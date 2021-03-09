Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo, Inc.    DOMO

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domo : What Domo's Speed of Deployment Does for Customers

03/09/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anyone who has read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms report not only knows that Domo was named a Challenger, but that one of The Business Cloud's strengths, according to the world's biggest tech advisory firm, is speed of deployment.
'Domo's ability to connect quickly to enterprise applications enables rapid deployment,' Gartner wrote. 'Domo's connectivity is differentiated in that it maintains API-like connectors that can respond dynamically to changes in source-side schemas.'
Why is rapid deployment such a big deal? For the answer to that question and others related to a strength of the Domo platform, I talked to Nikos Acuna, Domo's senior director of product marketing-and an expert on all things data and technology.
Q: Why is speed of deployment so important, Nikos?
A: Speed of deployment is critical for analysts serving line-of-business leaders who need to make quick business decisions, build predictive models, or optimize toward business outcomes.
Most of these analysts are delayed because they spend most of their time chasing down data that is outside of a data warehouse environment. They have to submit requests to data engineers and IT to push the data into OLAP cubes or other designated environments so it fits within security and governance guidelines.
Waiting for this data extends the time it takes to package the data into insights that can help deliver cost savings or make predictions to drive revenue growth. Time is money, and in this case, data lifecycles need to be shortened to maximize revenues.
Q: How is it that Domo can be deployed so quickly?
A: Domo enables true data agility thanks to its extensible, multi-cloud data fabric, which provides an entire integration studio and more than 1,000 connectors so the above use case is solved for. Analysts don't have to spend most of their time chasing down data. Instead, they can focus on generating insights.
Domo democratizes workflows that once only lived within IT and data engineering such as ETL and data pipelines. This allows analysts to create data products much faster with shorter data lifecycles, which accelerates time to value.
Q: What types of organizations would speed of deployment benefit most?
IT, marketing, finance, HR, and operations leaders all benefit from Domo's suite of integration tools and intelligent applications. Each group has hybrid roles, which often require analysts and citizen data scientists to do everything from curation to transformation of data into consumable formats the entire company can utilize.
IT professionals are also pulled closer into the mix because they are responsible for data governance. Now they can sleep better at night knowing that their data is fully accounted for, with personal data permissions, data lineage, and governed certification processes across cloud and on-premise platforms.
Line-of-business leaders are in charge of delivering business insights, and these applications inform those decisions in real time.
To see how you can get up and running with Domo in no time, sign up for a free trial. To get the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms report, click here.

Disclaimer

Domo Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMO, INC.
05:53pDOMO  : What Domo's Speed of Deployment Does for Customers
PU
03/05INTO THE LIGHT : Data Integration Brings Value to Dark Data
PU
03/04DOMO  : JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Domo to $80 From $60, Maintains O..
MT
03/03DOMO  : to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domo :palooza 2021
BU
03/02DOMO AND SNOWFLAKE, PART 1 : Data Ingestion Made Easy
PU
03/01DOMOPALOOZA 2021 : Top 3 Breakout Sessions in Each Track
PU
03/01DOMO  : Invests for Growth, Welcoming New Executives to Lead Company's Demand En..
BU
02/24DOMO  : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/24MAGIC MOMENT : Domo Named a Gartner Challenger
PU
02/23WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Consolidation phase
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 207 M - -
Net income 2021 -86,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 56,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 648 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,67 $
Last Close Price 55,04 $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Wong Chief Product Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Mark P. Gorenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO, INC.-13.69%1 648
ORACLE CORPORATION8.16%212 441
SAP SE-2.39%146 430
INTUIT INC.0.62%101 436
SERVICENOW, INC.-15.69%91 000
DOCUSIGN, INC.-13.25%36 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ