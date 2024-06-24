Utah Business Magazine recognized Maughan for his leadership at Domo and in the community

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Mark Maughan, Domo’s Chief Analytics Officer and Senior Vice President of Customer Success, won the Executive Excellence Award from Utah Business Magazine. The annual awards program identifies standout leaders in Utah’s business and tech ecosystem, and were honored at an awards ceremony in Salt Lake City on June 20.

Joining Domo in 2015, in his first year Maughan built out the company’s internal analytics organization and continues to lead the team today in addition to overseeing Customer Success. The analytics team serves as a customer-focused innovation and problem-solving hub for the company, using Domo’s suite of products and apps for all things reporting – including building internal applications for the company and helping other departments implement Domo solutions. Their support empowers teams across all functions of the company with personalized insights to make smart, data-driven decisions.

“I was initially drawn to Domo because I recognized the massive problem Domo set out to solve, which was to empower employees at all levels of the organization to make data-informed business decisions,” Maughan said. “Nearly a decade ago I started in Domo’s consulting team to learn the business, but within that first year, I saw the potential of the Domo platform and knew there was so much that could be accomplished through the power of data, unlocked by Domo.”

Mark is passionate about forming genuine connections with customers and his team. He regularly travels to visit customers, offering live product demos, Q&As, and education, all to help them solve pressing business problems. Through his thoughtful leadership, employee retention in Domo’s customer success team has significantly increased, having a massive impact on institutional knowledge and company culture.

His influence also extends beyond Domo where he is actively engaged in the Silicon Slopes tech community in Utah. As a leader in Utah’s tech industry, he connects regularly with other industry leaders and partners to collaborate on improving the state’s tech ecosystem.

“Mark’s commitment to Domo and its customers is a shining example of true leadership at Domo, and within the community and industry,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Because he spends countless hours on the ground with our customers, his understanding of their wants and needs is unparalleled. His deep understanding of their challenges become opportunities on how Domo’s AI and analytics capabilities can make significant impact on their business outcomes.”

To learn more about the Utah Business Executive Excellence Awards, visit: https://www.utahbusiness.com/2024-executive-excellence/

To learn more about opportunities at Domo, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/careers

