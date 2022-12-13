Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Domo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMO   US2575541055

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
15.26 USD   -13.10%
09:02aMATTER Partners with Domo to Support Development of Innovation Hub Program to Help Students in Need
BU
12/09DOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12/09JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Domo to $30 From $43, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MATTER Partners with Domo to Support Development of Innovation Hub Program to Help Students in Need

12/13/2022 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) and Minnesota-based non-profit organization MATTER, announced that they have partnered to enhance the development and vision of the MATTER Innovation Hub (MIH) initiative. By partnering with Domo, MATTER will be able to gain actionable insights into the impact of the initiative and its success with students.

MATTER helps launch projects that improve communities. The MIH creates student-centered learning environments for students around the globe. It promotes active learning, problem solving and creativity utilizing the latest technology from Apple and other partners to help build a student’s future success. Many of these students are gaining access to this level technology and education opportunity for the first time.

The MIH supplies technology and tools for students and teachers around the world. Since launching in 2017, the MIH has expanded to five countries, with 12 active sites in the U.S. and abroad, serving more than 11,000 students.

MATTER is partnering with Domo through the company’s social good program, Domo For Good. MATTER is working with Domo to support the MIH program’s data collection and reporting, as well as to enhance the program through measurement and analysis of MIH program outcomes in both quantitative and qualitative data reporting.

“The mission of the MATTER Innovation Hub is to promote active learning, problem solving and creativity for students, who have limited or no access to critical skills and education for their future success. Thanks to Domo, we’re working towards measuring the progression and performance of our MIH program to understand what’s working and areas of the program that may need additional focus,” said Jeremy Newhouse, Chief of Financial Strategy and Africa Projects at MATTER. “We continue to support and provide for students in the MATTER Innovation Hub program and this requires the data and insights Domo easily provides that help us evaluate student outcomes and enable the program to thrive and grow.”

Domo for Good brings the power of data and the Domo platform to help non-profits multiply their impact. “Domo is thrilled to partner with MATTER to help amplify their mission to bring modern technology, tools and training to students and teachers around the globe,” said John Miller, Director of Product Management Development at Domo. “Technology and data literacy are vital in helping lift students and their communities, and we believe Domo for Good can provide actionable data to help MATTER make a meaningful impact for these students across the globe.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like MATTER are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers. To learn more about the Domo For Good program, visit www.domo.com/domo-for-good.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOMO, INC.
09:02aMATTER Partners with Domo to Support Development of Innovation Hub Program to Help Stud..
BU
12/09DOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
12/09JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Domo to $30 From $43, Maintains Market Outperfor..
MT
12/08Transcript : Domo, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 08, 2022
CI
12/08Domo, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Princip..
AQ
12/08Domo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October..
CI
12/08Domo Posts Narrower Fiscal Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue; Issues Fiscal Q4, Full-year Outlook
MT
12/08Domo : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/08Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
12/08Earnings Flash (DOMO) DOMO Reports Q3 Revenue $79M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 306 M - -
Net income 2023 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,88x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 527 M 527 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,26 $
Average target price 31,75 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Mellor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Carine Strom Clark Executive Chairman
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMO, INC.-69.23%527
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.43%219 144
SAP SE-17.97%125 642
SERVICENOW INC.-39.37%80 976
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.65%33 241
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.50%18 861