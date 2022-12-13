MATTER Partners with Domo to Support Development of Innovation Hub Program to Help Students in Need

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) and Minnesota-based non-profit organization MATTER, announced that they have partnered to enhance the development and vision of the MATTER Innovation Hub (MIH) initiative. By partnering with Domo, MATTER will be able to gain actionable insights into the impact of the initiative and its success with students.

MATTER helps launch projects that improve communities. The MIH creates student-centered learning environments for students around the globe. It promotes active learning, problem solving and creativity utilizing the latest technology from Apple and other partners to help build a student’s future success. Many of these students are gaining access to this level technology and education opportunity for the first time.

The MIH supplies technology and tools for students and teachers around the world. Since launching in 2017, the MIH has expanded to five countries, with 12 active sites in the U.S. and abroad, serving more than 11,000 students.

MATTER is partnering with Domo through the company’s social good program, Domo For Good. MATTER is working with Domo to support the MIH program’s data collection and reporting, as well as to enhance the program through measurement and analysis of MIH program outcomes in both quantitative and qualitative data reporting.

“The mission of the MATTER Innovation Hub is to promote active learning, problem solving and creativity for students, who have limited or no access to critical skills and education for their future success. Thanks to Domo, we’re working towards measuring the progression and performance of our MIH program to understand what’s working and areas of the program that may need additional focus,” said Jeremy Newhouse, Chief of Financial Strategy and Africa Projects at MATTER. “We continue to support and provide for students in the MATTER Innovation Hub program and this requires the data and insights Domo easily provides that help us evaluate student outcomes and enable the program to thrive and grow.”

Domo for Good brings the power of data and the Domo platform to help non-profits multiply their impact. “Domo is thrilled to partner with MATTER to help amplify their mission to bring modern technology, tools and training to students and teachers around the globe,” said John Miller, Director of Product Management Development at Domo. “Technology and data literacy are vital in helping lift students and their communities, and we believe Domo for Good can provide actionable data to help MATTER make a meaningful impact for these students across the globe.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like MATTER are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers. To learn more about the Domo For Good program, visit www.domo.com/domo-for-good.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005217/en/