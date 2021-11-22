Log in
DOMTAR : 1K Your Way Reflects Spirit of GivingTuesday
PU
12:32pRBC Capital on Impact of BC Flooding on Forest Products Companies
MT
11:26aRBC on Paper, Packaging & Forest Products
MT
Domtar : 1K Your Way Reflects Spirit of GivingTuesday

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Have you heard about GivingTuesday? It's a global movement that encourages people to give with a generous spirit every Tuesday of the year. This month in particular, Americans are asked to move from giving thanks to giving money to nonprofits on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

We're celebrating GivingTuesday sharing how we give funds and opportunities to employees who want to make a difference in their communities.

What good could you do with $1,000? We asked our colleagues that very question, and many of them submitted proposals for our 1K Your Way program. These $1,000 grants have aided important causes across the Domtar network.

"We're honored to see the many ways colleagues contribute to the life of their hometowns and to join them in this work," says Paige Goff, vice president for sustainability at Domtar. "This aligns so well with our value of caring and our desire to be a good neighbor in all of the communities where we operate."

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 007 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 792 M 2 792 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMTAR CORPORATION75.10%2 792
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ6.01%19 502
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.31%13 521
SUZANO S.A.-8.47%12 999
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA1.57%11 476
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED54.82%8 379