Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo, Inc.    DOMO

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domo : 33 (More) Reasons to Register for Domopalooza 2021

03/15/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While Domopalooza 2021 will technically only last one day, the free virtual event will provide ample opportunity for attendees to consume content well past the final session on March 24.

In addition to all the roundtables and workshops on the agenda, Domo's marketing team has produced 33 easy-to-consume 'spotlight videos,' most of which feature customers who are leveraging The Business Cloud to unlock the value of data throughout their business and ecosystem and gain a greater competitive advantage.

These organizations are at the frontlines of modern BI for all, and their leaders are not afraid to share how they're pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, especially in this new, post-COVID world.

Take, for instance, the executives and directors at Regional One Health, the oldest hospital in Tennessee and the subject of this spotlight video that highlights the power of bringing data to the forefront of healthcare:


As the video makes clear, Regional One Health faced lots of challenges on its quest to transform the entire organization in order to become a premier healthcare system. But they overcame them all by involving everyone in the process, which resulted in a dramatic culture shift related to data.

'It's one thing to think you're doing a good job,' said Dr. Kito Lord, Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Regional One Health, 'but it's another thing to measure it.'

In the video, Lord is joined by Regional One's CEO and members of its analytics team in painting a picture of what modern BI for all can do for a business, especially one in a complex and high-pressure industry.

They do so by discussing the steps they've taken over the last three years to get to where they wanted to go, as well as the role Domo has played in the momentous journey, which has included the discovery and development of a solution that will help other healthcare organizations.
To ensure you have access to any of the other 32 spotlight videos slated to be rolled out on the 24th, register for Domopalooza 2021 now. To find details on the various breakout sessions scheduled, check out the agenda.

Disclaimer

Domo Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 03:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMO, INC.
03/15DOMO  : 33 (More) Reasons to Register for Domopalooza 2021
PU
03/15DOMO  : Strong Q4 Delivery Backed By Robust Cloud Data Services Demand; FY22 Loo..
MT
03/15DOMO  : UBS Lifts Domo to Buy From Neutral, PT to $90 From $40, Citing Expected ..
MT
03/12DOMO  : Cowen & Co Adjusts Domo PT to $85 From $72, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/12DOMO  : JMP Securities Adjusts Domo's Price Target to $89 from $80, Keeps Outper..
MT
03/12DOMO  : How to Deliver Revenue to Your Business with Data Insights
PU
03/12DOMO  : Needham Adjusts Domo's Price Target to $91 from $85, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/12DOMO  : Credit Suisse Raises Domo's Price Target to $75 from $65 After Q4 2020 R..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Firms Retreat During Pre-Bell Friday
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 207 M - -
Net income 2021 -86,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 56,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 975 M 1 975 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 84,33 $
Last Close Price 65,94 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Wong Chief Product Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Mark P. Gorenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO, INC.3.40%1 870
ORACLE CORPORATION3.82%193 658
SAP SE-4.25%145 162
INTUIT INC.4.24%108 427
SERVICENOW, INC.-9.75%95 936
DOCUSIGN, INC.-5.38%40 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ