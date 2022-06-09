Domo and Jmills Entertainment Win Seven Telly Awards for Domopalooza 2022

The Joint Virtual Production Brings Home Four Gold, One Silver and Two Bronze Awards

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it and production partner Jmills Entertainment are the recipients of seven Telly Awards highlighting the joint achievement in producing Domopalooza 2022 in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The recognitions include Gold Telly’s for the Online General-Virtual Events & Experiences, Online Craft-Editing, Online General-Hybrid Events, Online General-Virtual Events & Experiences, a Silver for Online Craft-Art Direction and two Bronzes for Online General-Show Opening Segment and Online Craft-Directing.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

“During another year of unexpected challenges, Domo managed to stand out amongst the crowd and create engaging entertainment and content for its customers,” says Sabrina Dridje, Telly Awards Executive Director. “This year’s submissions told new stories and shared new ideas with audiences. The industry is forever changing and the landscape of creativity is what connects everyone to share a new experience.”

Domopalooza, Domo’s annual customer event, brings together business executives, data professionals and IT leaders looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and get better leverage of existing resources by unlocking high-value data to take action on what matters most. In its eighth year - and third year as a virtual conference - Domopalooza 2022 found new ways to present content and share new features and plans for the future of Domo and its customers.

“Each year Domo raises the bar to a new level of production and entertainment value,” said Jeremy Miller, Director and Founder of Jmills Entertainment. “Especially now with so many events taking place online, it was crucial for us to bring the same world-class caliber with our production value and performances.”

“To be recognized and awarded for the outstanding content and virtual experience our team worked tirelessly to deliver is incredibly rewarding,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “These seven Telly Awards are a testament to Domo’s commitment to continue to deliver unexpected and impactful user experiences, both through our events and through our platform.”

The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Jmills Entertainment

Utah’s multi-award winning nationally recognized full-service film production studio, Jmills Entertainment - 'where passion bleeds.' Trusted by Amazon, Tesla, Ford, T-Mobile, Verizon, Panasonic, Traeger, and Domo, your message becomes our own as we push to craft authentic stories that move the needle on a global scale. We strive for excellence in film craft, messaging, and performance from the first stages of creative to the finishing touches of Post-Production. JME targets the heart of the story and leans into authenticity, truth and soul, ensuring the finished product will resonate with your audience. See our work at www.jmillsent.com/films.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

