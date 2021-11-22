Domtar : 1K Your Way Reflects Spirit of GivingTuesday

Have you heard about GivingTuesday? It's a global movement that encourages people to give with a generous spirit every Tuesday of the year. This month in particular, Americans are asked to move from giving thanks to giving money to nonprofits on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

We're celebrating GivingTuesday sharing how we give funds and opportunities to employees who want to make a difference in their communities.

What good could you do with $1,000? We asked our colleagues that very question, and many of them submitted proposals for our 1K Your Way program. These $1,000 grants have aided important causes across the Domtar network.

"We're honored to see the many ways colleagues contribute to the life of their hometowns and to join them in this work," says Paige Goff, vice president for sustainability at Domtar. "This aligns so well with our value of caring and our desire to be a good neighbor in all of the communities where we operate."