. We’ve seen a flood of AI applications emerge as a result,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo. “Domo has reported on data volumes for over a decade and the way AI has impacted data creation rivals that of the early days of social media platforms. This special AI edition gives a glimpse at just how much volume we’re seeing in this AI boom.”

Some highlights from the "Data Never Sleeps: AI Edition" report include:

Automation Domination: Moving beyond conversational use cases, users are increasingly using LLMs to design, drive and more. Every minute, Dall-E 2 generates 1,389 images and 19,028 are created by other text-to-image platforms, while 7,431 minutes of AI-generated video are created. Worldwide today, 35 new cars with hands-free automation are sold each minute.

Pros and Cons of AI: While AI is incredibly beneficial for many scenarios, other applications are not so noble. Every minute, employees save 467,882 hours of work using ChatGPT. However, some are taking advantage of its writing capabilities for schoolwork, with 52 college papers flagged for AI plagiarism on Turnitin every minute.

The Price We Pay: Nothing is free, especially when it comes to technology, where $293K is spent on AI every minute. In addition to the monetary expenses, up to 185 gallons of water are used to cool down the heat generated from ChatGPT supercomputer’s computational power.

“The data highlights the various ways AI is impacting all facets of life, from simple to complex tasks, and the resources it takes to support its computing power,” continued Schein. “We’re just in the beginning of this new era and with our own customers using Domo.AI, we’re experiencing firsthand the power that AI and data bring to unlocking business impact.”

For more information and to view the full “Data Never Sleeps: AI Edition" infographic, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723870149/en/